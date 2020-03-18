Coronavirus: Live Updates from Across Santa Cruz County

By

Check back here for the latest news on the coronavirus and its impacts around Santa Cruz County. The most recent updates are added at the top.

March 19, 2:30pm: Life during shelter-in-place

The Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency announced that, as of Wednesday, there are now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

In case you missed it, our sister paper the Pajaronian ran a guide of what is and isn’t allowed while the shelter-in-place order is in effect. We’ve added this to our continually growing list of resources about the coronavirus and understanding the impacts locally.

Also, while the sheriff has the authority to make arrests and issue fines of up to $1,000 to people violating the shelter-in-place order, he says doing so will not be the priority of his deputies. Santa Cruz Superior Court announced changes, including the delay of all criminal, civil and probate cases until April 17. Santa Cruz METRO buses are still running. As we reported Wednesday, some grocery stores have introduced senior-only hours at the beginning of each shopping day.

March 17, 4pm: First responders prepare

Fire departments in Santa Cruz County are testing quick response vehicles to “better respond to calls and protect residents and first responders,” according to a county press release. This will help all local fire agencies be ready if there is increased call demand.

Before residents call 911, county health officials are asking people to:

Consider home isolation and self-treatment if experiencing mild symptoms like cough

Call a local clinic or your primary care physician for instructions on treatment

March 17: More confirmed cases

The total number of confirmed cases in Santa Cruz County reached 13, according to health officials. The latest tally is continually displayed on the county Health Services Agency page.



March 17, 7am: Police operations

Santa Cruz City Police said they are adopting “preventative operational protocols” to help ensure the health of personnel and the community. Their guidance includes:

Officers may ask to speak with complainants outdoors when possible and will try to keep a distance of 5-6 feet between people.

Officers will have the discretion to handle some complaints by phone.

Some thefts, frauds, or minor incidents (that are not in progress) may be triaged over the phone and determined if an additional in-person response is needed.

Written statements can be emailed to officers.

March 16, 7:45pm: Business resources

In response to the shelter-in-place order across the county that required any non-essential businesses to close, the City of Santa Cruz’s Economic Development Department is compiling information to help businesses. Business leaders can find resources about emerging state and federal programs providing assistance in the wake of the public health emergency. The U.S. Small Business Administration will be providing disaster loans for businesses in the county.



March 16: Shelter-in-place issued

Santa Cruz County Health Officer Gail Newel issued a shelter-in-place order directing residents to only leave their house for essential activities such as trips to the grocery store, bank, gas station, hardware store, and pharmacy. The order is in effect through April 7, though it could be extended. Read the full order.

