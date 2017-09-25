Open Studios Art Tour 2017

By

A co-production of Arts Council Santa Cruz County and Good Times

Open Studios Art Tour is your opportunity to explore creativity in Santa Cruz County. For the first three weekends in October, artists from the redwoods to the bay open their studios so that friends, neighbors, and strangers from near and far can meet the makers and step inside the creative process throughout this stunning county.

Use this Guide to personalize your tour. Download the FREE App to make your touring experience even easier. If this is your first tour, or if you’ve been attending for years—Welcome! Please consider every Open Studios directional green sign as your own personal welcome mat. Our artists look forward to sharing their art with you.

Our 2017 Tour features 302 artists working in dozens of mediums. You’ll find seasoned artists who’ve participated since 1986, talented newcomers, and makers and creators of all kinds.

Welcome, and enjoy!

Tour Dates

October 7 & 8: North County—From the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor on up, including Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, San Lorenzo Valley and the artists tucked among the north coast mountain communities.

October 14 & 15: South County—From Watsonville to the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor, South County boasts marvelous artists and venues throughout the towns and countryside.

October 21 & 22: All County—All across the county, most artists open again for the final weekend.

Hours: 11am to 5pm

About the Arts Council Santa Cruz County:

We’re the team that produces the Open Studios Art Tour—and so much more. We love Santa Cruz County and our daily work finds us supporting artists and arts organizations in dozens of ways to make our community stronger. With a mission to promote, connect, and invest in the arts to stimulate creativity and vibrancy in Santa Cruz County, we’ve been the bedrock of our arts community since 1979. Through grants, arts education programs, and community initiatives such as Ebb & Flow, we help Santa Cruz County flourish. Learn more at artscouncilsc.org.