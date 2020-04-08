Opinion: April 8, 2020

Editor's Note

It can be overwhelming to think about how so many people from so many different aspects of our community need help right now during this crisis. Over the last few weeks we’ve written about many of them, from nonprofits to health care workers to musicians and artists of all types. This week, we focus on a sector of local business that is integral to our community identity: restaurants. Christina Waters writes in our cover story about why they’re so important to us, and they’re also part of Wallace Baine’s story this week on how downtown Santa Cruz businesses are struggling to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The good thing is that there’s an easy and delicious way to help out with this particular problem: support the local restaurants that are doing takeout during the shelter-in-place. We’ve got a handy guide in this issue to help you do just that.

In other news, we learned this week that Good Times has won first place in the General Excellence category of the California Journalism Awards from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. It’s the first time GT has taken this top honor in its history, and I’m so proud of all the people whose tireless work it celebrates—our amazing staff of reporters, designers, advertising reps and everyone else involved with the paper.

GT was also recognized with awards for Arts and Entertainment coverage and two for Wallace Baine in the Best Feature Story category (for his pieces on psychedelic therapy and UCSC’s Hunter S. Thompson archive).

Finding out about these awards right now is of course a bit bittersweet. Mixed with the joy is the awareness that the paper is struggling in this time, too—closed businesses means a huge drop in the advertising that keeps us alive. It’s especially ironic when I believe our news and culture coverage is more important than ever, and I am grateful beyond words to those advertisers who have stuck with us. To those individuals who have reached out to ask if there is a way they can help keep the paper going through the pandemic, donations can be made at supportyourlocalnewspaper.com/gt.

My greatest hope is that we will all get through this together.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF