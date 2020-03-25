Opinion: March 25, 2020

Editor's Note The coronavirus situation is constantly changing—and changing our lives—here in Santa Cruz County, just as it is around the world. Here at GT, we’re committed to keeping you informed about the latest news that affects locals in this crisis. Not only will you find in-depth stories about the biggest threats to our community—and how it is responding to them—in every issue, but you can go to our website at goodtimes.sc, where we’ve set up a coronavirus page that we are constantly updating with the latest news that affects our county. In this issue, we take a look at the anxiety that we’ve all dealt with during this crisis, and ask how that can be turned around to help those who are dealing with the worst fallout from the pandemic. Wallace Baine’s fantastic cover story has the answer, as he looks at how we can face our feelings of helplessness by helping the local nonprofits that have been hit hard—despite the fact that their services are more essential than ever. We also don’t want to forget about the musicians and artists who are struggling right now. Last week, we did a cover story on how the arts scene is being affected. This week we take a closer look at how theater companies are reeling. Even our expanded Love Your Local Band on Jesse Williams gives you a chance to support a true Santa Cruz original, who has lost all of his income during this crisis. We know many of our readers are really wanting some kind of event they can participate in right now, so we are trying to pull together a calendar of virtual events for next week. If you are giving or participating in an online concert, workshop, talk, meeting or anything else, email me at [email protected] and let me know about it! STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Adapting Arts Re: “Cancel Culture” (GT, 3/18): I am so grateful for this article highlighting the arts. As the executive director of All About Theatre, I am seeing so many families struggling with this new shift of “Shelter in Place.” Kids who are generally so active at dance studios, theater rehearsal spaces, sports and more are now isolated and feel like their community is lost to them. We at All About Theatre are working on an incredibly rich and diverse curriculum—from stage combat to musical theater appreciation, private coaching to group sessions, yoga and mindfulness to Zumba and cardio hip-hop workout routines to DND groups and more for our greater community. We are trying to maintain our natural social behavior as well as physical lives whilst giving pause to the opportunities that this situation has offered us all, to slow down and remember what is truly important to us all: our community. At the heart of this—the arts. Please check out our website April 1 for these incredible opportunities for your entire family, from 3 year olds through adults. Lindsey Chester | Executive Director, All About Theatre