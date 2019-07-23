Be Our Guest: Matisyahu

By

Reggae is spiritual music, and New York artist Matisyahu explores his Judaism with the same intense emotional fervor as Jamaican Rastafarians.

Since his first record in 2004, he’s produced incredible, Grammy-winning songs that use reggae as their base, but incorporate alt-rock and hip-hop as well.

His most recent album Undercurrent is a much more personal, vulnerable record, a concept album that tells Matisyahu’s own personal story. It’s also a much more stripped-down offering than anything he’s released since he started playing music.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $26.50. Information: catalystclub.com.

