Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Oct. 20-26

ARTS AND MUSIC

ANNUAL LIVE OAK GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH The Live Oak Glass Pumpkin Patch at Live Oak Grange Returns with golden leaves and autumn breezes! Beautiful hand-made glass pumpkins and gourds created in the glass blowing studio of local glass artist Chris Johnson. A dazzling array of colors, in all sizes and for every budget. We are delighted to again be in the heirloom fruit garden at historic Live Oak Grange on 17th Ave. Five percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Grange to sustain their awesome work in the community. No purchase required—all are welcome to enjoy the outside garden of beautiful art glass! Come early for the best selection. Each pumpkin is one of a kind. See you at the Patch! Saturday, Oct. 23; Sunday, Oct. 24. 10am. Live Oak Grange Hall, 1900 17th Ave. Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz.



BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Bring the adventure home! Fluff up your couch cushions, grab a snack of choice, and make sure you have a good internet connection because the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is Virtual! Travel to the most remote corners of the world, dive into daring expeditions, and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements, all from the comfort of your living room. Films can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Banff will also be screening Award Winners: Monthly Film Series; join us online for a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Catch up on missed films or relive some of the best that Banff has to offer. Just announced is the Encore Classic Films from the past 10 years. Audience favorites. Don’t miss out! Screening until Oct. 24, 2021. Visit riotheatre.com for more information about the online programs and how you can support your local screening. You may also go directly to the Banff affiliate link for the Rio filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-163945. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ COUNTY 2021 ARTIST OF THE YEAR: YERMO ARANDA PROFILE PERFORMANCE Multi-media artist Yermo Aranda has been named 2021 Artist of the Year by the Santa Cruz County Arts Commission. Yermo will be honored for his work and contribution to the arts in Santa Cruz County on October 23, 3:00 PM. At a live-streamed Profile Performance, Yermo will be speaking about his work, and the Whitehawk dancers will also perform. Please note: this event will be virtual only, not in-person. Please use the Zoom link below to join the event: us02web.zoom.us/j/87872723001?pwd=eTZkM2xPUGh6T2gzRXJ1QU44aG9UUT09. Passcode: 644488. Saturday, Oct. 23, 3-4:30pm.



SHE ADVENTURES FILM TOUR Born out of a desire to showcase the strong, inspirational, adventurous women of the outdoor world, the She Adventures Film Tour presents a carefully curated selection of short films that will entertain, inspire and enlighten. Showcasing a two-and-a-half hours program of the most heartfelt, inspiring and entertaining films celebrating adventurous women from independent filmmakers around the globe. Featuring a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles, covering topics relevant to women in the outdoors, the She Adventures Film Tour will connect with both the avid adventurer and the armchair adventurer alike. The 2021 tour will take you around the globe by bike in an attempt for the speed record, longboarding in the French Alps, getting big air and grinding rails. Dive into the world of Sri Lanka’s first competitive female surfer, push the limits with the uniquely French-Canadian sport of ice canoeing and join Lucy Barnard on her walk around the world. Ride the trailers with some rad mountain bikers in Vermont and run the muddiest known time in remote Australia.These amazing stories of courage, grit, determination, and outdoor inspiration are focused on bringing the female adventure experience under the spotlight. With eight inspiring films in the line up, this year’s tour is full of adventure and trailblazing female adventurers. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.

COMMUNITY

CELTIC TEEN BAND PROGRAM Teenage musicians ages 12-19 play in an ensemble, developing musicianship, flexibility, and musical creativity. Participants work on music from Ireland, Scotland, Brittany, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, in addition to modern and more quirky pieces. Instruments welcomed include fiddle, viola, flute, tin whistle, pipes, cello, upright bass, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dulcimer, autoharp, ukulele, Celtic harp, accordion and percussion. Students must have at least two years experience on their instrument, and must be able to read sheet music and chord symbols. The group meets twice a month Wednesday afternoons from 3:30-5pm at the London Nelson Center with fiddle teacher John Weed. Cost is $0-$10 per session on a sliding scale. Potential students are welcome to come for a session and see if they like it—no obligation! More information and registration at CommunityMusicSchool.org/teenband. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 3:30pm. London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz.



COAST FUTURA STREETCAR DEMO IN SANTA CRUZ Take a ride on the Coast Futura! This free demonstration of a clean-energy, affordable, accessible streetcar on the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line is happening in Watsonville and Santa Cruz. For the first time, our community will get to experience a rail vehicle that you can see, touch and ride in. The demonstration event is happening in Santa Cruz from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 21-24. The route will start at Boardwalk, heading through Live Oak towards Capitola. Tickets are required to ride the streetcar. For your free ticket visit: coastfutura.org. The schedule includes hourly departures for rides that will last about 40 minutes. Each ride will include about 30 passengers. And all rides will be free! All health mandates will be followed, including masks. Thursday, Oct. 21, 9am-7pm. Friday, Oct. 22, 9am-7pm. Saturday, Oct. 23, 9am-7pm. Sunday, Oct. 24, 9am-7pm. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz.



COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS Come build strength with us. This very popular in-person community Pilates Mat Class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, small pilates ball and theraband if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. Suggested donation of $10/class is welcome. Thursday, Oct. 21, 10am. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



CUÉNTAME UN CUENTO Acompáñanos para una hora de cuentos, actividades y canciones en español. Este programa es para niños de 0-8 y sus familias. La hora será miércoles a las 4:30pm. Nos reuniremos en el porche exterior. Cuéntame un Cuento se llevará a cabo en Capitola durante el período de construcción de Live Oak. En caso de mal clima, se cancelará la hora de cuentos. Join us for Spanish Storytime, activities, and music! This program is best suited for kids ages 0-8 and their families. Storytime takes place on Wednesday at 4:30pm. We will meet on the outside porch. Storytime will take place at Capitola during Live Oak’s construction period. In the event of bad weather, storytime will be cancelled. Capitola Library A Santa Cruz City County Public Library Branch, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Oct. 21, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



INTRO TO TAROT: MAGIC IN THE CARDS It’s the perfect, spooky season for tapping into the magic of tarot cards! Learn a short history of the tarot, basic meanings of the 78 cards, how to ask them questions, and a special card spread for checking in with our thoughts and feelings and learning to make empowered decisions. The best part? You’ll learn that the magic’s all in you! Join Sarah from Hawthorn Mountain Tarot for this free class for teens. This program will be capped at 10 teens; first come, first serve. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2pm. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



KNITTING AT THE FELTON LIBRARY Join us every Monday afternoon at the Felton Branch for a knitting party. All you need to do is bring some yarn and knitting needles. All ages are welcome. Monday, Oct. 25, 12:30pm. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



LA SELVA BEACH PRESCHOOL STORYTIME Join us for a fun interactive storytime. We’ll read books, sing songs and use rhythm and movement. This event is suitable for children ages 3-6 years. There will be an arts and crafts project to take home. This event will be held outside on the back patio. Please bring something to sit on and dress for the weather. Masks will be required. Repeats weekly. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 11am. La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach.



PRESCHOOL STORYTIME IN THE SECRET GARDEN Join us in the Secret Garden in Abbott Square at the MAH for storytime! We’ll share stories, songs and rhymes in a safe environment! This 30-40 minute program is intended for children aged 2-6. Do it yourself craft kits will be provided every week. Every other week we will feature STEM-related stories and concepts. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 11am. Abbott Square, 118 Cooper St., Santa Cruz.



R.E.A.D.: REACH EVERY AMAZING DETAIL R.E.A.D. is one-on-one reading comprehension instruction for readers second through 12th grade. Instructors are California credentialed teachers. Sessions are 25 minutes long. By appointment only. Contact SCPL Telephone Information if you have any questions: 831-427-7713. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 3pm. Capitola Library A Santa Cruz City County Public Library Branch, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola.



GROUPS

COMPLEMENTARY TREATMENT FORUM Complementary Treatment Forum is an educational group, a safe place to learn, for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every fourth Saturday, currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Saturday, Oct. 23, 10:30am-12:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required, please call Entre Nosotras 831-761-3973. Friday, Oct. 22, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



FELTON TODDLER TIME Join Librarian Julie on our beautiful Felton patio for Toddler Time. Toddler Time is a weekly early literacy program for families with children ages 0-3 years old. Music, movement, stories, fingerplays, rhymes, and songs are a fun way for your child to learn. Let’s play and learn together! Make sure to bring something to sit on. We ask that adults please wear a mask. Repeats weekly. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11am. Felton Branch Library (NEW), 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through the front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Oct. 21, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday, currently on Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Oct. 25, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Oct. 22, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



EVERGREEN AT DUSK: CEMETERY HISTORY TOURS Welcome back to our second year of Evergreen at Dusk historical tours. We invite you to discover the stories and secrets found within Evergreen Cemetery, one of the oldest public cemeteries in California, on a self-guided or private tour of the grounds. Bring your curiosity as you explore the final resting place of Santa Cruz’s early settlers. The 45-minute tour uncovers the stories and tombstones of the people who made Santa Cruz what it is today. Designed for the daring, the curious, and the history-loving. This tour is great for all ages! Each tour should take 30-45 minutes to complete. The time you select is when your group/household tour begins, we recommend arriving five-to-ten minutes early to ensure you can begin right on time. Upon arrival, find the MAH table near the iconic Evergreen Arch. We will give you the printed map and guide with a brief introduction to Evergreen. Following the welcome, you are then free to follow the scavenger hunt like map and travel back in time uncovering the stories buried across the grounds. Go at your own pace and begin your adventure. We’ll be there on-site to help you get from tombstone to tombstone if assistance is needed. This tour will be led by a MAH staffer and is available to two households per night. Dig deeper into the stories and history of the cemetery. This tour has to be on your Santa Cruz Bucketlist. Please be sure to wear your mask if you are not vaccinated and maintain a six-foot distance when around other explorers or MAH staffers. Thursday, Oct. 21, 4-7pm. Evergreen Cemetery, 261 Evergreen St., Santa Cruz.



GUIDED COASTAL WALK On this two-and-a-half mile family friendly walk, we’ll explore the plants, animals, and geology of our coastal bluffs. Bring water, hat, closed toe shoes, layered clothing, and binoculars if available. Meet next to the park map in Wilder Ranch main parking lot. Rain cancels. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Oct. 23, 11am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Saturday, Oct. 23, 1-2pm. Sunday, Oct. 24, 1-2pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6:30-7:30pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your pleasure or to share with family and friends. Visit birdsongorchards.com to make a reservation. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Friday, Oct. 22, 11am. Sunday, Oct. 24, 11am.