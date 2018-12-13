Love Your Local Band: Christmas With the Misfits

By

Ah, Christmas. A time for Santa, presents and the music of horror-punk band the Misfits. OK, maybe that last one pertains only to Santa Cruz. After all, where else can one go to experience Christmas With the Misfits, the annual holiday benefit concert featuring local and regional bands covering Misfits songs?

“It really is a big party,” says founder Nick Anchorheart. “We have a Christmas tree on stage, everything is decorated, and some of the bands even throw a Christmas song into their set.”

For its sixth incarnation, this ghoul’s night out will feature performances by made-up Santa Cruz bands 831 (members of Stellar Corpses and Hayride to Hell), 5:25 (members of Get Married) and Midnight Mass (members of Requiem) along with Face For Radio (Fresno), and 12 Steps To Nothing (San Jose). Anchorheart’s band, the Sea Wolves, will also be performing under the moniker Fiend Wolves.

“I love mixing up the genres and getting bands that aren’t necessarily the same style as the Misfits,” he chuckles. “One year we did a doo-wop version of one of the songs.”

So, how did Misfits, a band who wrote “Mommy, Can I Go Out And Kill Tonight?” and “Die, Die My Darling” become associated with the holiday season?

It began in 2011, when Anchorheart threw a Misfits-themed show around Halloween. He tried to repeat it the following year, but there were no open dates. His wife, Samantha, suggested he instead do a tongue-in-cheek Christmas show. It was a surprise hit.

Since its inception, the holiday concert has operated as a benefit show and raised money for Grind Out Hunger and Imagine Supported Living. This year, all proceeds will benefit the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. Patrons can also donate through buying raffle tickets and gift certificates donated by Streetlight Records, Black Pearl Tattoo and Starving Musician. Attendees can bring a new toy, to be donated to the children’s ward at Natividad Hospital in Salinas, for five raffle tickets.

“I want to get the community as involved as possible, and keep everything local,” Anchorheart says.

INFO: 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 423-1338.