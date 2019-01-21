Vote Now: Best Of Santa Cruz 2019

By

Who serves Santa Cruz County’s best barbecue? Which local store offers the widest selection of wine? Where’s your favorite place to head for happy hour, live music or co-working? Vote on these categories and many more for the Best Of Santa Cruz 2019 awards.

Now’s your chance to tell us—and the rest of the community—with Good Times’ annual ‘Best Of’ awards, to be published online and in an issue of the paper later this year.

Click here to access the free online ballot.

REMEMBER: VOTE FOR A MINIMUM OF 25 CATEGORIES TO HAVE YOUR BALLOT COUNTED.

VOTING ENDS AT MIDNIGHT ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2019.

SOME GUIDELINES:

1. We appreciate the creativity of local, independent business, and these are the businesses that Best Of celebrates. Therefore, we consider Think Local First guidelines when selecting winners: businesses that have majority ownership based in the counties of Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara or San Benito. We make an exception for chain stores that were founded in Santa Cruz County, and are proud to include them.

2. Votes for businesses with multiple locations are divided among the total number of locations.

3. There are a few categories in the food section that are so popular we offer a vote by city. Voters don’t always know where city lines are drawn, so we place the total votes according to where voters tend to ascribe them. For example, Pleasure Point winners are included in Capitola because most voters associate Pleasure Point with Capitola (it’s in Santa Cruz).

4. We reserve the right to eliminate a category with so few votes that it’s imprudent to assign “best” status.