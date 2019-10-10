Tracking the Santa Cruz County PG&E Blackout

By

On Thursday afternoon, the weather in Aptos was clear and sunny with a slight breeze. From the outside, the Safeway at Rancho Del Mar shopping center looked calm, too.

Inside, the store looked like something out of a cut-rate zombie apocalypse thriller. With all overhead lights out and just a few crucial registers open, customers scrambled to navigate the cavernous supermarket with flashlights, head lamps and the glow of cell phones. Shelves full of meat, dairy, juice and other perishables had been cleared after power was lost overnight Wednesday, following a day of hurry-up-and-wait warnings with little definitive information.

“People are saying it could be five days,” says Aptos resident Mary Jo Morris, whose nearby home also lost power Wednesday night. She left Safeway empty-handed once she realized there were was little fresh produce to pick from, and was considering going to stay with her daughter who had power in San Jose. “It makes you so confused.”

The blackout stemmed from a choice by utility Pacific Gas & Electric to preemptively cut power to some 600,000 customers—which energy analysts said likely totaled over 1 million people at shared home and business addresses—in hopes of staving off potential wildfires. Around this time the last two years, deadly blazes including the Santa Rosa Tubbs Fire and Paradise Camp Fire were sparked by the company’s equipment in dry fall conditions and high wind, state investigators have found.

By Thursday evening, PG&E released a statement that a “partial all clear” had been given for Santa Cruz County, meaning that utility workers were in the process of inspecting power lines for damage and restoring electricity to some of the people impacted on nearly 37,000 local accounts with the company. Exactly where power is out at any given time has been difficult to track, since an online map of potential outages stretching from the Bakersfield area to near the Oregon border crashed repeatedly in recent days, when traffic reportedly doubled what PG&E’s web server could handle.

“If someone’s power was being shut off, they would have been notified by PG&E directly, with a first and second message,” PG&E spokesman Paul Doherty told the Washington Post. “But there was still lots of confusion if folks were being impacted or not.”

PG&E began warning of the unprecedented “Public Safety Power Shutoff” early this week, at one point projecting that up to 38 counties could be impacted. Outside impromptu gathering places like the Aptos Safeway on Thursday, many residents said they had been told a blackout was possible, but not definitively when it would happen, leaving them to scramble to buy food, gas, generators and supplies like flashlights.

“I ran around with my headlight on last night,” says 47-year Aptos resident Joan Ercole. The blackout, she adds, is “all anybody is talking about.”

The timing of the event was somewhat eerie, she says, given that the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, which leveled much of the county and surrounding region, is coming up next week.

Except for one key difference, that is: “This is pretty bad, because it’s man-made,” Ercole says.

Though weather conditions may not have seemed dangerous, the utility—which has faced legal and regulatory scrutiny over neglect of outdated power equipment and how it manages trees that could collide with a power line—warned that a broader shutdown was necessary because of the way the electrical grid is distributed.

“Although you may not live or work in a high fire-threat area, or an area experiencing high winds, your power may be shut off if your community relies upon a line that runs through an area experiencing gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk,” the utility said in a statement.

While Cabrillo College narrowly avoided the blackout, classes were cancelled and several buildings closed at UCSC. For much of the day, the university with just shy of 20,000 students found itself in limbo.

Reached early Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Scott Hernandez-Jason told GT that he didn’t know how long the outage would last after the main campus experienced power outages starting around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The campus’s cogeneration plant was able to continue providing power to key infrastructure and services like the fire station, health center, several labs and science buildings, and three dining halls. But much of the campus was without electricity, save for emergency lighting.

“We’re in the same boat as the rest of Santa Cruz,” Hernandez-Jason said.

Local law enforcement officials were also on standby during the blackout.

“While there haven’t been any major incidents related to the shut-off, we are fully prepared to respond in the case of an emergency,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Keehn told GT by email.

Though some areas of the county were in the process of being restored by Thursday evening, cancellations and closures continued. With power out at Capitola City Hall, a 7 p.m. scheduled City Council meeting was called off around 6 p.m.

Check back for continuing coverage of this story.