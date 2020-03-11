Opinion: March 11, 2020

Lastly, just like everyone else I’m out at fewer public events right now, but I will be at Michael’s on Main Sunday, where I’m one of the many guests who’ll appear on the 1200th episode of KPIG’s live music show Please Stand By . Wallace Baine will be there as well, along with musical guests like Keith Greeninger , Carolyn Sills and Gerard Egan , Sherry Austin , Michael Gaither and many more—and of course host “Sleepy” John Sandidge and the whole PSB crew. It’s from 10am to 1pm and there’s no cover. Come down and say hi (without shaking hands) or if you’re social distancing, tune in to 107.5 FM!

In the meantime, we’re overdue for a zen moment, so read Richard Von Busack ’s cover story on the new documentary about Tom Killion . He’s a printmaker and activist with a long history in Santa Cruz, and the new film from Chikaran Motomura documents how Killion followed his muse to Japan to learn from the masters. As you can tell from the beautiful image on the cover, Killion has a way of making you stop and take a deep breath, not to mention a talent for capturing the sweeping beauty of this area.

It’s been an unsettling week, with the first two cases of coronavirus documented in Santa Cruz County. Alisha Green , working with Todd Guild and Jacob Pierce , has a comprehensive and thoughtful look at exactly what’s happening, and what it means. The headline says it all, I think: “New Normal.” Both words of that phrase are equally important right now, because this is a time for caution, not panic. In the coming weeks, we’ll keep you informed on developments, and look at how locals are dealing with this new normal.

Re: “Biting Chance” (GT, 2/26): Bad on the Good Times for choosing a photo of a lunging, un-neutered male “pit bull” dog as your photo attraction to promote and encourage prejudice and misunderstanding about bull breeds. Who chose that photo? Whose dog is that? Instead you might have listed resources for training and perhaps information encouraging people to understand bad behavior is about the owner, not the dog. It’s awesome to have the wonderful people from the SCC Animal Shelter speak at the dog films event at the Rio. Do you actually think the message will be delivered to the homeless community at $15 a ticket and no home to leave their dog safely in?

ONLINE COMMENTS

Re: Dog Bites

Some of us know from personal experience that pit bulls, their mixes included, are much more untrustworthy than other breeds. Seen them snap for no good reasons.

Good owners of these dogs that never saw it coming when their dog goes pit. They weren’t abused or trained to go for the kill. It’s inherited, it’s what they were bred to do, historically. You think the name would give some people a clue.

So I believe Dogbites.org. They’re out to save save both humans and other animals, including pit bulls, the heartache. Any research at all would show a person that most dogs that contain pitbull DNA are risky to own.

We just have a lot of stupid people out there, willing to take those risks, unfortunately.

— Onyx DW

Re: Recall Op-Ed

Leonie, thank you. This took a lot of courage to write. I absolutely understand your hesitation in speaking up prior to this, as the Santa Cruz progressive community has their own share of bullies. Watching City Council meetings has been very difficult the last two years. Watching women come forward and calling out their abusers only to be attacked by members of the progressive community has been so disheartening. These so called feminists have now turned to victim-shaming. I have heard several women say “well, I have never seen him speak that way before, he has always treated me very respectfully.” I guess those women forgot it isn’t all about them. How self-centered does someone have to be to think that if it doesn’t happen to them then it can’t happen to anyone else? This is how abuse festers and grows. This is why victims stay quiet and abusers get empowered. With all the controversy over Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein and other men that abuse their power there is always some sect of people defending them. Come on Santa Cruz. We can do better. Women are speaking up. Can we please hold them up, can we please embrace them, can we tell them they are courageous, send them love, honor their bravery, and do everything we can to stop the abuse?

I am a survivor. I know what it’s like to speak truth and not be believed, I know what it’s like to have an abuser that is close, I know what it’s like to have people glorify the abuser because they either have no idea or don’t want to believe the truth. It’s 2020. #metoo is a real thing. Stop discrediting victims and breathe in the truth.

— Sharon