Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

Because many in-person events across Santa Cruz County have been canceled or postponed during the pandemic, Good Times is compiling a weekly list of virtual events hosted by local nonprofits, artists, fitness instructors and businesses. To submit your virtual event, send an email to [email protected].

ARTS AND MUSIC

THE WESTSIDE MARKETPLACE Shop local at the new Westside Marketplace! Open Nov. 1 and all first Sundays at the Wrigley! Featuring local art, handmade and vintage shopping, and Food Trucks and pop-ups. All outdoors at the Old Wrigley Parking Lot on Mission Street. Free admission 11am-4pm. Presented by SCM Makers Market and Food Trucks A Go Go. Learn more at scmmakersmarket.com and foodtrucksagogo.com.



DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: COMMUNITY ALTARS AND RIBBON INSTALLATION Join a reimagined Día de los Muertos community celebration at Evergreen Cemetery. Stroll through the Cemetery between noon and 3:30pm on Sunday, Nov. 1, in a self-guided presentation of community altars and Día de los Muertos history. Follow the signs through the grounds to view ofrendas created by a handful of Santa Cruz County organizations. There will also be educational and informative signage to take you through the history and traditions of the 3,000-year-old holiday. See how the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History (MAH) community-sourced art installation Recordando Recuerdos is coming together with a viewing of the in-progress ribbon installation. You can share your memorial or story for the art piece through the event website. This event will be closely monitored by MAH staff so guests can browse the art safely and comfortably. Please do your part to keep these events safe by abiding by these guidelines and listening to MAH staffers. If you have any questions about the programming or precautions being taken please email us at [email protected]. Learn more at santacruzmah.org/events/dia-ofrendas/2020/11/01.



WATSONVILLE FILM FESTIVAL’S ANNUAL DAY OF THE DEAD CELEBRATION Featuring five days of cultural celebration, the Watsonville Film Festival’s Day of the Dead program will include locally-produced short films, virtual music and dance performances by local artists, poetry, panels and discussions, and hands-on tutorials, all streaming free online from Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. Fiesta Virtual de Día de Muertos 2020 will be available at watsonvillefilmfest.org.



CAPITOLA HALLOWEEN CAR CRUISE Deck out your car for the Capitola Halloween Car Cruise! The community is invited to participate in a spooktacular, socially distanced, family-friendly Capitola Halloween Car Cruise on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2pm. Decorate your car, dress in costume. All participants will remain socially distanced within their own car. Cruise will begin at Capitola Mall, then cruise through Capitola Village, ending at the Capitola Community Center at Jade Street Park with a drive-thru treat bag pickup. Cruise lineup will begin at 2pm in the former Sears parking lot at the Capitola Mall. Cruise will begin promptly at 2:15pm. Volunteers will be on site to guide vehicles where to park while waiting for cruise to begin. Please register your car on the event site at master.capitolachamber.com/events/details/capitola-halloween-car-cruise-2688 to help event coordinators prepare for the number of cars participating in the cruise, as well as the number of children to expect. Questions? Call Capitola Recreation at 831-475-5935 or email [email protected].



THE WAR OF THE WORLDS RADIO DRAMA: ONLINE PERFORMANCE “The War of the Worlds” was an episode of the American radio drama anthology series Mercury Theatre on the Air. It was performed as a Halloween episode of the series on Oct. 30, 1938, and aired over the Columbia Broadcasting System radio network. Directed and narrated by actor and future filmmaker Orson Welles, the episode was an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ novel “The War of the Worlds.” Available starting Oct. 30. Learn more at jeweltheatre.net/radio-plays/#warworlds.



MOVIES AT THE MAH: WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? Kick back and enjoy a spooky edition of Movies at the MAH with a screening of “What Ever Happened To Baby Jane.” Starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, this 1962 psychological horror/thriller is considered a cult classic and started a whole new subgenre within queer cinema. So grab a drink or snack at the Market and join us in Abbot Square! Space is limited to the first 100 attendees to allow for adequate physical distancing on the patio. There is no pre-registration required, drop-by when you can, but, if possible, we recommend you arrive early to ensure you have a seat. This movie is best suited for adult audiences. Thursday, Oct. 29, 7pm. Learn more at santacruzmah.org/events/movies-oct.



CATAMARAN ART SHOW AT R. BLITZER GALLERY Starved for real live artwork? Then don’t miss the Seventh Annual Catamaran Show at the R. Blitzer Gallery, featuring a curated array of original artwork from Linda Christensen, David Ligare, UCSC alumna Julie Heffernan, Frank Galuszka, Noah Buchanan, Joao De Brito and Philip Rosenthal. While you’re there don’t miss artworks by Robert Blitzer, Alan Sonneman, Rand Launer and handmade stringed instruments by luthier Charles Sutton. Open now through Nov. 27. Tuesday and Thursday noon-5 pm or by appointment. Strict Covid-19 protocols followed (masks, five or six people at a time, social distancing). R. Blitzer Gallery, 2801 Mission St., Santa Cruz. 831-458-1217.

CLASSES

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY CLASS NAMI’s Family-to-Family Class is an eight-week educational program for family and friends of adults with mental health challenges. Learn about how to support your loved one, gain valuable communication and coping skills, and become educated on the latest mental health research. Class is led by two trained volunteers with lived experience caring for someone with mental health conditions. Sign up online and learn more at namiscc.org/family-to-family.html. Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm.



CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION WEEKEND EXPRESS CLASS This Saturday and Sunday virtual class from Dominican Hospital is intended for expectant mothers and their labor support team. Focus will be on the birth process, including the stages of labor and when to go to the hospital. Non-pharmaceutical coping techniques for pain, including breath work, mindfulness practices, supportive touch and positions for labor and birth, along with standard hospital procedures, pain medication options, medical interventions, cesarean birth, postpartum recovery, newborn procedures and breastfeeding basics. In this class, we will actively practice positions and coping techniques for pain, so please be dressed for movement. Please register for the PEP class session. Only after you have completed this process, the Zoom meeting information will be provided to you via email prior to your class. Classes run 1-5:30pm on these days: Nov. 14-15 and Dec. 19-20.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF WINE AND ROSES Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley announces its annual fundraising event, An Evening of Wine and Roses. This will be a virtual event, Friday, Nov. 6, at 6pm, including an online auction from Nov. 2-10. With each purchase of an auction item and/or Wine and Roses Experience, funds go to support Community Health Trust programs and services of fostering health and equity for all in Pajaro Valley. No fee required to register, and all purchases support Community Health Trust. Wine and Roses Coupon Book for purchase of $50 each. Enjoy discounts at the eateries you’ve come to love at Wine and Roses throughout the entire year.



CENTERING RACIAL EQUITY IN POLICY Mr. Alvaro Sanchez, director of Environmental Equity at the Greenlining Institute, will address the root causes of racial injustice and what it will take to achieve transformative change that leads to positive outcomes for all people, the planet and shared prosperity. Part of the Environmental Justice and Sustainability Speaker Series at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Free, open to public, no registration required. Thursday, Oct. 29, 12:30pm. Learn more at middlebury.edu/institute/events/centering-racial-equity-policy-mr-alvaro-sanchez-10-29-2020. For questions, contact Rachel C. at [email protected] or call 831-647-4183 (leave message to receive call back).



TALES TO TAILS GOES VIRTUAL SCPL’s early childhood literacy program, Virtual Tales to Tails, has moved to a new time slot: Mondays, 3:30-4:30pm. At the end of your school day, hop online and have fun reading at your own pace to an audience of therapy dogs, cats and other guest animals. Have math homework? Good news! Your furry audience would also love to learn how to count, add and subtract. Register online. Registrants receive reminders, links to the live program, and fun (educational) activities to complete and have showcased on future sessions Learn more at santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/6764938.



GROUPS

VIRTUAL YOUNG ADULT (18-30) TRANSGENDER SUPPORT GROUP A weekly peer support group for young adults aged 18-25 who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, or any other non-cisgender identity. This is a social group where we meet and chat among ourselves, sharing our experiences and thoughts in a warm, welcoming setting. Our meetings will be held on Discord during the shelter-in-place order. For more info, contact Ezra Bowen at [email protected].



LGBTQNBI+ SUPPORT GROUP FOR CORONAVIRUS STRESS This weekly LGBTQNBI+ support group is being offered to help us all deal with stress during the shelter-in-place situation that we are experiencing from the coronavirus. Feel free to bring your lunch and chat together to get support. This group is offered at no cost and will be facilitated by licensed therapists Shane Hill, Ph.D., and Melissa Bernstein, LMFT #52524. Learn how to join the Zoom support group at diversitycenter.org/community-calendar.

OUTDOOR

SEYMOUR CENTER HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION Prepare for a spook-tacular virtual event! Learn how UCSC researchers are uncovering the chilling mysteries of the deep sea during the Seymour Marine Discovery Center’s Halloween Celebration—online! At-home Halloween activities will be available for download from the Seymour Center’s website on Saturday, Oct. 31. Learn more at seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/family-activities/family-events/#halloween.



MACABRE MUSHROOMS WITH CHRISTIAN SCHWARZ From bizarre appearances to odd sexual proclivities, and digestive modes that are downright appalling, mycologist Christian Schwarz has tales to share about freakish fungi that will delight Halloween revelers and offend Victorian sensibilities. Register for link to Zoom webinar at: santacruzmuseum.org/macabre-mushrooms. This program is part of the Halloween series, Museum of the Macabre, presented by the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History. Thursday, Oct. 29, 6pm.



ROCKIN’ POP-UP: CAVES In honor of Halloween, we’re exploring the curious, the scary, and the strange all week during our series, Museum of the Macabre. And what’s scarier than a deep, dark cave? For the special Halloween Pop-Up, Gavin and Graham will explore the different ways that caves form. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3pm. Watch live on Facebook: facebook.com/SantaCruzMuseumOfNaturalHistory/live_videos. Join the Geology Gents, Gavin and Graham, for monthly conversations about rocks live on Facebook. Each month we’ll explore a different geologic topic, from Santa Cruz formations to tips for being a more effective rockhound. Graham Edwards and Gavin Piccione are Ph.D. candidates in geochronology with the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UCSC.



THE STORY OF PLASTIC, FILM SCREENING AND DISCUSSION

Catch the film screening via individual email link sent to registered attendees, watched any time prior to discussion. Join the community discussion Monday, Nov. 9, 7-8pm via Zoom. Registration required. Register at: eventbrite.com/e/the-story-of-plastic-individual-film-screening-and-group-discussion-tickets-120660600103. Find the Zoom link for discussion and all other details at: middlebury.edu/institute/events/story-plastic-individual-film-screening-and-community-discussion-11-09-2020. For questions contact: Rachel C. at [email protected], visit centerfortheblueeconomy.org, or call 831-647-4183 (leave message to receive call back).

