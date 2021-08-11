Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Aug. 11-17

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

ARTS AND MUSIC

ARCANE LULLABY FREE LIVE CONCERT AT SHANTY SHACK BREWING Local Santa Cruz band Arcane Lullaby will be playing an eclectic mix of original music at this free, outdoor, live show at Shanty Shack Brewing. Saturday, Aug. 14, 7-8pm. Shanty Shack Brewing, 138 Fern St., Santa Cruz.



BOTANICAL BEAUTIES OF SANTA CRUZ Botanical Beauties of Santa Cruz County, a selection of digital photographs of plants and blossoms photographed in Santa Cruz County by Marlene Mirassou, will be hanging at the Ugly Mug Coffeehouse. Wednesday, Aug. 11-Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6:30am-3:30pm. The Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Drive, Soquel. cafeugly.com.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: RII The story that sets England’s Wars of the Roses in motion, Jessica Kubzansky’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II tells the story of that king’s ill-fated reign using just three actors. What is our responsibility when a bad leader rightfully occupies the throne? This exploration of divine right, capricious leadership and bloody insurrection is packed with contemporary political relevance. A critic’s choice pick when it premiered at the Boston Court Theatre in Los Angeles, Charles McNulty, critic for the L.A. Times, called the play a “feat of ingenious stagecraft.” Santa Cruz Shakespeare performances take place in the Audrey Stanley Grove at Upper DeLaveaga Park in Santa Cruz. With a “safety first” mantra, Santa Cruz Shakespeare has implemented numerous Covid-19 safety protocols for its 2021 Season—including a revised seating layout that ensures adequate space and comfort for patrons. For more information about SCS, visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Due to limited capacity at the venue, early ticket purchase is encouraged.. Thursday, Aug. 12, 7:30-9:30pm. Saturday, Aug. 14, 8-10pm. Sunday, Aug. 15, 1-3pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: THE AGITATORS This play tells the story of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Over the 45 volatile years they knew one another, they were friends, allies and adversaries. Their hopes and dreams for equality brought them to common ground and political battlefields. As agitators, they were not content to let either our nation or each other rest in complacency, and their respective fights for racial justice and gender equity continue to this day. Santa Cruz Shakespeare performances take place in the Audrey Stanley Grove at Upper DeLaveaga Park in Santa Cruz. With a “safety first” mantra, Santa Cruz Shakespeare has implemented numerous Covid-19 safety protocols for its 2021 Season, including a revised seating layout that ensures adequate space and comfort for patrons. For more information about SCS, visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Due to limited capacity at the venue, early ticket purchase is encouraged. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 7:30pm. Friday, Aug. 13, 8pm. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2pm. Sunday, Aug. 15, 7pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



THE EIGHTH ANNUAL SANTA CRUZ COMEDY FESTIVAL (OUTDOORS) The Santa Cruz Comedy Festival has a different national headliner each week with a brand new all-star line-up. This is a fun and funny day in the park. Bring your blankets and beach chairs, check out the vendors and food trucks and get ready to laugh! Saturday, Aug. 14, 4pm. Laurel Street Park, 301 Maple St., Santa Cruz.



THE EIGHTH ANNUAL SANTA CRUZ COMEDY FESTIVAL AFTER PARTY Join Greater Purpose Brewery on Saturday evenings for 90 minutes of comedy featuring the best comedians in California and beyond. Hosted by DNA and friends, this is a great way to start off your weekend! The Afterparty will feature comedians from the festival, including regional and national headliners. Greater Purpose Brewing Company, 21517 East Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz. Saturday, Aug. 14, 7pm.

COMMUNITY

10 WARNING SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S WEBINAR Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease, approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Register at alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900. Thursday, Aug. 12, 3-4:30pm.



