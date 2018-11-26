2018 Holiday Gift Guide

By

I love that when I look over the dozens of local gift ideas featured in this year’s Holiday Gift Guide, I see so many old friends—businesses that have graced these pages for many years.

May there never be a GT Holiday Gift Guide that doesn’t feature something from the Homeless Garden Project, for instance.

But there are so many new and exciting businesses to support in here, too—some of them so unconventional we had to change the format of the magazine just to describe them! A makerspace membership from Idea Fab Labs? A shirt made by youth from Barrios Unidos’ employment program? A gazillion different options for CBD? It’s all here!

And I want to make a pitch, as I always do, for giving the gift of our Santa Cruz Gives program. Go to santacruzgives.com through Dec. 31 to give to one of the many participating local nonprofits doing great things for our community.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR