NUZ: A Santa Cruz City Council Recall?

Two separate Santa Cruz groups critical of city councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover have filed notices of intent to try and recall the controversial local politicians.

The first effort stalled at the city clerk’s desk due to a paperwork issue in the filing documents. The second group’s paperwork initially got approved, but GT has learned that the second notice may too get rejected due to a possible discrepancy in one of the signee’s listed addresses. If anyone can get the right paperwork in, The clock will now start ticking, giving petitioners 120 days to gather signatures from 7,939 city voters about whether to hold a recall election to decide Glover and Krohn’s political futures.

Some reasons listed on both petitions for requesting a recall have to do with the Ross homeless encampment, which closed weeks ago. Other criticisms focus on the city not enforcing safety and environmental codes at the camp. Forgive Nuz for asking the obvious question here … but how many of the right-wingers who signed onto either of these petitions ever cared about the wellbeing of a homeless person?

Anyway, the local recall effort will strike even many Krohn and Glover critics as premature and poorly timed. And if the effort is unsuccessful, it may only serve to embolden them.

EXTRA CHANGE

Santa Cruz County Bank and Lighthouse Bank have announced that they are joining forces.

The merger will be bring Lighthouse’s customers to Santa Cruz County Bank, boosting total assets to nearly $1 billion. The banks are saying that Santa Cruz County Bank is also absorbing Lighthouse’s two banking locations, one in downtown Santa Cruz and the other in Cupertino. That raises two interesting questions.

First of all, will Santa Cruz County Bank actually keep Lighthouse’s North Pacific Avenue location, which is practically across the street from Santa Cruz County Bank’s newly renovated River Street spot, one-fifth of a mile away? And secondly, how many Silicon Valley-ites will want to keep their piles of money in a bank called Santa Cruz County Bank, which happens to have a chunk of a surfboard as its logo?

Time will tell.

CLIFF AND WHEN

The one house on the wrong side of West Cliff is now up for sale, with a price of $5.5 million, according to Zillow. The 1307 W. Cliff Dr. home is the only house on the oceanside of the iconic coastal street. It may sound like a steep price, even for a home right above the water in Santa Cruz. But just think: It’ll only take one or two landslides, and you’ll have your own houseboat!