A TASTE OF SPAIN ON YOUR PLATE—VEGAN COOKING AND WINE PAIRING CLASS Spend an afternoon enjoying the beautiful art of vegan Spanish cooking and wine pairing at the gorgeous FlipJack Ranch, nestled in the magical Santa Cruz Mountains. In this hands-on vegan cooking class, you’ll make a four-course meal: smoked paprika garbanzo bean and green olives tapa; fennel-orange salad with citrus dressing composed of Spanish olive oil, Meyer lemon, orange juice and rind; paella with roasted organic seasonal vegetables, shallots, garlic, artichokes, caper berries, Spanish green olives and lemon-saffron Santo Tomas bomba rice; fig tart (torta de higos) with crushed organic pistachios and honey. Class runs for four hours and is limited to 10 students. Early registration is highly encouraged. The class fee is $225.00 (nonrefundable) and includes a bottle of Truvee Red Blend Central Coast 2013, an apron and a name badge for each student. Saturday, Aug. 14, 1-5pm. FlipJack Ranch, 4600 Smith Grade, Santa Cruz.



A YEAR AGO TODAY: COMMUNITIES REFLECT ON THE CZU LIGHTNING COMPLEX FIRES Join collaborators from across the county as they collectively reflect on the one-year anniversary of the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fires. This event will highlight the stories of those affected by these fires as part of the MAH’s new exhibition, “Out of the Ashes,” which features an ongoing film and audio archiving project by Shmuel and Nikki, who began collaborating with MAH in September 2020 to document and record some of the personal stories of those who were impacted by these devastating fires. The evening will also feature a preview screening of Contents Inventory by local filmmaker Irene Lusztig, who has also been working closely with affected members of the community to document and share their stories. We hope you’ll join us at the MAH for an evening of collective storytelling and visioning our next steps as a community that continues to deal with the threat of fire and climate change. Comments and recommendations provided during this program will help shape an ongoing series of programs that will run throughout the year. Monday, Aug. 16, 6-7:30pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History (MAH), 705 Front St., Santa Cruz.



COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS Come build strength with us. This very popular in-person community Pilates mat class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, small Pilates ball and Theraband, if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. Suggested donation of $10/class is welcome. Thursday, Aug. 12, 10am. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



DEMENTIA CONVERSATION WEBINAR When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care. Register at alz.org/crf or call 1-800-272-3900. Friday, Aug. 13, 1-2:30pm.



DOWNTOWN SANTA CRUZ MAKERS MARKET Come out and support local makers and artists at the Downtown Santa Cruz Makers Market every third Sunday of the month on Pacific Ave at Lincoln Street. The market is now on the 1100 block of Pacific Ave. between Cathcart and Lincoln Streets near New Leaf and alongside so many amazing downtown restaurants. Support local and shop small with over 30 Santa Cruz County artists and makers. Don’t forget to stop in and visit the downtown merchants and grab a bite to eat from the downtown restaurants. Remember to social distance as you shop and wear your mask. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home. Friendly leashed pups are welcome at this free event. Sunday, Aug. 15, 10am-5pm. Downtown Santa Cruz Makers Market, Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Aug. 12, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



HEALTHY LIVING FOR YOUR BRAIN AND BODY WEBINAR For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Register at alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 1-2:30pm.



VAX UP SANTA CRUZ! In partnership with the County of Santa Cruz and HSA Public Health Division, the MAH will hold a walk-in vaccination clinic offering the Janssen vaccine. While you’re at the MAH, contribute to the Tree of Hope activity. Free, walk-ins accepted, no registration required. Friday, Aug. 13, Noon-4pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History (MAH), 705 Front St., Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish-speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required, please call Entre Nosotras 831-761-3973. Friday, Aug. 13, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Aug. 12, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Aug. 16, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE WRITING CIRCLE Writing Circle for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets on the second Saturday every other month. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Saturday, Aug. 14, 10am-1pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 3:30-4:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Aug. 13, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Aug. 17, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



FASCINATING FISH BONES: ARCHAEOLOGY FOR THE FUTURE OF FISHERS AND FISHERIES At coastal archaeological sites, thousands of fish bones represent the discarded remains of past meals. Fishbones provide important clues about how people of the past lived and how their daily activities shaped the identity of coastal residents, their relationships, and their interaction with the surrounding environment; an understanding of the long history of fishing can help us conserve coastal fisheries for future fishers. Join Eréndira M. Quintana Morales, Assistant Professor, Anthropology Department at UCSC to discover the fascinating world of fish bones and learn about her collaborative research on the archaeology of fisheries in the Western Indian Ocean. Register in advance for the online Science Sunday webinar (required): seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/ongoing-education/science-sundays. Virtual Science Sundays are free for Seymour Center members and $10 per household for non-members. Please consider supporting the Seymour Center, and gaining free access to programs like Science Sunday, by becoming a member today: seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/join. Sunday, Aug. 15, 1:30-2:30pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Aug. 14, 1pm. Sunday, Aug. 15, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



LEAN ON ME: COMMUNITY STRUCTURES OF SUPPORT Return to the Farm for a Sunday afternoon community celebration with delicious food, music, volunteer opportunities, presentations, an interactive art activity and talk from artist M. James Becker about the new trellis and bench he is donating to HGP, and more. Holey Roller Bagels is creating a menu of fresh treats, bagels and spreads, and there will be coffee and tea from Alta Organic Coffee and Tea all for donations for HGP’s transitional employment program. The event will also feature music from Chris Jones of Wolf Jett, as well as a performance by Celadon. Sunday, Aug. 15, Noon-3pm. Homeless Garden Project Farm, Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz.



NATURAL BRIDGES LITTLE RANGERS Participants are invited to play games, listen to stories and songs, and learn about nature! Activities and games vary from week to week but always cover a topic relevant to Natural Bridges. Meet at the side porch of the Visitor Center. Parents or caregivers are required to stay and encouraged to help facilitate the fun and games. Day-use fee for vehicles is $10. For more information, call 831-423-0871. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Although no pre-registration is required, this program has a class capacity and operates on a first come first serve basis, so make sure to arrive early. We can’t wait to see you again! Monday, Aug. 16, 10-10:30am. Natural Bridges State Beach, Swanton Boulevard and West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



NEW BRIGHTON JUNIOR RANGERS This fun one-hour program offers kids ages 7-12 an opportunity to earn prizes while learning about birds, sea life, and local park animals, playing games, and doing arts and crafts. Meet at the campground Ramada. For more information, call 831-685-6444. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, Aug. 13, 3pm. Saturday, Aug. 14, 3pm. New Brighton Beach, 1500 Park Ave., Capitola.



PERMACULTURE FOOD FORESTS COURSE Do you want to gain hands-on skills and build a community around growing food? Interested in learning best practices for orchard establishment and management, food forestry, designing year-round productive vegetable farms and gardens, and preserving the harvest? We are pleased to offer this advanced practicum grounded in sound horticultural practices and spiced with the delicious seasonal fruits and vegetables our region has to offer. Before the area around San Jose was called the Silicon Valley, it was known as “the Valley of the Heart’s Delight” because of its apricot, peach and plum orchards, and the delightful abundance it produced. Join us in creating and celebrating these habitats on both home and broadacre scales. Learn more and register online at santacruzpermaculture.com/foodforests/. Saturday, Aug. 14, 10am. Santa Cruz Permaculture, 343 Soquel Ave. #185, Santa Cruz.



SEYMOUR CENTER OUTDOORS Activities include tide pool investigation: hone your observation skills and watch animals such as sea stars, sea urchins, and hermit crabs gracefully move in their environment; outdoor scavenger hunt: explore the pathway of giants and find nine outdoor objects hidden around the Seymour Center; larval fish geocache: why do baby fish look so different from their adult forms? What kinds of strategies do fish use for raising their young? And just what kind of fish live in Monterey Bay, anyway? Find the answers to these questions in five secret containers located throughout the Coastal Science Campus. Marine Animal Selfie Station: Grab a selfie with one of our life-sized wooden marine animals—be sure to use #SeymourCenter on your social media profiles. The Seymour Center Outdoors is free to visit with a suggested $10 donation per household. Become a sustaining supporter of the Seymour Center, and purchase a membership! To learn more see seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit. Saturday, Aug. 14, 11am-2pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.

SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.