Good Times Best Of Santa Cruz County Awards Ballot

You’ve arrived at the virtual voting booth of Good Times’ Best of Santa Cruz County Awards, where the pen, paper, and “I voted” sticker are all imaginary, but the results are the real thing.
Remember: Vote for a minimum of 25 categories to have your ballot counted.
Some guidelines:
1. We appreciate the creativity of local, independent business, and these are the businesses that Best Of celebrates. Therefore, we consider Think Local First guidelines when selecting winners: businesses that have majority ownership based in the counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara or San Benito. We make an exception for chain stores that were founded in Santa Cruz County, and are proud to include them.
2. Votes for businesses with multiple locations are divided among the total number of locations.
3. There are a few categories in the food section that are so popular we offer a vote by city. Voters don’t always know where city lines are drawn, so we place the total votes according to where voters tend to ascribe them. For example, Pleasure Point winners are included in Capitola because most voters associate Pleasure Point with Capitola (it’s in Santa Cruz).
4. We reserve the right to eliminate a category with so few votes that it’s imprudent to assign “best” status.
It’s a privilege and an honor, this voting thing. And remember, you only get to vote once.The results will be announced on March 23 in our Best of Santa Cruz County issue. Thanks for playing!
If you are experiencing difficulties filling out the survey, email our Web Editor, Lily, at lily[at]goodtimes.sc for help.
Alana
December 18, 2017 at 7:33 pm
Hey there! Thanks for doing the Best Of again! I received a Good Times newsletter that shows polls close January 14th, but can’t find when the polls close in the description above. Just wanted to point that out in case some people are planning to vote but didn’t get the newsletter with the deadline.
Alana
December 19, 2017 at 1:19 am
Nevermind! I see it now in the graphic!
Hollis Snell
January 17, 2017 at 12:30 am
Salon Santa Cruz off 41st is one of the best Salon’s in SC with the best people to represent the business and Santa Cruz alike. The people cut, color, wax, facials, nails, and give eyelash extensions to name of few Of what the Salon has to offer. Doing so in a professional and fun environment making each client and guest feel important and look great! Thx!!!
Kasia
January 10, 2017 at 10:31 am
What about food trucks????
Kathleen
January 6, 2017 at 10:48 pm
I was at the airport is the best restaurant for having a great view and great food in Watsonville! Do you feel like you are somewhere else but don’t know where but don’t care because it is so relaxing ! The food is amazing and the wood-burning pizza oven is superb !
Jen Buell
January 6, 2017 at 9:06 pm
Hello,
I’m a local business owner and am quite frustrated that there isn’t even a category listed that would allow someone to vote for us. We fall under both Health and Retail (Optometry) and would love to be able to participate in this. I contacted someone about this last year as well and am sad to see that it wasn’t addressed. Can we get that fixed?
Thanks! I know it’s difficult to think of every field but hopefully, eventually, all will be represented.
Walter barraclough
January 5, 2017 at 4:57 am
Just wanted to vote
Lily Stoicheff
January 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm
Hi Walter, If you are experiencing difficulties filling out the survey, reach out to me at lily[at]goodtimes.sc and I’ll help you resolve them. Thanks! – Lily, Web Editor
TIghe
January 4, 2017 at 8:52 pm
Hey Lily,
when I clicked through to start the survey it says bad error. I’m currently using safari. Let me know if you have any pointers for me.
Thanks!
Lily Stoicheff
January 4, 2017 at 9:00 pm
We are looking into it. Thank you for bringing your experience to our attention.
Lily Stoicheff
January 4, 2017 at 9:13 pm
Hi Tighe, SurveyMonkey.com, the site that the Best Of Survey is hosted on, has received notifications from multiple users about issues with their site. They are working to resolve them. Please try the survey later. Thank you for your patience!
Mike
January 3, 2017 at 6:36 pm
Not working with Google Chrome. I thought this was 2017.
Lily Stoicheff
January 3, 2017 at 8:18 pm
Hi Mike, Can you describe your issue a little more? The ballot is compatible with several different browsers, including Chrome. You can reach out to me directly at lily[at]goodtimes.sc. Thanks! – Lily, Web Editor
Ashley Byrd
January 4, 2017 at 12:20 am
There’s no ballot just a space to add email
Name and comment
Lily Stoicheff
January 4, 2017 at 9:13 pm
Hi Ashley, SurveyMonkey.com, the site that the Best Of Survey is hosted on, has received notifications from multiple users about issues with their site. They are working to resolve them. Please try the survey later. Thank you for your patience!
john hunter
January 3, 2017 at 2:42 am
Not user friendly, bummer ..
John Epler
January 2, 2017 at 2:31 pm
Pure Pleasure on Cooper, Janis and Amy are the greatest
Brett
January 1, 2017 at 2:08 am
KindPeoples for best cannabis dispensary!
Nancy Hall
December 22, 2016 at 9:58 am
Don’t blame me! I did not vote for it!
Autumn Arreg
December 21, 2016 at 7:36 pm
Santa Cruz Hydroponics & Organics. Best garden supply and knowledgeable hydro store.
Regina
December 16, 2016 at 7:11 am
Love>hate
Tony Walker
December 16, 2016 at 12:56 am
This is not very intuitive!!