Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Oct. 13-19

ARTS AND MUSIC

BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Bring the adventure home! Fluff up your couch cushions, grab a snack of choice, and make sure you have a good internet connection because the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is Virtual! Travel to the most remote corners of the world, dive into daring expeditions, and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements, all from the comfort of your living room. Films can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Banff will also be screening Award Winners: Monthly Film Series; join us online for a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Catch up on missed films or relive some of the best that Banff has to offer. Just announced is the Encore Classic Films from the past 10 years. Audience favorites. Don’t miss out! Screening until Oct. 24, 2021. Visit riotheatre.com for more information about the online programs and how you can support your local screening. You may also go directly to the Banff affiliate link for the Rio filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-163945. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.



BLACK HEALTH MATTERS INITIATIVE: ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY On Oct. 16 from 1-5 pm, Santa Cruz County’s Black Health Matters Initiative (BHMI) will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a day-long festival on the Tannery Arts Campus featuring performances, live music, food, a health clinic, artists, family fun activities, and vendors. The BHMI anniversary celebration is open to all community members and is free of charge. SCC Black Health Matters Initiative promotes equity through a network of community trust, advocacy, and collaboration to improve the quality of life for Black residents in Santa Cruz County. Throughout the last year, BHMI has curated dynamic programming and direct services to elevate Black voices and representation. In collaboration with various partnerships, BHMI hosted hikes, surfs, movement classes, and more in Santa Cruz County parks, developed a Youth Ambassadors program for Black youth to network and rise as emerging leaders in the community, and sponsored local activists, leaders, and artists to effectively build a bridge for all Santa Cruzians to find connection, community, resources, and care. More info at tanneryworlddance.com/black-health-matters. Saturday, Oct. 16, 1-5pm. Tannery Arts Center, 1050 River St., Santa Cruz.



DOWNTOWN SANTA CRUZ MAKERS MARKET Come on out and support local makers and artists at the Downtown Santa Cruz Makers Market every third Sunday of the month on Pacific Ave at Lincoln St.! We are now on the 1100 block of Pacific Ave. between Cathcart and Lincoln Streets near New Leaf and alongside so many amazing downtown restaurants. Support local and shop small with over 30 Santa Cruz County artists and makers! Don’t forget to stop in and visit the downtown merchants and grab a bite to eat from the downtown restaurants. Remember to social distance as you shop and wear your mask. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home. There will be hand sanitizing stations at the market and signs to remind you about all these things. Friendly leashed pups are welcome. Sunday, Oct. 17, 10am-5pm. Downtown Santa Cruz Makers Market, Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



DÍAS DE LOS NUESTROS: A CELEBRATION OF ART, CULTURES, AND COMMUNITY Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. This year, we welcome Ensamble Folclórico Colibrí, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ History Month through dance and discussion. All Ensamble Folclórico Colibrí performances begin at 3pm on the event dates. A small exhibit of Folclórico costumes and light refreshments will be provided from 2-5pm on the performance dates. The exhibits will be available Oct. 1-9 at the Felton Branch, Oct. 10-16 at the downtown branch, and Oct. 17-23 at the Capitola branch. The event explores the art and cultures of our immigrant communities, and is followed by a Día de los Muertos Program in early November at three branch locations. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2pm. Capitola Library, a Santa Cruz City County Public Library Branch, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola.



I’M YOUR MAN: THE FILM I’m Your Man is a small art film with great reviews and awards but no support from the studio. It’s a film that deserves to be seen. In a love story that transcends “modern romance,” a woman must navigate her relationship with the robot designed to be her ideal partner. Alma (Maren Eggert) is a scientist coerced into participating in an extraordinary study in order to obtain research funds for her work. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Enter Tom (Dan Stevens), a machine in human form created solely to make her happy. A playfully romantic tale, I’m Your Man questions what love and longing really mean in the modern age. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7pm. Santa Cruz Cinema, 1405 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



SHE ADVENTURES FILM TOUR Born out of a desire to showcase the strong, inspirational, adventurous women of the outdoor world, the She Adventures Film Tour presents a carefully curated selection of short films that will entertain, inspire and enlighten. The tour showcases a two-and-a-half hours program of the most heartfelt, inspiring and entertaining films celebrating adventurous women from independent filmmakers around the globe. Featuring a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles, covering topics relevant to women in the outdoors, the She Adventures Film Tour will connect with both the avid adventurer and the armchair adventurer alike. The 2021 tour will take you around the globe by bike in an attempt for the speed record, longboarding in the French Alps, getting big air and grinding rails. Dive into the world of Sri Lanka’s first competitive female surfer, push the limits with the uniquely French-Canadian sport of ice canoeing and join Lucy Barnard on her walk around the world. Ride the trails with some rad mountain bikers in Vermont and run the muddiest known time in remote Australia. These amazing stories of courage, grit, determination, and outdoor inspiration are focused on bringing the female adventure experience under the spotlight. With eight inspiring films in the lineup, this year’s tour is full of adventure and trailblazing female adventurers. Friday, Oct. 15, 7pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.

