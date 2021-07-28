Things to do in Santa Cruz: July 28-Aug 3

By

ARTS AND MUSIC

BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Now’s your chance to catch all our Virtual World Tour Programs. Join us online for a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Catch up on missed films or relive some of the best that Banff has to offer. For more information and tickets, visit riotheatre.com or call 831-423-8209. Wednesday, July 28-Saturday, July 31.



COMEDY BURST FOR DURST El Vaquero Winery stages a standup comedy extravaganza to raise funds for Will Durst, with standup performances by the brilliant monologist Dan St. Paul, the powerhouse ranting of Johnny Steele, the musical comedy of Richard Stockton and with special guest DNA, to celebrate the healing of our community and to donate to the recovery of comic legend Will Durst. All proceeds from ticket sales and all donations to “The Bucket of Love” will be sent directly to Will’s wife Debi Durst. The El Vaquero Winery is donating 10 percent of show wine sales. Saturday, July 31, 5pm. El Vaquero Winery, 2901 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville.



FREE CONCERT AT SAN LORENZO PARK Come join San Lorenzo Park Neighbors at the duck pond stage for an afternoon of music performed by HolySea and others. Bring a picnic and chair or a blanket. Free, all-ages event preceded by volunteer beautification project at the park playground. Come one, come all! Sat, July 31, San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave, Santa Cruz. Saturday, July 31, 9:30am-2:30pm. San Lorenzo Park, 137 Dakota Ave., Santa Cruz.



GREATER PURPOSE COMEDY NIGHT Every Friday night at Greater Purpose Brewing it’s the Greater Purpose Comedy Show. Hosted by DNA and Chree Powell, this show features the best of California comedy. The show is 90 minutes long; doors at 7pm, show at 7:30pm. Admission is $10 and we strongly suggest buying your tickets in advance on Eventbrite. Show is for ages 16+. Friday, July 30, 7-9pm. East Cliff Brewing Co., 21517 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



IN THE WORKS CONCERT Cabrillo Festival presents a concert of nine world premieres (solo works and duets) written for members of the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra by three emerging composers, Theo Chandler, Meng Wang, and Jeremy Rapaport-Stein. This presentation is part of the 2021 Cabrillo Festival Composers Workshop, led by Pierre Jalbert, composing faculty mentor. Followed by a post-concert artist talk and Q&A. For more information visit cabrillomusic.org. Sunday, Aug. 1, 7pm.



OPENING NIGHT: CONTESTED EDEN CONCERT Cabrillo Festival’s 2021 Virtual Season opens with “Contested Eden,” a new work by composer Gabriela Lena Frank, reflecting on the California wildfires and climate crisis. The work is presented as a dance video, with choreography by Molly Katzman, filmed on location by Swan Dive Media in CZU Lightning Complex Fire sites in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and music remotely recorded by members of the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra. Followed by a post-concert artist talk and Q&A. For more information visit cabrillomusic.org. Saturday, July 31, 7pm.



SALSA SUELTA FREE ZOOM SESSION Weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. May include mambo, chachacha, Afro-Cuban rumba, orisha, son montuno. No partner required, ages 14 and older. Contact to get the link; visit salsagente.com. Thursday, July 29, 7pm. Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: RII The story that sets England’s Wars of the Roses in motion, Jessica Kubzansky’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II tells the story of that king’s ill-fated reign using just three actors. What is our responsibility when a bad leader rightfully occupies the throne? This exploration of divine right, capricious leadership and bloody insurrection is packed with contemporary political relevance. A critic’s choice pick when it premiered at the Boston Court theatre in Los Angeles, Charles McNulty, critic for the LA Times, called the play a “feat of ingenious stagecraft.” Santa Cruz Shakespeare performances take place in the Audrey Stanley Grove at Upper DeLaveaga Park in Santa Cruz. With a “safety first” mantra, Santa Cruz Shakespeare has implemented numerous Covid-19 safety protocols for its 2021 season, including a revised seating layout that ensures adequate space and comfort for patrons. Due to limited capacity at the venue, people are encouraged to purchase tickets early. For more information visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Thursday, July 29, 7:30-9:30pm. Saturday, July 31, 8-10pm. Sunday, Aug. 1, 1-3pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: THE AGITATORS This play tells the story of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Over the 45 volatile years they knew one another, they were friends, allies and adversaries. Their hopes and dreams for equality brought them to common ground and political battlefields. As agitators, they were not content to let either our nation or each other rest in complacency, and their respective fights for racial justice and gender equity continue to this day. Santa Cruz Shakespeare performances take place in the Audrey Stanley Grove (The Grove) at Upper DeLaveaga Park in Santa Cruz. With a “safety first” mantra, Santa Cruz Shakespeare has implemented numerous Covid-19 safety protocols for its 2021 Season, including a revised seating layout that ensures adequate space and comfort for patrons. Due to limited capacity at the venue, people are encouraged to purchase tickets early; visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Wednesday, July 28, 7:30pm. Friday, July 30, 8pm. Saturday, July 31, 2pm. Sunday, Aug. 1, 7pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



SOUNDING PUZZLES SANTA CRUZ COUNTY YOUTH SYMPHONY CONCERT Cabrillo Festival is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony in two world premieres: “Sounding Puzzles,” a work for remotely-recorded youth orchestra by composer Danny Clay; and “Violin Quartet” by Elias Gilbert for the Fourtés Violin Quartet, an ensemble of the SCCYS Chamber Music Academy. Founded in 1965, and led by Nathaniel Berman, Music Director, the Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony offers serious young musicians from throughout Santa Cruz County the opportunity to study and perform orchestral music at a pre-professional level. The Chamber Music Academy is led by Cynthia Baehr-Williams, head teacher, and is a program of the Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony. More information at cabrillomusic.org. Sunday, Aug. 1, 11am.



TOBY GRAY AT CHAMINADE Please join us for this very special and free event. Plenty of seating for all. A night outside by the fire pits with great music and friends at the incredibly beautiful Chaminade Resort overlooking the Monterey Bay. Great music and stories of touring with It’s A Beautiful Day, Dick Clark Productions, and a multitude of characters from San Francisco’s Summer of Love and LA music scenes. Monday, Aug. 2, 5:30pm. Chaminade Resort & Spa, 1 Chaminade Ln, Santa Cruz.



ZOOTOPIA SHOWING To celebrate National Night Out, the Santa Cruz Warriors and Santa Cruz Police Department invite you to a free showing of the movie, Zootopia. Prior to the film, there will be a bounce house, crafts, K9 demonstrations and other activities for youth. We look forward to seeing you there! Zootopia is a Disney comedy-adventure about a rookie bunny cop determined to crack her first case, even if it means partnering with a cynical con artist fox to solve the mystery. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 6:30pm. Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz.

COMMUNITY

AMAH MUTSUN FIRE RELATIONSHIPS (ONLINE) Fire is many things to the Amah Mutsun and other California Indian Tribes: it is sacred, it is a tool gifted by Creator, and it is a way to restore balance to Mother Earth. This presentation hosted by the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History will share more about how the Amah Mutsun are using fire to restore landscapes and relationships in the Santa Cruz mountains and beyond. Lawrence Atencio is the Native Stewardship Corps Field Manager for the Amah Mutsun Land Trust, an initiative of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, which is the vehicle by which the Amah Mutsun access, protect, and steward lands that are integral to their identity and culture. The AMLT returns the tribe to their ancestral lands and restores their role as environmental stewards. For more information or for the registration link, visit santacruzmuseum.org. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 6-7pm.



ASK ME ANYTHING: CONVERSATIONS FROM THE FRONT LINE OF HOMELESSNESS Join Housing Matters’ Programs Staff in their newest webinar: “Ask Me Anything: Conversations from the Front Line Of Homelessness”. This is your opportunity to hear what is going on every single day to solve homelessness and ask all the questions you have about working to solve homelessness in our community. Wednesday, July 28, 11am. Housing Matters, 115 Coral St., Santa Cruz.



BUILDING WITH PURPOSE PART 2: HOUSING MATTERS’ NEWEST HOUSING PROJECT In Part 2 of the Building with Purpose two-part webinar series, we will be discussing the specifics of Housing Matters’ newest 120 unit permanent supportive housing project that will be located on our campus here in Santa Cruz County. This webinar will be led by Housing Matters executive director, Phil Kramer. To register, or for more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/building-with-purpose-part-2-housing-matters-newest-housing-project-tickets-146645501643.Thursday, July 29, 3-4pm.



FALL IN LOVE WITH BIRCHBARK-LOVE HEALS Join local nonprofit BirchBark Foundation on July 31 for a free virtual event to celebrate and help save pets’ lives! An hour of laughter and tears as we share inspiring stories and videos of love and healing hope; of dogs and cats BirchBark has helped save over the last year. Check out the amazing silent auction items (beginning July 24), and a very special performance by acclaimed indie rock artist, Marty O’Reilly. Love Heals! For more information, visit facebook.com/BirchBarkFoundation. Saturday, July 31, 6:45-8pm.



GRAB AND GO STEAM: MAKE YOUR OWN ROBOTIC HAND! We provide the materials and directions, you pick them up and make them at home. Learn about anatomy and engineering! The strings in your robot hand function much like the tendons in your own hand, which connect muscles to bones and let you bend your fingers. Your muscles create the pull that makes your fingers bend and lets you pick things up, just like your robot hand. Registration for a STEAM kit is required. To request a kit, fill out this form. First come first serve. Registration will close when all kits are claimed. Kits will be ready to pick up at a requested branch on July 28th. These kits are suggested for children over age 6. Choking hazard: this kit contains small pieces and is not suitable for young children without adult supervision. Adult assistance may be required for some children. For more information, visit santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7831185. Wednesday, July 28, 4-5pm.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, July 29, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



NEXTSTAGE FUNDRAISER NextStage Productions fundraiser to benefit its Percussion Program for People Living with Parkinson’s at El Vaquero Winery on Freedom Boulevard. Musical performances by the Magical Mystery Troup playing your favorite Beatle songs; Ellen and Glenn reliving the ‘60s through songs; sultry and sassy songs by Valerie Arno; Patrick True voicing his inner Tom Petty; and a special presentation of a Sally Bookman-directed comedy play. Saturday, July 31, Noon-3pm. El Vaquero Winery, 2901 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville.



UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA WEBINAR Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Register at alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900. Monday, Aug. 2, 1-2:30pm.

GROUPS

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP VIA ZOOM Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for family caregivers to develop informal mutual support and social relationships as well as discover more effective ways to cope with and care for your loved one. Meeting via Zoom and phone. For questions and registration, call 800-272-3900. Wednesday, July 28, 2pm.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish-speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required: call Entre Nosotras at 831-761-3973. Friday, July 30, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



FAMILY SANGHA MONTHLY MEDITATION Come help create a family meditation cooperative community! Parents will meet in the main room for about 40-minutes of silent meditation, followed by 10-15 minutes of discussion about life and mindful parenting. Kids will be in a separate volunteer-led room, playing and exploring mindfulness through games and stories. Parents may need to help with the kids for a portion of the hour, depending on volunteer turnout. All ages of children are welcome. Please bring toys to share. Quiet babies are welcome in the parents room. Donations (dana) are encouraged; there is no fee for the event. Sunday, Aug. 1, 10:30am-noon. Insight Santa Cruz, 740 Front St. #240, Santa Cruz.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, July 29, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE ARM-IN-ARM Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Aug. 2, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE MEDITATION GROUP WomenCARE’s meditation group for women with a cancer diagnosis meets the first and third Friday from 11am-noon. For more information and location call 831-457-2273. Monday, Aug. 2, 11am-noon.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, July 28, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



COASTAL BIRDING WALK On this 2.5 mile hike, be prepared to walk on uneven surfaces, with many stops to view the many birds, plants, and scenery along the way. You will help each other spot and identify birds! Bring your binoculars if you have them, clothes for variable weather, and good walking shoes. Meet next to park map in Wilder Ranch main parking lot. Rain cancels. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, July 30, 9-11:30am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



FREE TUESDAY AT UCSC ARBORETUM Community Day at the UCSC Arboretum, free admission on the first Tuesday of every month. Come explore the biodiversity of our gardens, great birdwatching or simply come relax on a bench in the shade. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 9am-5pm. UCSC Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, July 31, 1pm. Sunday, Aug. 1, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



JAMES HENRY HOUSE OF SAMBA KIDS OUTDOORS EVENT AT ANNA JEAN CUMMINGS PARK IN SOQUEL James Henry, master percussionist, has traveled the world and incorporates cultural wisdom from across the globe into his performances. Expect to dance, sing, and be transported to many areas of the globe through the sounds of drums and percussion. The performance will be outside in the Felton Branch Library parking lot. Please find free alternative parking on the street. Saturday, July 31, 11am-noon. Anna Jean Cummings Park, 461 Old San Jose Road, Soquel.



NATURAL BRIDGES LITTLE RANGERS Participants are invited to play games, listen to stories and songs, and learn about nature. Activities and games vary from week to week, but always cover a topic relevant to Natural Bridges. Meet at the side porch of the Visitor Center. Parents or caregivers are required to stay and encouraged to help facilitate the fun and games. Day-use fee for vehicles is $10. For more information, call 831-423-0871. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Although no pre-registration is required, this program has a class capacity and operates on a first come first serve basis, so make sure to arrive early. We can’t wait to see you again. Monday, Aug. 2, 10-10:30am. Natural Bridges State Beach, Swanton Blvd. & W Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



NEW BRIGHTON JUNIOR RANGERS This fun one-hour program offers kids, ages 7-12, an opportunity to earn prizes while learning about birds, sea life, and local park animals, playing games, and doing arts and crafts. Meet at the campground ramada. For more information, call 831-685-6444. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, July 30, 3pm. Saturday, July 31, 3pm. New Brighton Beach, 1500 Park Ave., Capitola.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your own pleasure or to share with family and friends. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Friday, July 30, 11am. Sunday, Aug. 1, 11am.