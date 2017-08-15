Senior Project 2017

By

When we started Senior Project a couple of years ago, we wanted to smash the antiquated notions of what a magazine for seniors is supposed to be. We wanted to talk about how 60 is the new 40, 70 is the new 50, and 120 is the new 99 (OK, we haven’t gotten into that last one too much yet). Santa Cruz comedian and writer Richard Stockton provided what almost served as a mission statement in that first issue, with his story about why the Baby Boomer generation refuses to get old. Last issue, he wrote a very personal piece about his battle with sleep apnea. This time around, he combines the generational scope and personal feel of his past pieces for a moving and very funny story about meeting Janis Joplin, and how the Boomer generation came of age. It’s my favorite piece yet by one of Senior Project’s signature voices.

Also hitting a new high is another regular in this magazine, June Smith, whose story about the Go Game pulls back the curtain on a world of real-time senior role-play on the streets of Santa Cruz that most people don’t know is happening around them. Andrew Steingrube explores a new Zen approach to healing at Dominican Hospital, and Cheryl Huguenor considers whether we’re all really getting older and wiser … or just older. This issue of Senior Project has a lot to say about life after 55—which is possibly the new 35. We’ll check that out and get back to you.

STEVE PALOPOLI EDITOR-IN-CHIEF