COMMUNITY

COAST FUTURA STREETCAR DEMO IN WATSONVILLE Take a ride on the Coast Futura!

This free demonstration of a clean-energy, affordable, accessible streetcar on the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line is happening in Watsonville and Santa Cruz. For the first time, our community will get to experience a rail vehicle that you can see, touch and ride in. The demonstration event is happening in Watsonville on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17 at Beach and Walker streets. The route includes a portion of the city and sloughs. Tickets are required to ride the streetcar. For your free ticket, visit: coastfutura.org. The schedule includes hourly departures for rides that will last about 40 minutes. Each ride will include about 30 passengers. And all rides will be free! All health mandates will be followed, including masks. Saturday, Oct. 16, 9am-7pm. Sunday, Oct. 17, 9am-7pm.



COMMUNITY DRUMMING WITH JIM GREINER IN PERSON Percussionist/educator Jim Greiner will conduct the next in his monthly third Friday series of community drumming sessions at the Inner Light Center in Soquel in person from 7-8:30pm. The cost is $10. Masks and social distancing requirements will be honored. Jim makes it fun and easy for people from all walks of life to play drums and hand percussion to release stress, to uplift and energize yourself, and to reinforce positive life rhythms through percussion playing. Friday, Oct. 15, 7-8:30pm. Inner Light Center, 5630 Soquel Drive, Soquel.



CUÉNTAME UN CUENTO Acompáñanos para una hora de cuentos, actividades y canciones en español. Este programa es para niños de 0-8 y sus familias. La hora será miércoles a las 4:30pm. Nos reuniremos en el porche exterior. Cuéntame un Cuento se llevará a cabo en Capitola durante el período de construcción de Live Oak. En caso de mal clima, se cancelará la hora de cuentos. Join us for Spanish Storytime, activities, and music! This program is best suited for kids ages 0-8 and their families. Storytime takes place on Wednesday at 4:30pm. We will meet on the outside porch. Storytime will take place at Capitola during Live Oak’s construction period. In the event of bad weather, storytime will be cancelled. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 4:30pm. Capitola Library A Santa Cruz City County Public Library Branch, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola.



EVERGREEN AT DUSK: CEMETERY HISTORY TOURS Welcome back to our second year of Evergreen at Dusk historical tours. We invite you to discover the stories and secrets found within Evergreen Cemetery, one of the oldest public cemeteries in California, on a self-guided or private tour of the grounds. Bring your curiosity as you explore the final resting place of Santa Cruz’s early settlers. The 45-minute tour uncovers the stories and tombstones of the people who made Santa Cruz what it is today. Designed for the daring, the curious, and the history-loving. This tour is great for all ages! Each tour should take 30-45 minutes to complete. The time you select is when your group/household tour begins, we recommend arriving five-to-ten minutes early to ensure you can begin right on time. Upon arrival, find the MAH table near the iconic Evergreen Arch. We will give you the printed map and guide with a brief introduction to Evergreen. Following the welcome, you are then free to follow the scavenger hunt like map and travel back in time uncovering the stories buried across the grounds. Go at your own pace and begin your adventure. We’ll be there on-site to help you get from tombstone to tombstone if assistance is needed. This tour will be led by a MAH staffer and is available to two households per night. Dig deeper into the stories and history of the cemetery. This tour has to be on your Santa Cruz Bucketlist. Please be sure to wear your mask if you are not vaccinated and maintain a 6-ft distance when around other explorers or MAH staffers. Thursday, Oct. 14, 4-7pm. Evergreen Cemetery, 261 Evergreen St., Santa Cruz.



FAMILY BIKING VIRTUAL WORKSHOP Of all the barriers people face to biking, kids usually land at the top of the list. How early can you get your kiddo on a bike with you? What are the different ways you can carry your kids or ride with them? Is a cargo bike better than a trailer? Can you really manage the school, work, store and extracurricular point-to-point by bike? In this new workshop, Ecology Action staff will guide you through the many options for family biking. Topics will include gear, family testimonials, riding through developmental stages and recommendations for riding with kids safely, conveniently and having fun along the way. Find out how parents are replacing the minivan with the bike and why kids can’t seem to get enough.

Register today at bit.ly/2XADpC9. Tuesday, Oct. 19, Noon-1pm.



FELTON TODDLER TIME Join Librarian Julie on our beautiful Felton patio for Toddler Time. Toddler Time is a weekly early literacy program for families with children ages 0-3 years old. Music, movement, stories, fingerplays, rhymes, and songs are a fun way for your child to learn. Let’s play and learn together! Make sure to bring something to sit on. We ask that adults please wear a mask. Repeats weekly. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 11am. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Oct. 14, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



KNITTING AT THE FELTON LIBRARY Join us every Monday afternoon at the Felton Branch for a knitting party. All you need to do is bring some yarn and knitting needles. All ages are welcome. Monday, Oct. 18, 12:30pm. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



LA SELVA BEACH PRESCHOOL STORYTIME Join us for a fun interactive storytime. We’ll read books, sing songs and use rhythm and movement. This event is suitable for children ages 3-6 years. There will be an arts and crafts project to take home. This event will be held outside on the back patio. Please bring something to sit on and dress for the weather. Masks will be required. Repeats weekly. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11am. La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach.



