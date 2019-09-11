Opinion: September 11, 2019

Editor's Note We were saddened here at GT to hear of the passing of longtime friend of the paper Angelo Grova in July. With his groundbreaking FashionArt shows, Angelo obviously had a huge impact on Santa Cruz culture. But he changed how we wrote about fashion here in the alternative press here, too. Back in the day, the annual “fashion issue” was a joke. We always seemed to end up writing some variation on the tired cliché about how Santa Cruz had no fashion. I’m sure it was as much of a drag for readers as it was for us. But Angelo changed all that with FashionArt. Suddenly, there was something exciting to write about in the world of Santa Cruz fashion. There were bold, eye-grabbing photos of pieces by local designers and artists. That talent may always have been here, but Angelo gave it a showcase. You can see Angelo’s legacy in this week’s cover story by Susan Landry on Pivot: The Art of Fashion. Rose Sellery and Tina Brown, who both worked with Angelo on FashionArt before starting Pivot, have long been two of the most innovative fashion mavens in this area. And they are fostering new talent, like 18-year-old designer Josie Harris, whose “American Gothic” in this year’s show is both a wearable art piece and a political statement on gun violence. That Santa Cruz can now have something as edgy and challenging as her work in its largest fashion show is a testament to what Angelo started here, and this fashion issue is dedicated to his memory.

Letters to the Editor

Louie, Louie Louie, Louie, Louie, thank you so much for going where no one has gone before (with such LGBT glamour) in the history of the Ville. YouTube! Some may question the need for a video on how to dance at quinceañeras, but you filled a need long empty in our social knowledge. As a retired teacher who has been invited to many quinceañeras, I often struggled to decide how I should dance at this occasion. Do I bust a move, or behave as society deems appropriate in the role of teacher? Best wishes to you from a 66-year-old gay Latino admirer from the Ville. I do believe you were at Pajaro Pride in August at the YWCA. We look forward to your comedy routines on YouTube and elsewhere. Thank you for your courage and the ganas to be who you are. You are helping to end homophobia in Watsonville. Steve Trujillo

Watsonville

Compromised By Anonymity Name Withheld By Request’s letter (GT, 9/4) makes some interesting points about local government, but their argument, complete with apocalyptic sign-off, is fatally compromised by their anonymity. Good Times should require public identification of such writers or not publish their letters. Democratic discourse depends on accountability, and Name Withheld, like Antifa vandals and Klansmen under their hoods, should come out and make their case openly, not hide behind a cowardly disguise. The same goes for any replies. Stephen Kessler

Santa Cruz