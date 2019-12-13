By

It’s that time again.

Tell us—and the rest of Santa Cruz County—all about your favorite local restaurants, bars, shops and service providers with GT’s annual “Best Of” awards. The Best Of Santa Cruz 2020 will be published online and in an issue of the paper in March.

Click here to access the free online ballot.

REMEMBER: VOTE FOR A MINIMUM OF 25 CATEGORIES TO HAVE YOUR BALLOT COUNTED.

VOTING ENDS AT MIDNIGHT ON FRIDAY, JAN. 31, 2020.

SOME GUIDELINES:

1. We appreciate the creativity of local, independent business, and these are the businesses that Best Of celebrates. Therefore, we consider Think Local First guidelines when selecting winners: businesses that have majority ownership based in the counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara or San Benito. We make an exception for chain stores that were founded in Santa Cruz County, and are proud to include them.

2. Votes for businesses with multiple locations are divided among the total number of locations.

3. There are a few categories in the food section that are so popular we offer a vote by city. Voters don’t always know where city lines are drawn, so we place the total votes according to where voters tend to ascribe them. For example, Pleasure Point winners are included in Capitola because most voters associate Pleasure Point with Capitola (it’s in Santa Cruz).

4. We reserve the right to eliminate a category with so few votes that it’s imprudent to assign “best” status.