PRESCHOOL STORYTIME IN THE SECRET GARDEN Join us in the Secret Garden in Abbott Square at the MAH for storytime! We’ll share stories, songs and rhymes in a safe environment. This 30-40 minute program is intended for children aged 2-6. Do it yourself craft kits will be provided every week. Every other week we will feature STEM-related stories and concepts. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11am. Abbott Square, 118 Cooper St., Santa Cruz.



R.E.A.D.: REACH EVERY AMAZING DETAIL @ CAPITOLA R.E.A.D. is one-on-one reading comprehension instruction for readers 2nd through 12th grade. Instructors are California credentialed teachers. Sessions are 25 minutes long. By appointment only. Contact SCPL Telephone Information if you have any questions: 831-427-7713. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3pm. Capitola Library A Santa Cruz City County Public Library Branch, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola.



VEGAN COOKING & WINE PAIRING CLASS: A TASTE OF SPAIN ON YOUR PLATE Greetings foodies and wine lovers! Join me for a delightful afternoon enjoying the beautiful art of vegan Spanish cooking and wine pairing at the gorgeous FlipJack Ranch, in Bonny Doon nestled in the magical Santa Cruz Mountains. We’ll be going on a delicious journey to Valencia, Spain through our culinary adventures together! You’ll enjoy your exquisite culinary creations with a delicious red wine, the Mas Donis Old Vines 2014, Montsant, Spain, which beautifully complements Spanish cuisine! Class runs for four hours and is limited to 10 students to ensure the most spectacular experience for all. Since space is limited, early registration is highly encouraged. Please note: as a safety precaution for everyone, all registered students in my culinary and wine pairing classes must be fully vaccinated. I look forward to seeing you in class! Saturday, Oct. 16, 1-5pm. FlipJack Ranch, 4600 Smith Grade, Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

CLIMATE, LAND & WATER OUTDOOR MEDITATION Share this public, multi-faith meditation/demonstration, to raise our spirits, raise awareness, and raise the vibration in these troubled times. We will begin with Land Acknowledgement and opening ceremony, and then 30 minutes of silent meditation, followed by a brief closing and ending around 4:30. All are welcome! Please arrive early to find parking (you may need to park some distance away) and get settled in. We will gather on the lawn near the Lighthouse; look for the Novasutras signs. This is being offered as part of the Faiths4ClimateJustice days of action. Learn more at novasutras.org/santacruz/santa-cruz-events/#om. Sunday, Oct. 17, 3:30pm.



COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS Come build strength with us. This very popular in-person community Pilates Mat Class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, small pilates ball and theraband if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. Suggested donation of $10/class is welcome. Thursday, Oct. 14, 10am. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required, please call Entre Nosotras 831-761-3973. Friday, Oct. 15, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through the front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Oct. 14, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday, currently on Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Oct. 18, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE MINDFULNESS MEDITATION Mindfulness Meditation for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets the first and third Friday, currently on Zoom. Registration is required call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Friday, Oct. 15, 11am-noon.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Oct. 15, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Oct. 19, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



CONCRETE SHIP HISTORY WALK Learn about Seacliff State Beach’s fascinating history on this one-mile, one-hour stroll to the Aptos Creek Bridge and back. Get the lowdown on the Concrete Ship, the development of Aptos, “The Madman of Seacliff,” and much, much more. Bring water and layered clothing. Pre-registration required at santacruzstateparks.as.me. Meet at the shaded picnic tables next to the visitor center. Free event. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-685-6444. Friday, Oct. 15, 11am-noon. Seacliff State Beach, State Park Drive, Aptos.



GUIDED COASTAL WALK On this two-and-a-half mile family friendly walk, we’ll explore the plants, animals, and geology of our coastal bluffs. Bring water, hat, closed toe shoes, layered clothing, and binoculars if available. Meet next to the park map in Wilder Ranch main parking lot. Rain cancels. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Oct. 16, 11am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Saturday, Oct. 16, 1-2pm. Sunday, Oct. 17, 1-2pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



OUT AND ABOUT: FALL FOODS AT LIVE EARTH FARM Out and About is a monthly series by the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History of family-friendly, small group get-togethers exploring Santa Cruz’s diverse natural spaces through guided activities. For this month’s Out and About family day, we’re visiting Live Earth Farm! The team at Farm Discovery will lead families through seed saving and pumpkin carving as we visit with farm animals. Let’s strengthen connections with our local food system and community as we fully embrace the fall season! Registration includes one pumpkin and apple snack per person. Feel free to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on the farm after the program ends; recommended for ages 5-10, but all ages are welcome. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Saturday, Oct. 16, 10am-noon. Live Earth Farm, 1275 Green Valley Road, Watsonville.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6:30-7:30pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your pleasure or to share with family and friends. Visit birdsongorchards.com to make a reservation. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Friday, Oct. 15, 11am. Sunday, Oct. 17, 11am.