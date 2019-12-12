2019 Holiday Gift Guide

By

Could the original creators of the GT Gift Guide way back when have any idea that in 2019, their successors would be writing about a completely legal Cosmic Berry Crunch THC Chocolate Bar?

Or CBD for cats? Or a farming kit from a store devoted entirely to mushrooms? (Not that kind of mushrooms, but still!) Kosher wine? No, there’s no way they could have predicted this new Golden Age of gifts. A beach blanket from a store devoted exclusively to tie-dye? Hello, most Santa Cruz thing ever!

There are dozens of similarly unique, local and downright awesome gifts in these pages. Happy gifting, and happy holidays!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR