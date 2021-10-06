Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Oct. 6-12

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening

ARTS AND MUSIC

BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL From the comfort of your living room, travel to the most remote corners of the world, dive into daring expeditions and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements. Films are available for purchase individually or bundled. Banff will also screen a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Just announced: The Encore Classic Films from the past 10 years—audience favorites. Screening until Oct. 24. For more information about the online programs and supporting local screenings, visit riotheatre.com.



SHEDM: THE FEMALE CREATORS OF DANCE MUSIC Sundays: DJs are mixing in the darkest bass beats by our favorite female and LGBT producers. Don’t miss out. Guest DJs every week. Motiv nightclub is open and fully remodeled—there are all-new bathrooms and state-of-the-art dance floor lights. Add to your calendar: facebook.com/events/3008160246139834. Sunday, Oct. 10, 9pm. Motiv, 1209 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.

COMMUNITY

BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ PRESENTS: GARY PAULSEN’S HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DAD Bookshop Santa Cruz is delighted to welcome acclaimed and bestselling author Gary Paulsen (Hatchet) for a virtual event celebrating his new middle grade novel, “How to Train Your Dad.” Paulsen will be in conversation with writer Dan Gemeinhart (“The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise”). For more information visit bookshopsantacruz.com/gary-paulsen. Thursday, Oct. 7, 6pm.



CUÉNTAME UN CUENTO Acompáñanos para una hora de cuentos, actividades y canciones en español. Este programa es para niños de 0-8 y sus familias. La hora será miércoles a las 4:30pm. Nos reuniremos en el porche exterior. Cuéntame un Cuento se llevará a cabo en Capitola durante el período de construcción de Live Oak. En caso de mal clima, se cancelará la hora de cuentos. The Spanish Storytime, activities and music is for kids 0-8 years old, and their families. Storytime takes place at 4:30pm on Wednesday on the outside porch; it also takes place in Capitola during Live Oak’s construction period. Storytime is canceled if it rains. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 4:30pm. Capitola Library A Santa Cruz City County Public Library Branch, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola.



DOWNTOWN SANTA CRUZ ANTIQUE FAIRE The Santa Cruz Antique Faire is on the second Sunday of every month. Vendors offer an eclectic blend of antiques and unique items, vintage clothing, collectibles, LPs, clothing, furniture, memorabilia, home decor and more. Sunday, Oct. 10, 9am-5pm. Downtown Santa Cruz Antique Faire, Lincoln St. between Pacific St. and Cedar St., Santa Cruz.



FELTON TODDLER TIME Join Librarian Julie on the beautiful Felton patio for Toddler Time. Toddler Time is a weekly early literacy program for families with children ages 0-3 years old. Music, movement, stories, fingerplays, rhymes and songs are fun ways for children to learn. Play and learn together. Bring something to sit on. Adults are required to wear masks. Every week. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 11am. Felton Branch Library (NEW), 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Oct. 7, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



JAVASCRIPT CODING This program will follow the curriculum from Khan Academy called “Intro to JS: Drawing & Animation.” It covers fundamental ideas of computer science, and helps students learn JavaScript, one of the most popular programming languages. The curriculum has 18 modules, each with a few videos, short readings and hands-on activities. Students are free to work at their own pace; an advanced Khan Academy course is available for students who move quickly. Prior programming experience is not required. Class is open to students 8-18 years old. For more information, please contact Julie Soto at [email protected]; registration required. Thursday, Oct. 7, 3pm.



KNITTING AT THE FELTON LIBRARY Join us every Monday afternoon at the Felton Branch for a knitting party. All you need to do is bring some yarn and knitting needles. All ages are welcome. Monday, Oct. 11, 12:30pm. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



LA SELVA BEACH PRESCHOOL STORYTIME Read books, sing songs and use rhythm and movement. This event is suitable for children ages 3-6 years. There will be an arts and crafts project to take home. Held outside on the back patio, so bring something to sit on and dress for the weather. Masks are required. Repeats weekly. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 11am. La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach.



PRESCHOOL STORYTIME IN THE SECRET GARDEN Share stories, songs and rhymes in a safe environment. This 30-40 minute program is intended for children aged 2-6. Do-it-yourself craft kits provided every week. Every other week features STEM-related stories and concepts. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 11am. Abbott Square, 118 Cooper St., Santa Cruz.



PRESCHOOL STORYTIME ON THE FELTON PATIO Preschool Storytime is a weekly early literacy program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregivers. Music, movement, stories, fingerplays, rhymes and songs are fun ways for children to learn. Play and learn together! Bring something to sit on. Adults and children ages 3 and up are required to wear masks. Repeats weekly. Thursday, Oct. 7, 11am. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



WORK THAT RECONNECTS WEEKEND Build motivation, connection, solidarity and vision. Renew the courage to act for the healing of our world. In these times of climate chaos, rampant inequality, systemic racism and other daily catastrophes, there is a tension between our desire to take urgent action and our need to process reality on a deeper level. Through reconnection with ourselves and others, and acknowledging the reality of these times, we can find hope and the courage to continue. The “Work that Reconnects” is both a process for transforming our despair into purposeful action, as well as nourishment to continue. Through a series of creative and experiential exercises, the program opens space for radical truth-speaking and personal and collective empowerment. Drawing on deep ecology, systems theory and spiritual traditions, this open-source body of work is rooted in the teachings and experiential methods of Joanna Macy. Saturday, Oct. 9, 9am. Santa Cruz Permaculture, 343 Soquel Ave. #185, Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS The popular in-person community Pilates Mat Class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, small Pilates ball and Theraband if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. Suggested donation of $10/class. Thursday, Oct. 7, 10am. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required, please call Entre Nosotras 831-761-3973. Friday, Oct. 8, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through the front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Oct. 7, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Oct. 11, 12:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE WRITING CIRCLE Writing Circle for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets on the second Saturday every other month. Registration required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Saturday, Oct. 9, 10am-1pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Oct. 8, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



EVERGREEN AT DUSK: CEMETERY HISTORY TOURS Welcome back to the second year of Evergreen at Dusk historical tours. Discover the stories and secrets found within Evergreen Cemetery, one of the oldest public cemeteries in California, on a self-guided or private tour of the grounds. Explore the final resting place of Santa Cruz’s early settlers. The 45-minute tour uncovers the stories and tombstones of the people who made Santa Cruz what it is today. Designed for the daring, the curious and the history-loving. This tour is great for all ages. Wear a mask if you are not vaccinated and maintain a 6-foot distance when around other explorers or MAH staffers. Thursday, Oct. 7, 4-7pm. Evergreen Cemetery, 261 Evergreen St., Santa Cruz.



GUIDED COASTAL WALK On this 2.5-mile family-friendly walk, explore the plants, animals and geology of our coastal bluffs. Bring water, hat, closed-toe shoes, layered clothing and binoculars if available. Meet next to the park map in Wilder Ranch main parking lot. Rain cancels. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Oct. 9, 11am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Saturday, Oct. 9, 1-2pm. Sunday, Oct. 10, 1-2pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



OPEN FARM TOURS Meet your farmers and tour nine family-owned farms Saturday and Sunday. Learn what is involved in growing our food and get a behind-the-scenes look into our region’s vibrant working agricultural landscape. Learn about how important sustainable farming methods are to the health of the Earth and our community. Participate in farm activities, including apple juicing, tastings, you-picks and demos. Learn about the sustainable agriculture methods used to grow our food, and spend a day outside getting to know the local farming community. Visit openfarmtours.com to view the farm’s biographies and download a tour map and schedule. Most of the farms are charging minimal fees to cover tour costs. All proceeds go to the farms. Saturday, Oct. 9, 10am. Sunday, Oct. 10, 10am.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 6:30-7:30pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



WEST CLIFF FOOD TRUCK SERIES 2021 West Cliff Food Truck Series is back for a third season. Enjoy the beautiful view, local food trucks and live music. It’s a great chance to get outside and soak in the sunshine. A favorite for locals and tourists. The parking lot is close to many ideal picnic areas. Free admission. Friday, Oct. 8, 4-8pm. Lighthouse Point Park, West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



WEST CLIFF OUTDOOR MARKET 2021 The one-of-a-kind market is held in two parking lots along West Cliff Drive, overlooking the famous Steamers Lane surf spot. Enjoy the fresh air as you stroll among many artisan’s booths and specialty food while taking in the view. Come enjoy the live music. Free admission. Free tokens to be given out every hour to random shoppers to use towards vendors of their choice. Saturday, Oct. 9, 10am-7pm. Lighthouse Point Park, West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your pleasure or to share with family and friends. Visit birdsongorchards.com to make a reservation. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Friday, Oct. 8, 11am. Sunday, Oct. 10, 11am.

