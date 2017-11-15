Opinion November 15, 2017

Editor's Note

Maybe it sounds weird to say this, but getting to be part of Santa Cruz Gives has become one of the things I most look forward to for the holidays. I’ve said before that I don’t think there’s anything more important that we do all year, and with each annual edition of our holiday giving drive, that seems more and more true. Nothing else combines community outreach, philanthropy and our hyper-local philosophy of news coverage like this. Beyond the thousands of dollars raised for worthy local causes, nothing else provides our readers with a window into what people throughout the county are doing to help the people in their communities. I learn so much, too, because it’s the one time every year that I get to sit in a room with people from almost three dozen of the county’s top local nonprofits and talk with them about what they’re doing and how we can help them do it.

I particularly like this Santa Cruz Gives kick-off issue, because you get to read about exactly what they’re doing, in their own words. I guarantee that if you read the cover story, you’ll find at least one group you want to support. In fact, what we’ve found over the last two years is that when people go to santacruzgives.org, they often end up supporting more organizations than just the ones they initially planned to give to. I get into some of the numbers in the introduction to the cover story, but I could ramble on and on about all the results that have wowed me.

Please do, said no one ever!

OK, fair enough, but before I let you get to it, I want to thank our partners in this project, the Volunteer Center, Santa Cruz County Bank, Oswald and Wynn Capital Management.

Oh, wait, and one more thing: the analytic numbers for Santa Cruz Gives were up immensely year-to-year for every category we could think to parse them in: number of donors, individual donations, challenge grants, largest donation, average donation, multi-gift donations, and so on. That’s not because of us, that’s because of the incredible generosity of our readers. I urge you to read about the nonprofits selected for this year’s program, and then go to santacruzgives.org and be a part of it. Because this thing is just getting started.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF