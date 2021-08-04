Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Aug. 4-Aug. 10

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

ARTS AND MUSIC

AUGUST FIRST FRIDAY: SPEED WHEEL EXHIBITION OPENING Explore all three floors of exhibitions and see the new exhibition, The Art of the Santa Cruz Speed Wheel. Check out a heat press activity with NHS and Herschel. Grab a creativity kit for the children (or inner children) in your life. Then, stay into the night dancing to live music out in Abbott Square. Due to Covid-19, there will be limited capacity within the museum and masks are required. Admission $10; free for members. Friday, Aug. 6, Noon-8pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz.



FIRST FRIDAY SANTA CRUZ ART TOUR Plan your First Friday night and visit participating venues in Downtown, Midtown, Westside, Tannery, Felton and Ben Lomond! Get out and support the arts! Full details can be found on our website, firstfridaysantacruz.com. It’s the final First Friday Night Market of the summer presented by First Friday Santa Cruz. 10 local artists will be featured for the evening selling their original works and prints in Midtown in collaboration with Event Santa Cruz and the Midtown Block Party. A fun night of food, music and art! First Friday is a free event and is perfect for enthusiastic art goers or those just looking to have a fun and enjoyable evening checking out the art scene in Santa Cruz. We are pleased to provide this opportunity and promote this event for the many talented Santa Cruz artists exhibiting their work. Don’t forget to share your favorite artists with friends on social media, visit their shows and galleries and shop local at the great businesses that support artists through First Friday every month. Friday, Aug. 6, 4-9pm. Downtown Santa Cruz, Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



INTONATIONS CONCERT | CABRILLO FESTIVAL Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s “Intonations: Songs from the Violins of Hope” features mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, violinist Benjamin Beilman, the St. Lawrence String Quartet, and youth violinist Thais Chernyavski filmed on location in Richmond, CA by Frazer Bradshaw; and the Cabrillo Festival Virtual Orchestra. Followed by a post-concert Artist Talk and Q&A. In recognition of the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, and to the memory of those who found strength, solace and hope in music during the Holocaust. Please also join us for the 11am Violins of Hope/Intonations panel discussion to hear from composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer, Violins of Hope author James Grymes, and mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke. For more information and registration information, visit cabrillomusic.org. Saturday, Aug. 7, 7pm.



MELT AND SPROUT CONCERT | CABRILLO FESTIVAL The final concert of Cabrillo Festival’s 2021 Virtual Season features two works by composer Sean Shepherd. First is Melt, set with images and video by National Geographic photographer Camille Seaman. Then, Sprout reflects on the resilience of the forest after wildfire, presented in two versions: one for virtual orchestra, and one animated by David Murakami. Followed by a post-concert Artist Talk and Q&A. For more information and registration information, visit cabrillomusic.org. Sunday, Aug. 8, 7pm.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: RII The story that sets England’s Wars of the Roses in motion, Jessica Kubzansky’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II tells the story of that king’s ill-fated reign using just three actors. What is our responsibility when a bad leader rightfully occupies the throne? This exploration of divine right, capricious leadership and bloody insurrection is packed with contemporary political relevance. A critic’s choice pick when it premiered at the Boston Court theatre in Los Angeles, Charles McNulty, critic for the LA Times, called the play a “feat of ingenious stagecraft.” Santa Cruz Shakespeare performances take place in The Audrey Stanley Grove (The Grove) at Upper DeLaveaga Park in Santa Cruz. With a “safety first” mantra, Santa Cruz Shakespeare has implemented numerous Covid-19 safety protocols for its 2021 season—including a revised seating layout that ensures adequate space and comfort for patrons. For more information about SCS, visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Due to limited capacity at the venue, people are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7:30-9:30pm. Friday, Aug. 6, 8-10pm. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2-4pm. Sunday, Aug. 8, 7-9pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: THE AGITATORS This play tells the story of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Over the 45 volatile years they knew one another, they were friends, allies and adversaries. Their hopes and dreams for equality brought them to common ground and political battlefields. As agitators, they were not content to let either our nation or each other rest in complacency, and their respective fights for racial justice and gender equity continue to this day. Santa Cruz Shakespeare performances take place in The Audrey Stanley Grove (The Grove) at Upper DeLaveaga Park in Santa Cruz. With a “safety first” mantra, Santa Cruz Shakespeare has implemented numerous Covid-19 safety protocols for its 2021 season, including a revised seating layout that ensures adequate space and comfort for patrons. For more information about SCS, visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Due to limited capacity at the venue, people are encouraged to purchase tickets early. Thursday, Aug. 5, 7:30pm. Saturday, Aug. 7, 8pm. Sunday, Aug. 8, 1pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.

COMMUNITY

CAMILLE SEAMAN INTERVIEW Cabrillo Festival presents an interview with National Geographic photographer Camille Seaman, in which she speaks with Nikki Silva of NPR’s Kitchen Sisters about her experience as climate change documentarian and witness to melting glaciers. For more information and registration information, visit cabrillomusic.org. Sunday, Aug. 8, 11am.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Aug. 5, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF SANTA CRUZ Parents of a child who died at any age, from any cause, any length of time ago, are invited to join The Compassionate Friends of Santa Cruz for our monthly grief support meeting. Opening circle followed by smaller connection groups. Sharing is optional. Grief materials available. Bereaved grandparents and adult siblings also welcome. Non-religious. Monday, Aug. 9, 7-8:30pm. Quaker Meeting House, 225 Rooney St., Santa Cruz.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration Required: Entre Nosotras 761-3973. Friday, Aug. 6, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Aug. 5, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Aug. 9, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Aug. 6, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



EXPLORING THE BURN ZONE: BONNY DOON ECOLOGICAL RESERVE The Bonny Doon Ecological Reserve is an example of the unique Santa Cruz sandhills habitat and home to many of our local rare plants. It has also experienced multiple fire events since 2008, including last year’s CZU Lightning Complex. During this Exploring the Burn Zone walk hosted by the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, Marisa Gomez, public programs manager at the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, will help you hunt for rare plants, explore the impacts of fire on the landscape, and gather safely with your community in nature. We’ll also collect data as part of the CZU Lightning Complex and Community Science Project. This program is part of the series CZU AND YOU: Resources for Recovery, Preparedness, and Ecological Understanding from the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History and Santa Cruz Public Libraries Saturday, Aug. 7, 10am-noon. Bonny Doon Ecological Reserve, Martin Road, Santa Cruz.



GUIDED COASTAL WALK On this 2.5-mile family-friendly walk, we’ll explore the plants, animals, and geology of our coastal bluffs. Bring water, a hat, closed-toe shoes, layered clothing, and binoculars if available. Meet next to park map in Wilder Ranch main parking lot. Rain cancels. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Aug. 7, 11am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Aug. 7, 1pm. Sunday, Aug. 8, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



NATURAL BRIDGES LITTLE RANGERS Participants are invited to play games, listen to stories and songs, and learn about nature! Activities and games vary from week to week but always cover a topic relevant to Natural Bridges. Meet at the side porch of the Visitor Center. Parents or caregivers are required to stay and encouraged to help facilitate the fun and games. Day-use fee for vehicles is $10. For more information, call 831-423-0871. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Although no pre-registration is required, this program has a class capacity and operates on a first come first serve basis, so make sure to arrive early. We can’t wait to see you again! Monday, Aug. 9, 10-10:30am. Natural Bridges State Beach, Swanton Blvd. & West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



NEW BRIGHTON JUNIOR RANGERS This fun one-hour program offers kids, ages 7-12, an opportunity to earn prizes while learning about birds, sea life, and local park animals, playing games, and doing arts and crafts. Meet at the campground Ramada. For more information, call 831-685-6444. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, Aug. 6, 3pm. Saturday, Aug. 7, 3pm. New Brighton Beach, 1500 Park Ave., Capitola.



SEYMOUR CENTER OUTDOORS Activities include tide pool investigation: hone your observation skills and watch animals such as sea stars, sea urchins, and hermit crabs gracefully move in their environment; outdoor scavenger hunt: explore the pathway of giants and find nine outdoor objects hidden around the Seymour Center; larval fish geocache: why do baby fish look so different from their adult forms? What kinds of strategies do fish use for raising their young? And just what kind of fish live in Monterey Bay, anyway? Find the answers to these questions in five secret containers located throughout the Coastal Science Campus. Marine Animal Selfie Station: Grab a selfie with one of our life-sized wooden marine animals—be sure to use #SeymourCenter on your social media profiles. The Seymour Center Outdoors is free to visit with a suggested $10 donation per household. Become a sustaining supporter of the Seymour Center, and purchase a membership. To learn more see seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit. Saturday, Aug. 7, 11am-2pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your own pleasure or to share with family and friends. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Friday, Aug. 6, 11am. Sunday, Aug. 8, 11am.