Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Dec. 2-8

ARTS AND MUSIC

VIRTUAL HOLIDAY ART AND CRAFT FAIRE Santa Cruz County Park’s annual Holiday Art and Craft Faire is going virtual for 2020! For the month of December, join us online at scparks.com to find and support amazing local artists and craft-makers! Our webpage will feature over 40 artists who offer a broad range of holiday gifts ranging from glasswork, prints, cards, jewelry, and more!.



BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL This year, bring the adventure home! Fluff up your couch cushions, grab a snack of choice, and make sure you have a good internet connection because the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is going virtual! For the first time ever, travel to breathtaking destinations, embark on daring expeditions, and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements, all from the comforts of your living room. The Covid-19 pandemic has created extraordinary circumstances around the world and many of our live World Tour screenings have been postponed or canceled. While we can’t replicate the experience of seeing the Banff films on the big screen of your local theatre, surrounded by friends and your community, these curated programs of amazing outdoor films will inspire you to live life to the fullest … however that looks these days! Please visit riotheatre.com for more information about the online programs and how you can support your local screening.



SALSA SUELTA IN PLACE FREE ZOOM SESSION For all dance-deprived dancers! Free weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. May include Mambo, ChaChaCha, Afro-Cuban Rumba, Orisha, Son Montuno, Cuban-Salsa. Ages 14 and up. Thursdays at 7pm. Contact to get Zoom link: salsagente.com.



POETS’ CIRCLE POETRY READING SERIES The Poets’ Circle Poetry Reading Series has resumed with the support of the Friends of the Watsonville Public Library. The reimagined event is now virtual! This month’s featured reader is longtime host Magdalena Montagne. She will be celebrating the release of her book of poetry, “Earth My Witness,” published by Finishing Line Press in October. Joan Rose Staffen, local teacher, poet and visual artist, will host, along with staff from the Watsonville Library. To join the event, please see the library’s listing at: cityofwatsonville.org/348/Poets-Circle. Thursday, Dec. 3, 5-7pm.



CELEBRATING BEETHOVEN’S 250TH BIRTHDAY YEAR Beethoven’s 250th birthday year online celebration features some of the world’s most acclaimed Beethoven interpreters and historians: Pianists Alon Goldstein, Jonathan Biss, Garrick Ohlsson plus cellist Tanya Tomkins with pianist Audrey Vardanega and moderator Dr. Erica Buurman of the Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies. Tune in every night for lectures, conversations and sublime performances. Begins Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7pm. Learn more at distinguishedartists.org.

COMMUNITY

BOOK SALES AT THE CAPITOLA MALL Thanks to the generosity of the management of the Capitola Mall, we have reopened our bookstore in a new, spacious location in the mall. We offer thousands of used items: books, CDs, and DVDs. Most items sell for $1 or $2 each. All funds will be used to enhance the new Capitola library. Cash or check only. Open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm. We are located in the Capitola Mall next to Hallmark and across from Express. Masks and social distancing are required. Please do not take donations to the bookstore. We will pick up donated materials from you. Contact Karen Scott at [email protected] to schedule a pick up.



SHELTER IN FAITH: HOLIDAYS EDITION The popular virtual series, Shelter in Faith, is back with a special Holidays Edition. Learn from local faith leaders representing diverse spiritual traditions about different holiday customs, celebrations, and their deeper meanings. Take the opportunity to hear their thoughtful perspectives, relevant experience, and practical solutions for navigating the stresses of the holiday season. There will also be time for Q&A to get your unique questions answered. Register for this free Library virtual event: santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7274313. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10am.



SUPPORTING SURVIVORS COMING FORWARD How can we better listen to, empower and support survivors of sexual abuse when they come forward? How can we promote healing? Part of the Imagine Healing Online Workshop Series. A way that I believe we can empower those who have been victimized by sexual abuse is by educating individuals on what they should do when someone discloses to them that they are a victim of sexual abuse. In this workshop participants will have a safe place to hear survivors’ stories, ask questions and receive resources. Saturday, Dec. 5, 10-11:30am. Learn more at: eventbrite.com/e/supporting-survivors-coming-forward-tickets-125405103039.



HOLIDAY POP UP AT LIVE OAK GRANGE The Holiday Season is upon us! We invite you to come out with your friends and family to our Holiday Pop Up on Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-5pm at the Live Oak Grange Hall. This show not only features Chris Johnson Glass but several other local artists. There will be music, food, cookies and many items to purchase for your loved ones. The Grinch may even show up! Mark your calendars for this one-day incredible show! See you there! Live Oak Grange, 1900 19th St., Santa Cruz.



JACKET AND BLANKET DRIVE For November and December, the Scott’s Valley High School Junior Class is hosting a jacket and blanket drive to help supply jackets and blankets to people who are homeless in Santa Cruz County. It is very important to make sure everyone has jackets and blankets because of how cold the weather has been. All items must be washed and can be dropped off at Four Points Sheraton Scotts Valley, located at 5030 Scotts Valley Drive. Items will be donated to Food Not Bombs Santa Cruz.



GROUPS

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS All our OA meetings have switched to being online. Please call 831-429-7906 for meeting information. Do you have a problem with food? Drop into a free, friendly Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step meeting. All are welcome! This meeting is bilingual, English and Spanish. La nueva hora de las 6:30pm comienza el 6 de mayo de 2020. Todas nuestras reuniones de OA han pasado a estar en línea. Llame al 831-429-7906 para obtener información sobre la reunión. ¿Tienes algún problema con la comida? Participe en una reunión gratuita y amistosa de 12 pasos para comedores anónimos. ¡Todos son bienvenidos! Esta reunión es bilingüe, inglés y español. 6:30-7:30pm. Watsonville Volunteer Center, 12 Carr St. Watsonville, Santa Cruz.



VIRTUAL YOUNG ADULT (18-30) TRANSGENDER SUPPORT GROUP A weekly peer support group for young adults aged 18-25 who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, or any other non-cisgender identity. This is a social group where we meet and chat among ourselves, sharing our experiences and thoughts in a warm, welcoming setting. Our meetings will be held on Discord during the shelter-in-place order. For more info, contact Ezra Bowen at [email protected].



LGBTQNBI+ SUPPORT GROUP FOR CORONAVIRUS STRESS This weekly LGBTQNBI+ support group is being offered to help us all deal with stress during the shelter-in-place situation that we are experiencing from the coronavirus. Feel free to bring your lunch and chat together to get support. This group is offered at no cost and will be facilitated by licensed therapists Shane Hill, Ph.D., and Melissa Bernstein, LMFT #52524. Learn how to join the Zoom support group at diversitycenter.org/community-calendar.



OUTDOOR

SEASIDE SHOPPING AT THE SEYMOUR CENTER Enjoy in-person, seaside shopping this holiday season! The Ocean Discovery Shop at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center is now open, outdoors, on Saturdays through Dec. 19 (weather permitting). Browse an array of apparel, books, games, pottery, eco-friendly items and so much more. The Ocean Discovery Shop has gifts for everyone! Proceeds support the Seymour Center’s education programs. Members receive a 10% discount on purchases. Only outdoor shopping is available at this time; credit cards only; masks and social distancing required; no returns due to Covid-19. Thank you for understanding and for your support! Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.



44TH ANNUAL HOME TOUR The virtual event will showcase five homes throughout Santa Cruz County where guests can view some of the region’s most exquisite architecture, interior design and landscaping. This year’s lineup features a surfer sanctuary, one-of-a-kind cabin, historic masterwork, cliffside cottage and Capitola modern. The event also offers an online boutique, where guests can discover something special for their home or memorable gifts for the holidays. Access to the online boutique is free and features a variety of merchandise including adventures, art, holiday decor, jewelry, restaurants, vacations, wine and more. Tickets available at hometoursantacruz.org. All proceeds benefit the Santa Cruz Symphony and support music education in schools throughout Santa Cruz County. Dec. 5 – Jan. 3.