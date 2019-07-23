istanbul escorts istanbul escort istanbul escorts istanbul escorts istanbul escorts

Be Our Guest: Matisyahu

Win tickets to see Matisyahu at Catalyst on Tuesday, Aug. 13
Reggae is spiritual music, and New York artist Matisyahu explores his Judaism with the same intense emotional fervor as Jamaican Rastafarians.

Since his first record in 2004, he’s produced incredible, Grammy-winning songs that use reggae as their base, but incorporate alt-rock and hip-hop as well.

His most recent album Undercurrent is a much more personal, vulnerable record, a concept album that tells Matisyahu’s own personal story. It’s also a much more stripped-down offering than anything he’s released since he started playing music.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $26.50. Information: catalystclub.com.

Go to santacruz.com/giveaways before 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, to find out how you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

Aaron is a hard-working freelance writer with a focus on music, art, food, culture and travel. In addition to Good Times, he's a regular contributor to Sacramento News & Review, VIA Magazine and Playboy. When he's not working, he's either backpacking, arguing about music or working on his book about ska. One thing's for sure—he knows more about ska than you.

