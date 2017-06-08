Visitor Guide 2017

By

“Alternative tourism.” “Cultural tourism.” There are a lot of names for the new style of vacationing, but they all come down to the same thing: doing as the locals do.

In Santa Cruz, for instance, the beaches and the Boardwalk will always be the top draws for tourism, but more and more visitors are slipping away from the beaten path and finding this area’s hidden gems. Do you know how to find the foodie scene in Soquel? Or what a reflexologist can do for you? Or what the most happening area of Santa Cruz is right now?

All the answers are in this issue of Visitor Guide. Whether you’d like to see some quality Shakespeare while you picnic, discover the local bodysurfing culture, find Santa Cruz’s famous Dance Church, try an Escape Room for the first time, or track down a swimming hole in the redwoods, this is the place to start. So get a tight eight hours of sleep tonight and load up on carbs. We’ve got places to go!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR

IN THIS ISSUE…