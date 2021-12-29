Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Dec. 29-Jan. 4, 2022

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

[Note: Most New Year’s Eve shows require proof of vaccination or negative Covid test (with matching ID); mask required indoors.]



THE COFFIS BROTHERS WITH AJ LEE AND BLUE SUMMIT AT MOE’S ALLEY Jamie and Kellen Coffis, play pure roots rock, focused on melody, harmony, rhythm, and mood. There are echoes of The Byrds, Tom Petty, and The Jayhawks, and from years of touring, they have honed their sound into shimmering, high-energy rock and roll. They’re positioned in a long line of sibling duos that stretches back to the Delmores, Louvins and Everly Brothers. AJ Lee and Blue Summit, a bluegrass band led by singer, songwriter, and mandolinist, AJ Lee, draw from influences such as swing, folk, blues, jazz, country, soul, and rock. Friday, Dec. 31, 9pm, $25-$30.



EDGE OF THE WEST AT HENFLING’S Ring in the New Year with hippie country boogie band Edge of the West at Henflings. Their outlaw sound strikes a chord with lovers of alt-country, Americana and the Grateful Dead. The group writes original tunes and draws from a deep well of eclectic covers. Friday, Dec. 31, 9pm.



JACKIE GREENE AT FELTON MUSIC HALL Rolling Stone named Jackie Greene’s 2002 full-length debut, Gone Wanderin’, one of its “Top Critics’ Choice Picks” of the year. Two decades later, he’s been dubbed an “Americana prince” and has a legion of fans. He brings his band to Felton Music Hall for a New Year’s show that will feature songs from his upcoming record, Family. Friday, Dec. 31, 9pm. $69 plus fees/$74 day of show (limited number of tickets available).



NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY LIGHTS TRAIN Bring in the new year aboard the New Years Holiday Lights Train. Ride vintage train cars beautifully decorated with holiday lights through the streets of Santa Cruz. Light-up hula hoopers and a live DJ will keep spirits bright and help bring in 2022 right. Roaring Camp Railroads, 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. Wednesday, Dec. 29 through Friday, Dec. 31. Schedule and tickets at roaringcamp.com.



QUARANPALOOZA LIVESTREAM MUSIC FEST We’re excited to bring you the multi-performer, multi-genre livestreaming music festival extravaganza we call QuaranPalooza. This is number 20, and we have 23 fantastic performers and more than 10 hours of music with performers from NYC, Wisconsin, Malaysia and plenty of talent from right here in the Bay Area! Artists include Syzygy, DB Walker Band, The Sapsuckers, Mjoy, Nikki Nash and more. A $15 ticket gets you onto the Zoom event; tickets are available at bit.ly/qpnyetix. We’ll donate 25 percent of ticket sales to Bay Area Cancer Connections! We have a goal every month of raising and donating $100, you can help make that happen by getting a ticket or can donate after clicking the tickets button. For more info, visit the event page at facebook.com/events/1067839437402077. Friday, Dec. 31, 2:30pm.

ARTS AND MUSIC

CELTIC TEEN BAND PROGRAM Teenage musicians ages 12-19 play in an ensemble, developing musicianship, flexibility and musical creativity. Participants work on music from Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, Norway, Sweden and the United States, in addition to modern and more quirky pieces. Instruments welcomed include fiddle, viola, flute, tin whistle, pipes, cello, upright bass, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dulcimer, autoharp, ukulele, Celtic harp, accordion and percussion. Students must have at least two years of experience on their instrument and must be able to read sheet music and chord symbols. The group meets twice a month Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5pm at the London Nelson Center with fiddle teacher John Weed. Cost is free-$10 per session on a sliding scale. Potential students are welcome to come for a session and see if they like it—no obligation! More information and registration at CommunityMusicSchool.org/teenband. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 3:30pm. London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz.



HABARI GANI! HONORING KWANZAA Curated by Santa Cruz Black Health Matters Initiative, this community gathering honors the annual celebration of Kwanzaa. Since 1966, Kwanzaa has been recognized amongst the winter holiday classics. However, many lack understanding of its significance and practice. Habari Gani! welcomes the community to join us for Kinara lighting ceremony, traditional dance, music and a gift-giving ceremony. Featuring a pop-up by black-owned bookstore BlknPrint plus a Kwanzaa market. 10 percent of sales will be donated to the Santa Cruz Ofrenda. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 6-8pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz.



LET’S TALK ABOUT THE MOVIES Film buffs are invited to join us online every Wednesday night at 7pm. to discuss a currently streaming movie. For more info, please visit our webpage: https://groups.google.com/group/LTATM.



WHEN WE PAINT OUR MASTERPIECE: THE ART OF THE GRATEFUL DEAD COMMUNITY Learn how the members of the Grateful Dead and the global Deadhead community took inspiration from one another in creating an image-rich, worldwide art practice that, like the band’s music, scrambled perceived standards and norms. The creative works presented in When We Paint Our Masterpiece reveal a world full of variety when it comes to design practices, international traditions, visual icons and vernacular art forms. There has been space for all of these patterns and visions in the community of fans and fellow artists that blossomed around the band, and that community of creators continues to thrive today. This exhibit explores the mutual appreciation among fans as well as between fans and the band. Free. McHenry Library, UCSC, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. Through December 22, 2022.

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS Come build strength with us. This very popular in-person community Pilates Mat Class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, small Pilates ball and theraband if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. Suggested donation of $10/class. Thursday, Dec. 30, 10am. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



CRUZ GAMBIT CHESS CLUB Got Chess? Chess is a fun game of strategy which improves focus and problem-solving skills. Beginner lessons utilize puzzles, timed play, chess notation, and alternative play format to create a diverse and fun learning environment. Participants will learn the rules of the game and basic approaches for positionally-sound play. Middle-game concepts such as pins, skewers, and discovered attacks will be introduced. Camp is free and requires registration in advance at scparks.com. Hurry, space is limited, before its checkmate! Instructors: Andy Kotik & Aiden Rector. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 3:30pm. La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach.



FARLEY’S CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND From Saturday, November 27 to Friday, December 31 (except when it’s raining), Farley’s Christmas Wonderland will be open. A walk-in Christmas display located in the midtown of Santa Cruz, this exhibit is very traditional: lots of Christmas trees, garlands, sleighs, an elf village, a miniature village and a log cabin that Santa uses for his rest stops. There is also a fairy grotto with two waterfalls and fairies that can be viewed on special nights. Also, on those special nights, it even snows! Donations are welcome. 108 Seaview Ave., Santa Cruz. farleys-christmas-wonderland.com.



THE 17TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE ORGANISTS’ KALEIDOPHONE The 17th Annual New Year’s Eve Organists’ Kaleidophone comes to life again! After a Covid-inspired break last year, the annual Kaleidophone will kick off at 4pm on New Year’s Eve with the colorful sounds of the Aeolien-Skinner three-manual Pipe Organ at Peace United Church of Christ in Santa Cruz. Admission is free, and all donations will go to the Organ Maintenance Fund. A traditional outdoor reception of champagne, sparkling cider and chocolate will follow! We will have several local organists playing various genres—from baroque to contemporary— each highlighting the art of organ playing in solo and ensemble settings. Masks are required per local Covid-19 guidelines. Friday, Dec. 31, 4pm. Peace United Church of Christ, Santa Cruz, 900 High St., Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration is required, call Entre Nosotras at 831-761-3973. Friday, Dec. 31, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



FAMILY SANGHA MONTHLY MEDITATION Come help create a family meditation cooperative community! Parents will meet in the main room for about 40 minutes of silent meditation, followed by 10-15 minutes of discussion about life and mindful parenting. Kids will be in a separate volunteer-led room, playing and exploring mindfulness through games and stories. Parents may need to help with the kids for a portion of the hour, depending on volunteer turnout. All ages of children are welcome. Please bring toys to share. Quiet babies are welcome in the parents’ room. Donations are encouraged; there is no fee for the event. Sunday, Jan. 2, 10:30am-noon. Insight Santa Cruz, 740 Front St. #240, Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday, currently on Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Monday, Jan. 3, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

FREE TUESDAY AT UCSC ARBORETUM Community Day at the UCSC Arboretum includes free admission on the first Tuesday of every month. Come explore the biodiversity of our gardens, great birdwatching or simply come relax on a bench in the shade. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 9am. UCSC Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz.