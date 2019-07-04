Santa Cruz Visitors Guide 2019

By

Welcome to our biggest Visitor’s Guide ever!

It’s always been important to us to help you have the best possible Santa Cruz experience, but this year we’ve drilled down even deeper into the particulars of what this area has to offer in order to help you craft your best Santa Cruz.

Are you a hiker or biker looking for the best trails? A parent looking for a place to take the family? Are you obsessed with free tours, skate parks, apple picking, or mani-pedis? Look no further. Our Visitor’s Guide has all the visitor guiding you could want, and we’ve even gone beyond the borders of Santa Cruz County with our “Mountains and Valleys” insert that will thrill daytrippers looking for excursions into surrounding areas.

If you’re looking for what to do in Santa Cruz, check out our features on the exploding local comedy and theater scenes, or discover when you can find a food truck on Pacific Avenue, or where to zipline in the Santa Cruz Mountains. And be sure to pick up Good Times newspaper every week for more of the best in local culture, dining and events!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR