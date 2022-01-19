Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Jan. 19-Jan. 25

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

ARTS AND MUSIC

JAMESTOWN REVIVAL PLUS ROBERT ELLIS

The pair of longtime Texas buddies’ tunes about everyday life is fueled by rich harmonies and a melting pot of Americana, country rock and western music. The duo’s debut, Utah, scored universal critical acclaim. $22 advance/$25 door. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 8pm. The Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.



BRIAN CHARETTE TRIO

New York City-based organist/pianist Brian Charette is a leading voice in modern jazz. Charette won the 2014 DownBeat Critics’ Poll for “Rising Star” in the organ category and was the 2015 Hot House Magazine’s “Fan’s Decision Jazz Award for Best Organist.” Charette has released nineteen albums, to-date. His trio on this concert date features guitarist Will Bernard and drummer Tommy Igoe. $26-32. Thursday, Jan. 20, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.



JUST FUTURES: BLACK QUANTUM FUTURISM, ARTHUR JAFA AND MARTINE SYMS

A video exhibition of work by Black Quantum Futurism, Arthur Jafa and Martine Syms is curated by History of Art and Visual Culture Professor TJ Demos. The exhibit runs through March 19, 2022. Free. Thursday, Jan. 20. Sesnon Gallery, Porter College, UCSC. Visit art.ucsc.edu/sesnon/just-futures for more info and times.



DJ LOGIC WITH SPECIAL GUESTS OBJECT HEAVY

Music theorist and turntablist DJ Logic is a hip-hop legend whose deep knowledge of jazz has led to collaborations with everyone from Medeski Martin and Wood to Charlie Hunter to Fred Wesley. Logic is also respected for his bandleader and session musician skills. Meanwhile, Object Heavy’s dance-friendly soul is easy to shake your booty to. $20-25. Friday, Jan. 21, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com

COMMUNITY

EXPRESSIVE ARTS GRIEF WORKSHOP (IN-PERSON) This workshop will use creative activities to tenderly encourage expression, insight and growth in a supportive environment. Members will be offered new ways to tell their story, express emotions without words and feel connected and supported as they creatively honor their grief and loved ones. Free. Register: 831-430-3000. Saturday, Jan. 22, 10am-3pm. Hospice of Santa Cruz County, 65 Nielson St., Watsonville.



KIDS PROTECTION PLANNING WORKSHOP Local mom/attorney Roxanne Olson will cover what you need to know about ensuring your kids are taken care of if anything should happen to their parents. Olson will guide you to take charge and ensure you have done the right thing for your family. Free. RSVP required: happeningnext.com/event/kids-protection-planning-workshop-eid4sntxw7imb1. The workshop may be moved to virtual. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 11am. Fine Point Law, Inc., 113 Cooper St., Santa Cruz

GROUPS

ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women diagnosed with cancer. Meets twice monthly. Registration required: 831-761-3973. Friday, Jan. 21, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Ste. A1, Soquel.



TCF SIBLINGS GRIEF SUPPORT The Compassionate Friends (TCF) of Santa Cruz Sibling Group is for individuals who have experienced the death of a brother or sister at any age. Meetings are open to bereaved siblings 14 and older. For more information, visit tcfsantacruz.com. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7-8:30pm.