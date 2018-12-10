DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins Makes Santa Cruz G-League Debut

Golden State Warriors star shoots for local rebound from injury

 DeMarcus Cousins at Santa Cruz's Kaiser Permanente Arena on Dec. 10.
DeMarcus Cousins got in some shooting drills during his debut practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors at Kaiser Arena on Monday afternoon.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has said that Cousins, who was traded to the Warriors over the offseason, may play in a game during his time with the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

Cousins is working his way back from a torn Achilles he suffered last season while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. No date has yet been set for his first game with Golden State.

