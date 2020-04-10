A&E

Santa Cruz Shakespeare Cancels 2020 Summer Season

Santa Cruz Shakespeare will go dark this summer because of the ongoing pandemic

 An '80s-themed version of 'The Comedy of Errors' was part of SSC's season last summer. Left to right: Madeline Wall, Patty Gallagher and Mike Ryan. PHOTO: rr jones
By
Posted on

Santa Cruz Shakespeare, the venerable theater festival that reaches back 40 years, will go dark this summer.

SCS’s artistic director Mike Ryan announced on Friday that, because of the ongoing pandemic crisis, the company’s upcoming summer season will be postponed until 2021. The decision came after long deliberation and was a difficult one to make, Ryan said in a statement, but “we are certain it is the right one.”

Ryan cited “our utmost concern for the health of our community and employees, the dubious vitability of public gatherings this summer, and our need to act quickly to minimize financial damage to the company” as the reasons for the decision.

The company’s summer season was to begin July 7 with productions of Shakespeare’s The Tempest and Twelfth Night, and of Melissa Rain Anderson’s farce A Flea In Her Ear. In lieu of live performances, Ryan said SCS will produce a number of behind-the-scenes videos and virtual play readings.

For more information on Santa Cruz Shakespeare, go to santacruzshakespeare.org.

About the author Related posts
Staff Writer at Good Times |

Wallace Baine has been an arts writer, film critic, columnist and editor in Santa Cruz for more than 25 years. He is the author of “A Light in the Midst of Darkness,” a cultural history of the independent bookseller Bookshop Santa Cruz, as well as the book “Rhymes with Vain: Belabored Humor and Attempted Profundity,” and the story collection “The Last Temptation of Lincoln.” He is a staff writer for Good Times, Metro Silicon Valley and San Benito/South Valley magazine.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top