Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing Releases Rail Trail IPA

Posters for the Rail Trail IPA release promised a party raging until 10 p.m. Rage it did, but cans ran out a few hours early. “It’s more turnout than we expected,” says Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing owner Emily Thomas.
Thomas is standing in the Swift Street courtyard, as Apple City Slough Band from Watsonville jams under a banner that reads “All organic hops.” Dancing patrons look unconcerned that the next batch of the slightly fruity libation—a fundraiser for plans to build a 32-mile trail along the train corridor—won’t be out until sometime next month.
Thomas, who has a friend on the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County board, wanted to develop a beer to support the Land Trust’s efforts to get the Rail Trail done, but it took a while to get the idea off the ground. “Originally, we were going to do a Rail Trail Pale Ale,” Thomas says. “No one wants a pale ale right now.”
She realizes the Rail Trail is “probably the most controversial project the Land Trust is working on,” but sees big possibilities for the corridor.
“It connects our kids to their schools. It connects our houses and businesses to downtown. I trust the Land Trust to make the right decisions. At this point, let’s just get the trail built, so we can all use it, whether it’s for bikes or pedestrians.”
Meanwhile, Greenway, a nonprofit started this year hoping to take a different path: pump the brakes, in order to get a better, wider trail. Dignity Health, which owns Dominican Hospital, came out in favor of Greenway’s plan, as did 150 doctors. The company, which isn’t doing interviews on the topic, said in a statement, “The Greenway project will protect the environment while promoting healthy activity.”
Jack Brown
June 30, 2017 at 1:03 pm
I feel sorry for anyone who got duped into supporting the “Rai Trail” IPA campaign. This isn’t a fund raiser for a trail, it’s a fund raiser for a locomotive Trojan Horse that is pretending to be a trail initiative. Shame on the Land Trust for greenwashing this effort. We need a world-class quality trail for bikes and pedestrians, not a fenced off rail system.
Stephen Slade
June 30, 2017 at 6:23 pm
No funds raised by the Land Trust will be spent on locomotives or Trojan Horses. All funds provide local match for government grants to build the bike and pedestrian trail only. More than $40M has already been committed to work on a third of the 32-mile trail and the first segment, from the wharf to Natural Bridges will be open next year. That’s not greenwashing, it’s building the trail now.
Howard Cohen
June 30, 2017 at 12:33 am
Dignity Health aligning with Greenway is not Human Kindness and will only support delaying the building of the trail by 10 years. I thought the first rule of medicine was to do no harm.
http://www.landtrustsantacruz.org/two-rail-trail-choices