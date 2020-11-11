Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Nov. 11-17

By

Because many in-person events across Santa Cruz County have been canceled or postponed during the pandemic, Good Times is compiling a weekly list of virtual events hosted by local nonprofits, artists, fitness instructors and businesses. To submit your virtual event, send an email to [email protected].



ARTS AND MUSIC

DOWNTOWN SANTA CRUZ MAKERS MARKET We’re back! After months of closure due to the pandemic, we are beyond excited to be reopening! A lot has changed downtown, and that brings change to the Makers Market, too: We are moving! Please note our new location at the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue between Cathcart and Lincoln Streets. Support local makers and artists and shop with more than 40 Santa Cruz County artists and crafters! And don’t forget to stop in and visit the downtown merchants and all of the amazing restaurants. Remember to social distance as you shop, wear your mask, and keep your hands clean. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home. There will be hand sanitizing stations at the market. Sunday, Nov. 15, 10am-5pm. Check out scmmakersmarket.com/markets to see the full lineup of artists.



REDWOOD MUSIC CAMP’S WINTER WONDERLAND Community Music School presents their second virtual Redwood Music Camp event, the weekend of November 14-15. Called “Winter Weekend,” this series of Zoom workshops offers a range of workshops for those interested in Celtic, Americana, or Scandinavian music. Instructors include members of Molly’s Revenge and The Fire. Between nine instrument-specific workshops, two workshops for all musicians, and a virtual happy hour and pub quiz, they’ve got something for just about everyone—better yet, each workshop is only $10! Information and registration at communitymusicschool.org/events.



11TH ANNUAL MORTON MARCUS POETRY READING Join the 11th annual Morton Marcus Poetry Reading, featuring honored guest Morgan Parker. Poet Gary Young will host the program, and the evening will include an announcement of the winner of the Morton Marcus Poetry Contest (recipient receives a $1,000 prize). The Morton Marcus Poetry Reading honors poet, teacher, and film critic Morton Marcus (1936–2009). Marcus was the 1999 Santa Cruz County Artist of the Year and a recipient of the 2007 Gail Rich Award. He taught English and Film at Cabrillo College for 30 years, was co-host of the radio program “The Poetry Show,” and was co-host of the television film review show, “Cinema Scene.” Thursday, Nov. 12, 7pm. Register at: ucsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cIV7oLUBTL67MuXifqdrnw.



GARDEN OF HOPE SANTA CRUZ FASHION SHOW The Garden of Hope Santa Cruz Fashion Show celebrates survivorship on its 11th anniversary. The American Cancer Society’s 11th Annual Garden of Hope Santa Cruz Fashion Show includes a silent auction, and the event will feature our cancer survivors as models, a few words from a American Cancer Society’s funded researcher, and a brief memorial to honor cancer victims. We will also honor our donors and sponsors, without whom we cannot function. Once again, our host emcee will be Zach Friend, Santa Cruz County supervisor. To date, the gala event has raised nearly $1 million for American Cancer Society patient services, research, education and advocacy. The event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1pm with live entertainment. The silent auction registration will begin Friday, Nov. 6 and close at 5pm on Sunday, Nov. 15. This will be a virtual event, so participants can participate from the comfort of their own homes via Zoom. This will allow participants the ease and time to bid on their favorite items! For more information, to donate and to register, visit: acssccr.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2020SantaCruzFashionShow/tabid/1132511/Default.aspx



SHE ADVENTURES FILM TOUR VIRTUAL SCREENING This collection of the most inspirational, heartwarming and entertaining films celebrates women in adventure from independent filmmakers around the globe. The She Adventures Film Tour includes a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles covering topics relevant to women in the outdoors who aren’t afraid to get dirty in their pursuit of adventure. Our aim at the She Adventures Film Tour is to build a community who support adventurous women. By showcasing and celebrating the female adventurous spirit, we hope to make women in the outdoors more visible. But She Adventures isn’t just for women. She Adventures is for all of us to celebrate diversity and inclusion and the inspiring ladies of the adventure world. Presented by the Rio Theatre. Nov. 12-22 only. Once you start viewing the program you have 48 hours to finish watching it or until midnight on Nov. 22, whichever comes first. Learn more: riotheatre.com/events-2/2020/11/11/she-adventures-film-tour.



CATAMARAN ART SHOW AT R. BLITZER GALLERY Starved for real live artwork? Then don’t miss the Seventh Annual Catamaran Show at the R. Blitzer Gallery, featuring a curated array of original artwork from Linda Christensen, David Ligare, UCSC alumna Julie Heffernan, Frank Galuszka, Noah Buchanan, Joao De Brito and Philip Rosenthal. While you’re there don’t miss artworks by Robert Blitzer, Alan Sonneman, Rand Launer and handmade stringed instruments by luthier Charles Sutton. Open now through Nov. 27. Tuesday and Thursday noon-5 pm or by appointment. Strict Covid-19 protocols followed (masks, five or six people at a time, social distancing). R. Blitzer Gallery, 2801 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 831-458-1217.



CLASSES

TECH TALKS: STORAGE AND BACKUPS ON ANDROID Know your strategy for backing up your mobile data. Are you confident that your Android device is backed up? Join us on Zoom as we review the options and strategies for managing files and keeping backups. Tech Talks are not your typical computer class. These are hands-on workshops that help us better understand our mobile devices. This event will be taking place online using Zoom. Registrants will receive an email with the Zoom meeting link immediately upon registering for the event. Register here: santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7215789. Thursday, Nov. 12, 11am-noon.



PARENTING WORKSHOP SERIES This is a free series of workshops to support parents during these difficult times. There will be a Kids Zoom Hour run at the same time so that you can attend the workshop. Each Kids Hour will be sponsored by a different organization, such as the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Santa Cruz Children’s Discovery Museum, and Santa Cruz Public Library. All workshops will take place from 3-4:30pm. Tuesday, Nov. 17 workshop: Teen Anxiety/Depression. Register at: santacruz.k12oms.org/1284-191086.



HOW TO BUY A PRE-OWNED ELECTRIC VEHICLE Electric vehicle technology has improved quickly, so consumers can buy electric cars that are just a few years old at a great value. Join our free 1-hour webinar and learn about what to consider when buying used and tips to help you find a car that will meet your driving needs. Learn about how affordable an electric car really is and find out which car is right for you. We’ll show you how to navigate the buying process. Hear from Patricia Damron and learn how she bought a 2012 Nissan Leaf with a newer battery for $4,800! You’ll also hear from Michael Saint, Volt and Tesla owner who has helped many people, free of charge, become electric car owners. Our EV experts will cover these topics plus there will be plenty of time for Q&A. Learn more at: mbeva.org. Thursday, Nov. 12, noon.



SALSA SUELTA IN PLACE FREE ZOOM SESSION For all dance-deprived dancers! Free weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. May include Mambo, ChaChaCha, Afro-Cuban Rumba, Orisha, Son Montuno, Cuban-Salsa. Ages 14 and up. Thursdays at 7pm. Contact to get Zoom link: salsagente.com.



CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION WEEKEND EXPRESS CLASS This Saturday and Sunday virtual class from Dominican Hospital is intended for expectant mothers and their labor support team. Focus will be on the birth process, including the stages of labor and when to go to the hospital. Non-pharmaceutical coping techniques for pain, including breath work, mindfulness practices, supportive touch and positions for labor and birth, along with standard hospital procedures, pain medication options, medical interventions, cesarean birth, postpartum recovery, newborn procedures and breastfeeding basics. In this class, we will actively practice positions and coping techniques for pain, so please be dressed for movement. Please register for the PEP class session. Only after you have completed this process, the Zoom meeting information will be provided to you via email prior to your class. Classes run 1-5:30pm on these days: Nov. 14-15 and Dec. 19-20.



COMMUNITY

A SWEET EVENT WITH ALICE WATERS The Homeless Garden Project’s second event of Sustain in Place: A series of at-home tastings, features a keynote video presentation from Alice Waters, a pioneer in the farm to table movement. Guests will also have the opportunity to pick up a gift bag of New Leaf’s private label Common Vines wine, bottled locally by Bargetto, delicious truffles from Mutari Chocolate and HGP’s own hand-dipped beeswax candles, in a reusable tote bag. Alice Waters, the founder of Chez Panisse, the original California Cuisine restaurant in Berkeley, California, is the author of eight books that promote the importance of wholesome nutrition. Alice Waters has been a leading advocate of natural and organic foods, championing the importance of locally grown and fresh ingredients. Her Edible Schoolyard program has been integrated into the entire Berkeley school system and has attracted mainstream attention across the nation. She has helped to reshape the conversation in America from corporate-controlled fast-foods back to the importance of wholesome foods as an important ingredient in creating a more peaceful, just and sustainable world. We are excited to present her keynote talk, created exclusively for this event. Guests will be able to pick up bags from HGP’s Downtown Store anytime from noon-6pm on Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14. The presentation will be online and be premiered at 6:30pm on Nov. 14 at a link sent exclusively to attendees. Guests will have the chance to watch and rewatch the presentation at their convenience any time after that. The Sustain In Place Event series sponsors include New Leaf Community Markets, La Posta Restaurant and Mutari Chocolate. Tickets benefit the programs of the Homeless Garden Project. Ticket information is available at bit.ly/AliceW4HGP or on the Homeless Garden Project website.



ADOPT A FAMILY PROJECT As our days grow shorter, many of us shift our thoughts to the joy of the holiday season. Unfortunately, for those families in our community struggling to make ends meet, this can be a worrisome time. Many Santa Cruz County families struggle to meet their basic needs and may go without enough food and warm clothing, let alone toys or other holiday gifts. With your help we can make the holiday brighter for families who are struggling– including those who lost their homes in the CZU fire, were impacted by Covid-19 layoffs, and those facing a variety of economic and social hardship. This year we will serve 500 families and independent teens. All of our adoptees have been referred and screened by our 25 partner organizations to ensure that your gift is reaching those most in need. You can choose to adopt via our hotline or online, donate funds, or purchase just one gift. Learn more at scvolunteercenter.org/programs/adopt-a-family. Additionally, volunteers are the engine that make this project happen each year. Connect with us to help make this project a success!



VIRTUAL INTERFAITH MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CANDLE LIGHTING Honor your loved one in a special holiday memorial service. A cherished annual tradition, our Interfaith Memorial Service and Candle Lighting is an invitation to pause during the busy holiday season and remember a beloved family member, or dear friend, who has died. This year the interfaith memorial will be held virtually. You are welcome to gather a candle to light and a photograph of your loved one to show on video during the service. Names of loved ones will be read aloud in honor and remembrance. Learn more and register at: hospicesantacruz.org/event/memorial-2020. Thursday, Nov. 12, 5:30-6:30pm.



TALES TO TAILS GOES VIRTUAL SCPL’s early childhood literacy program, Virtual Tales to Tails, has moved to a new time slot: Mondays, 3:30-4:30pm. At the end of your school day, hop online and have fun reading at your own pace to an audience of therapy dogs, cats and other guest animals. Have math homework? Good news! Your furry audience would also love to learn how to count, add and subtract. Register online. Registrants receive reminders, links to the live program, and fun (educational) activities to complete and have showcased on future sessions Learn more at santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/6764938.



GROUPS

VIRTUAL YOUNG ADULT (18-30) TRANSGENDER SUPPORT GROUP A weekly peer support group for young adults aged 18-25 who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, or any other non-cisgender identity. This is a social group where we meet and chat among ourselves, sharing our experiences and thoughts in a warm, welcoming setting. Our meetings will be held on Discord during the shelter-in-place order. For more info, contact Ezra Bowen at [email protected].



LGBTQNBI+ SUPPORT GROUP FOR CORONAVIRUS STRESS This weekly LGBTQNBI+ support group is being offered to help us all deal with stress during the shelter-in-place situation that we are experiencing from the coronavirus. Feel free to bring your lunch and chat together to get support. This group is offered at no cost and will be facilitated by licensed therapists Shane Hill, Ph.D., and Melissa Bernstein, LMFT #52524. Learn how to join the Zoom support group at diversitycenter.org/community-calendar.



OUTDOOR

VIRTUAL SCIENCE SUNDAY: DEEP SEA CORALS The November Science Sunday presentation will provide further discovery into the science behind the Seymour Center’s newly accessible Deep-Sea Coral virtual exhibit: seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/exhibits/exhibit-hall/#deep-sea-coral. Deep-Sea Coral is a digital mixed media project featuring curated archives from nearly 20 years of deep-sea exploration of ancient denizens of the deep. This virtual exhibit is artistically designed to merge art and marine science: Deep-Sea Coral showcases the work of UCSC’s Institute of Marine Sciences researchers Tom Guilderson and Matt McCarthy; it has been curated by the Seymour Marine Discovery Center and features digital artistry by Saul Villegas. Register in advance for the Seymour Center’s online Science Sunday webinar (required) at: seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/ongoing-education/science-sundays. Sunday, Nov. 15, 1:30-2:30pm. Virtual Science Sundays are offered at no charge with preregistration. Please consider supporting the Seymour Center by becoming a member or making a donation today at seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/join or seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation.



LABSIDE CHATS: A CONVERSATION WITH A SCIENTIST Tune in for the Seymour Center’s next Labside Chat with Carl Lamborg, associate professor of Ocean Sciences at UCSC, on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 11am. Join us to better understand how mercury plays a role in the ocean, in the air, and within all living things. Visit the Seymour Center’s website to submit your questions in advance for each scientist and to watch the livestreamed conversation: seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/ongoing-education/labside-chats. Labside Chats are livestreamed the second and fourth Thursday of every month (excluding holidays), and are offered at no charge. Please support the Seymour Center by becoming a member or making a donation today at seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/join or seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation.



EQUITABLE COLLABORATION FOR THE CARIBBEAN BLUE ECONOMY How does a small island nation continue to develop and innovate, yet maintain community well-being and climate resilience at the core of each project? Ms. Veta N. Wade, Director of AQUA Montserrat and Founder Fish ‘N Fins Inc., will speak from her experience as a blue economy consultant and award-winning ocean advocate in the Caribbean. Center for the Blue Economy Speaker Series, Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Free, open to public, no registration required. Online via Zoom. Learn more at: go.miis.edu/sustainability. For questions, contact Rachel C., Center for the Blue Economy, [email protected], 831-647-4183 (leave message to receive call back). Tuesday, Nov. 17, 6-7pm.

