Senior Project 2019

I admit, this issue of Senior Project delivers a bit of a mixed message, which I’d describe something like, “You can’t keep a Santa Cruz senior down—but sometimes you want to.”

The first part of that comes from Richard Stockton’s mini-memoir of his recent recovery from a serious fall. Now, everybody feels like they’re invincible for as long as possible, but we all have that moment where we finally have to accept that we aren’t. A lot of Boomers are dealing with that as they get into their senior years, and Richard’s perspective on his recovery and new insights is both funny and relatable.

The second part comes from our interview with Tony Masri, a Santa Cruz sleep doctor who is all-too-aware of the trouble many of us have getting some shuteye. He’s not some great tips, as well as a thoughtful take on exactly why we should be prioritizing good sleep to help us achieve our wellness goals.

Elsewhere in this issue, our regular contributor June Smith checks in with a personal story about her career as a movie extra in this area. I admit I love any behind-the-scenes story about The Lost Boys, but some of the projects she looks back on that I didn’t know as much about—like a made-for-TV movie shot in Watsonville—are really interesting, as well. And bringing her grandchildren to appear with her in Jordan Peele’s Us, that is a straight-up baller move. Here’s to cool grandmas!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR

FEATURED STORIES: