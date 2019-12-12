istanbul escort - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts - istanbul escorts xnxxhamster sexoscar
Special Publications

2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Finish your holiday shopping while supporting local shops
Could the original creators of the GT Gift Guide way back when have any idea that in 2019, their successors would be writing about a completely legal Cosmic Berry Crunch THC Chocolate Bar?

Or CBD for cats? Or a farming kit from a store devoted entirely to mushrooms? (Not that kind of mushrooms, but still!) Kosher wine? No, there’s no way they could have predicted this new Golden Age of gifts. A beach blanket from a store devoted exclusively to tie-dye? Hello, most Santa Cruz thing ever!

There are dozens of similarly unique, local and downright awesome gifts in these pages. Happy gifting, and happy holidays!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR

