Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Nov. 18-24

Because many in-person events across Santa Cruz County have been canceled or postponed during the pandemic, Good Times is compiling a weekly list of virtual events hosted by local nonprofits, artists, fitness instructors and businesses. To submit your virtual event, send an email to [email protected].

ARTS AND MUSIC

FRIENDS OF THE SANTA CRUZ PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOKSTORE Visit us to see the treasures we have! Our Bookstore sells great low priced books of many genres for adults and children. Sales support the Santa Cruz Public Library system. Open every day. Mondays-Thursdays: 10am-6pm, Fridays and Saturdays: 10am-4pm, and Sundays: 1-4pm. Staffed by volunteers, the store is located in the Downtown Public Library at 224 Church St. in Santa Cruz.



SHE ADVENTURES FILM TOUR VIRTUAL SCREENING This collection of the most inspirational, heartwarming and entertaining films celebrates women in adventure from independent filmmakers around the globe. The She Adventures Film Tour includes a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles covering topics relevant to women in the outdoors who aren’t afraid to get dirty in their pursuit of adventure. Our aim at the She Adventures Film Tour is to build a community who support adventurous women. By showcasing and celebrating the female adventurous spirit, we hope to make women in the outdoors more visible. But She Adventures isn’t just for women. She Adventures is for all of us to celebrate diversity and inclusion and the inspiring ladies of the adventure world. Presented by the Rio Theatre. Nov. 12-22 only. Once you start viewing the program you have 48 hours to finish watching it or until midnight on Nov. 22, whichever comes first. Learn more: riotheatre.com/events-2/2020/11/11/she-adventures-film-tour.



SALSA SUELTA IN PLACE FREE ZOOM SESSION For all dance-deprived dancers! Free weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. May include Mambo, ChaChaCha, Afro-Cuban Rumba, Orisha, Son Montuno, Cuban-Salsa. Ages 14 and up. Thursdays at 7pm. Contact to get Zoom link: salsagente.com.



CHRISTMAS CAROL 2: SCROOGE STRIKES BACK This year Scrooge strikes back with one night of jingle hell carnage. Take a fog-soaked comedy carriage ride through Zoom-era London where Scrooge, newly refreshed with the Christmas Spirit, turns his greed into zealotry. Armed with a new and fanatical devotion to Christmas, Ebenezer is launching an offensive offense on the holiest of holiday seasons. It’s up to a handful of ghosts, urchins, the father of modern psychiatry, and an obsessed detective to stop him or face one unholy night of jingle hell carnage! Live Zoom viewing: 7:30 pm on Nov. 20–21, and 3pm on Nov. 22. More Info: arts.ucsc.edu/news_events/christmas-carol-2-scrooge-strikes-back. Free and open to the public.



MY FIRST BOOK CLUB Reading is thinking—know a virtual learner who would benefit from participating in an engaging book club? Watsonville Public Library’s “My First Bookclub” program will meet online twice a month to read a picture book, have a discussion, and enjoy a fun activity. School-age children in grades 1-3 and 4-5 are encouraged to participate. To register visit: bit.ly/wplfirstclub. 3pm. Watsonville Public Library, 275 Main St., Suite 100, Watsonville.

CLASSES

TECH TALKS: STORAGE & BACKUPS (IPHONE/IPAD) Know your strategy for backing up your mobile data. Are you confident that your iPhone/iPad device is backed up? Join us on Zoom as we review the options and strategies for managing files and keeping backups. Register now at: santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7215794. 11am. Santa Cruz Public Libraries, Downtown Branch, 224 Church St., Santa Cruz.



CORE TEACHINGS OF THE BUDDHA (ONLINE) Core Teachings of the Buddha: A Walking the Dhamma Path class series. This course is offered to any student wishing to dive a little deeper into Buddhism’s basic teachings. The 16-week Monday evening class has been divided into four units. Each 1.5 hour program will include time for practice and a dharma talk, as well as discussion time. While we are asking that interested students register for the course, it is not necessary to commit to each offering, and all are welcome. Online Meeting ID: 870 9882 0580. Zoom Link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87098820580?pwd=bkg4cVhkUnFGZjJkZ1pPVC8vd01UQT09. Please register by emailing Carol Morgan: [email protected] with subject “Registration for Core Teachings.” 6:30pm Monday, Nov. 23.

COMMUNITY

RESTORATIVE SELF CARE FOR CZU WILDFIRE SURVIVORS The CZU fire has wreaked havoc on our community. Even now, weeks later, you may notice that you’re still experiencing a disruption to your sleep patterns, being in emotional pain, suffering from incessant worry, feeling unsafe or easily startled, or just completely overwhelmed with all that you are dealing with. If so, you are not alone. Since the fires broke out in August, our community has suffered greatly, yet we’ve also shown the ability to come together to support one another, confide in one another, and encourage one another. This six-week series is a time to meet with other community members to help begin the healing process. Each evening we will explore different practices to help you manage the impact of the upheaval you’ve been through, using breathing, gentle stretching, guided meditation, journaling and time for connecting with each other. 7-8:30pm. Luma Yoga And Family Center, 1010 Center St., Santa Cruz.



GROUPS

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS The new time of 6:30pm begins May 6, 2020. All our OA meetings have switched to being online. Please call 831-429-7906 for meeting information. Do you have a problem with food? Drop into a free, friendly Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step meeting. All are welcome! This meeting is bilingual, English and Spanish. La nueva hora de las 6:30 pm comienza el 6 de mayo de 2020. Todas nuestras reuniones de OA han pasado a estar en línea. Llame al 831-429-7906 para obtener información sobre la reunión. ¿Tienes algún problema con la comida? Participe en una reunión gratuita y amistosa de 12 pasos para comedores anónimos. ¡Todos son bienvenidos! Esta reunión es bilingüe, inglés y español. 6:30-7:30pm. Watsonville Volunteer Center, 12 Carr St. Watsonville, Santa Cruz.



VIRTUAL YOUNG ADULT (18-30) TRANSGENDER SUPPORT GROUP A weekly peer support group for young adults aged 18-25 who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, or any other non-cisgender identity. This is a social group where we meet and chat among ourselves, sharing our experiences and thoughts in a warm, welcoming setting. Our meetings will be held on Discord during the shelter-in-place order. For more info, contact Ezra Bowen at [email protected].



LGBTQNBI+ SUPPORT GROUP FOR CORONAVIRUS STRESS This weekly LGBTQNBI+ support group is being offered to help us all deal with stress during the shelter-in-place situation that we are experiencing from the coronavirus. Feel free to bring your lunch and chat together to get support. This group is offered at no cost and will be facilitated by licensed therapists Shane Hill, Ph.D., and Melissa Bernstein, LMFT #52524. Learn how to join the Zoom support group at diversitycenter.org/community-calendar.

OUTDOOR

TIBETAN SOUND HEALING MEDITATION (OUTDOORS) Sound healing is a sacred and powerful meditative practice that has grown enormously in popularity in recent years. Come join a small, socially distanced, outdoor gathering in our meadow. Let Kalden’s soothing sound meditation bring ease to your nervous system and aid in the expression of positive feelings such as peace, joy and connectedness. 4pm. Land of Medicine Buddha, 5800 Prescott Road, Soquel.

