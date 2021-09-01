Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Sept. 1-Sept. 7

By

ARTS AND MUSIC

BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Fluff up your couch cushions, grab a snack and connect to stellar outdoor adventures. This year, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is virtual, so you will be able to travel to the most remote corners of the world, go on daring dive expeditions and celebrate remarkable outdoor achievements without having to leave your home. The monthly online film series features a mixed program of award winners from the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Additionally, the “Encore Classic Films” from the past 10 years—audience favorites—are available for purchase, individually, or as a bundle. Screenings go through Oct. 24. For more information, visit riotheatre.com or filmfest.banffcentre.ca. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.



CABRILLO YOUTH STRINGS FALL SEMESTER IN PERSON Cabrillo Youth Strings begins the Fall Semester in person. Registration for this nine-week string orchestra session is underway. Classes held in the Music Building, VAPA5000 in Aptos. Beginning Strings (4th-6th Grade violin/viola/cello) 4-5:15pm. Auditions for Festival Strings (Beg.-Int.) and Cabrillo Strings (Int.-Adv.) held 3:45-4:15pm before the first rehearsal Friday, Sept. 3. Festival Strings meets 4:15-5:45pm and Cabrillo Strings, 4:15-5:55pm on consecutive Fridays until Oct. 29. Safety protocols followed. Players 7-18 years old are welcome. For more information or registration, call 831-479-6101 or visit cabrillo.edu/cabrillo-youth-strings. Before the first class, call 831-479-6331. Friday, Sept. 3, 4pm. Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos.



MOTIV SUNDAY NIGHT FOR ‘SHEDM: THE FEMALE CREATORS OF DANCE MUSIC’ On Sundays, DJs mix the darkest BASS beats from some of the best female and LGBT producers around. Don’t miss out. Guest DJs every week. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/3008160246139834. Sunday, Sept. 5, 9pm. Motiv, 1209 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.

COMMUNITY

BRUNO’S BACON AND BLOODY FEST Celebrate Bruno’s Fourth Anniversary with two days of fun and games! Bruno’s was voted Best Restaurant in Scotts Valley two years in a row by Santa Cruz Sentinel readers—the burgers and Bloody Marys have won Best in the County awards four times. Drink up those award-winning cocktails and burgers along with additional bacon-filled dishes; live music, a giant inflatable axe throwing game, corn hole, face painting and much more. Free. Well-behaved pets are welcome. Saturday, Sept. 4, Noon-8pm. Sunday, Sept. 5, Noon-8pm. Bruno’s Bar and Grill, 230G Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley.



COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS Build strength! Please bring your own mat, a small Pilates ball and Theraband, if you have one. You must be vaccinated. $10 suggested donation. Thursday, Sept. 2, 10am. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their Brown Bag Production Line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers receive breakfast and a bag of food (if wanted). Masks required. For more information, visit greybears.org or call 831-479-1055. Thursday, Sept. 2, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



POETS’ CIRCLE POETRY READING SERIES Join featured reader, Mark Loring, author of The Soul’s Collection: An Intimate Awakening and the forthcoming They Whispered to Stay Alive: Bring Us Home. Open mic for all levels. Sponsored by the Friends of the Watsonville Public Library. Hosted by Magdalena Montagne. Access the Zoom link for the virtual event at cityofwatsonville.org/348/Poets-Circle. Thursday, Sept. 2, 5-7pm. Watsonville Public Library, 275 Main St., Suite 100, Watsonville.



WESTSIDE MARKETPLACE First Sundays at the old Wrigley parking lot feature local art, handmade and vintage shopping, food trucks and live music. For more details visit scmmakersmarket.com or foodtrucksagogo.com. Sunday, Sept. 5, 11am-5pm. The Old Wrigley Building, 2801 Mission St., Santa Cruz.



YOUNG LADIES INSTITUTE RUMMAGE SALE Help raise money for local charities. The $5 buys a bag of rummage! Sunday, Sept. 5, 8:30am-1pm. Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 515 Frederick St., Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO The Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish-speaking women with a cancer diagnosis meets twice monthly. Please call Entre Nosotras at 831-761-3973 to register. Friday, Sept. 3, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



FAMILY SANGHA MONTHLY MEDITATION Come help create a family meditation cooperative community. Parents meet in the main room for about 40 minutes of silent meditation followed by 10-15 minutes of discussion about life and mindful parenting. In a separate volunteer-led room, kids play and explore mindfulness through games and stories. Parents may need to help with the kids for a portion of the hour, depending on volunteer turnout. Children of all ages are welcome—quiet babies are welcome in the parents room. Please bring toys to share. Donations encouraged. Sunday, Sept. 5, 10:30am-noon. Insight Santa Cruz, 740 Front St. #240, Santa Cruz.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. The small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through the front, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Sept. 2, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer meets every Monday at the WomenCARE’s office. Currently, the groups are held on Zoom. All services are free. Call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 to register. For more information, visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Sept. 6, 12:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE MEDITATION GROUP WomenCARE’s meditation group for women with a cancer diagnosis meets the first and third Friday from 11am-noon. For more information and location: 831-457-2273. Monday, Sept. 6, 11am-noon. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 12:30-2pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with cancer meets every Wednesday on Zoom. Please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 to register. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 3:30-4:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



OUTDOOR

BEE SMARTS! LEARN ALL ABOUT BEES WITH GIRL NEXT DOOR HONEY Sponsored by the Felton Library Friends, learn all about bees and their important role in our ecosystem with Hilary Kearney of Girl Next Door Honey. Grab & Go Kits containing bee-friendly flower seed packets and a honey stick are available at the Felton Branch (supplies limited). Hilary Kearney, author of two books on bees, Queenspotting and The Little Book of Bees, founded Girl Next Door Honey in 2012 in her hometown of San Diego after graduating from UCSC with a degree in Fine Art. Girl Next Door Honey focuses on bee-centric programs such as natural beekeeping classes, apiary management, classroom presentations, beehive tours, live bee removal and more. For more information, visit santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/8167104. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1pm.



CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Aug. 27, Noon-6pm. Friday, Sept. 3, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



FREE TUESDAY AT UCSC ARBORETUM Explore the biodiversity of the gardens, great birdwatching or relax on a bench in the shade. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 9am. UCSC Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz.



GUIDED HIKE: CASTLE ROCK FALLS AND GOAT ROCK Hike one of the most exciting and scenic trails in the Bay Area. This moderate 5.15-mile loop has 1,190 feet elevation gain and amazing panoramic views. This hike is rated “moderate” because hikers need to step onto rocks, balance and scramble over rocks. Hikers should be comfortable with their sense of balance. Bring at least one liter of water, lunch, snacks and appropriate clothing. Rain cancels. Meet at the Kirkwood Entrance and parking lot, near the office. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. Register at santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Sunday, Sept. 5, 10am-3pm. Castle Rock State Park, 1500 Skyline Blvd., Los Gatos.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. The hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. $10 for vehicle day-use. Space is limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing required during all programs. For more information, call 831-426-0505. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Sept. 4, 1pm. Sunday, Sept. 5, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



NATURAL BRIDGES LITTLE RANGERS Participants are invited to play games, listen to stories and songs, and learn about nature! Activities and games vary from week to week but always cover a topic relevant to Natural Bridges. Meet at the side porch of the Visitor Center. Parents or caregivers are required to stay and encouraged to help facilitate the fun and games. The day-use fee for vehicles is $10. For more information, call 831-423-0871. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Although no pre-registration is required, this program has a class capacity and operates on a first come first serve basis, so make sure to arrive early, we can’t wait to see you again! Monday, Sept. 6, 10-10:30am. Natural Bridges State Beach, Swanton Blvd. & W Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



NEW BRIGHTON JUNIOR RANGERS This fun one-hour program offers kids, ages 7-12, an opportunity to earn prizes while learning about birds, sea life, and local park animals, playing games, and doing arts and crafts. Meet at the campground Ramada. Spaces are limited, and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 831-685-6444. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, Sept. 3, 3pm. Saturday, Sept. 4, 3pm. New Brighton Beach, 1500 Park Ave., Capitola.



OUT AND ABOUT: BIRDING AT NEARY LAGOON Neary Lagoon Wildlife Refuge is an oasis for local wildlife in the heart of Santa Cruz. Binoculars provided for each participant and shared tips for identifying birds during the one-mile walk. Based on the museum’s Wetland Walk field trip for third-grade students, concepts of seasonal change, migration and human impact are explored by recording observations. All ages are welcome. Saturday, Sept. 4, 10am-noon. Neary Lagoon, Bay St. and California St., Santa Cruz.



SEYMOUR CENTER OUTDOORS Hone your observation skills and watch animals, such as sea stars, sea urchins and hermit crabs, gracefully move during tide pool investigating. Explore the pathway of giants and find nine outdoor objects hidden around the Seymour Center during an outdoor scavenger hunt. Why do baby fish look so different from adults? What kinds of strategies do fish use for raising their young? And what kind of fish live in Monterey Bay? Find the answers to these questions in five secret containers located throughout the Coastal Science Campus. Grab a selfie with one of our life-sized wooden marine animals at the Marine Animal Selfie Station. $10 suggested donation per household. Purchase a membership, and become a sustaining supporter of the Seymour Center. To learn more, visit seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit. Saturday, Sept. 4, 11am-2pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience tranquility, peace, and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday, an hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. For more details, call 831-333-6736. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of deeply fragrant, lush and multi-colored roses to share with family and friends. Visit birdsongorchards.com for reservations and directions to the Watsonville farm. Once you purchase, you will receive a calendar link to select a time. Friday, Sept. 3, 11am. Sunday, Sept. 5, 11am.