Opinion February 15, 2017

Editor's Note Talking to locals at all levels of the restaurant scene for a cover story a few years back, I learned some hard truths about how things work here. One is that Santa Cruz diners are more willing to drop big money on a unique, ambitious dining experience in San Francisco than they are closer to home, where they typically want something cheaper and more casual. While there’s still great dining here, knowing that local foodies are willing to experiment only so much in their own neighborhoods has had somewhat of a chilling effect on what restaurateurs feel they can do. Over time, this has led to the popular perception that Santa Cruz has a less-than-adventurous dining scene. But in truth, there have always been chefs and other culinary dreamers doing interesting things here—maybe not as extravagantly or as visibly as in bigger urban dining scenes, but they have been here, are here and will continue to be here. Lily Stoicheff’s cover story this week profiles the newest members of these ranks—six up-and-coming culinary innovators who are primed to beat back the typical notions of what Santa Cruz dining can be. Good luck to them, and bon appetit! Steve Palopoli | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Beautiful Addition Re: “The 20 Best Songs About Santa Cruz” (GT, 12/28): I appreciated your article on the subject and was tickled by a letter suggesting an album be made including them. However, I did not see any mention of a track by It’s a Beautiful Day of “White Bird” fame in the late ’60s or early ’70s. I caught them in two concerts back in the day, twice at the Catalyst some 20 years later, and more recently at Don Quixote’s. They played a piece they named “Santa Cruz” at that last gig, and even had a CD of that name, if I recall correctly. Hope that news is a useful addition to your collection. Ed Lyon | Live Oak

Wage Wars Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson’s more than $170 million package and other such imbalanced compensation to many others is contributing to a deflation of the minimum wage. Housing is less and less affordable, and even just a small sandwich now costs $8, which further deflates a paltry $15 per hour wage. What was a 10-times disparity is now approaching a thousand times. Could the wage war be taking place at the wrong end of the pay spectrum? Instead of spending all the efforts upon the minimum wage of those struggling to eke out a living, maybe efforts should be directed at the outrageous salaries of the corporate leaders, sports figures and the many celebrities? Is anyone really worth the excessive millions they are receiving? Needless to say, those on a fixed income are particularly vulnerable to the wage inequality. Who will speak for them? Bob Fifield | Aptos