Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Sept. 22-28

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

ARTS AND MUSIC

BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Bring the adventure home! Fluff up your couch cushions, grab a snack of choice, and make sure you have a good internet connection because the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is Virtual! Travel to the most remote corners of the world, dive into daring expeditions, and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements, all from the comfort of your living room. Films can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Banff will also be screening Award Winners: Monthly Film Series; join us online for a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Catch up on missed films or relive some of the best that Banff has to offer. Just announced is the Encore Classic Films from the past 10 years. Audience favorites. Don’t miss out! Screening until Oct. 24, 2021. Visit riotheatre.com for more information about the online programs and how you can support your local screening. You may also go directly to the Banff affiliate link for the Rio filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-163945. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.ay, Sept. 28, 12:01am. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.



SHEDM: THE FEMALE CREATORS OF DANCE MUSIC Sundays: DJs are mixing in the darkest bass beats by our favorite female and LGBT producers. Don’t miss out. Guest DJs every week. Motiv nightclub is open and fully remodeled—there are all-new bathrooms and state-of-the-art dance floor lights. Add to your calendar: facebook.com/events/3008160246139834.Sunday, Sept. 26, 9pm. Motiv, 1209 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY Food Trucks, and live music and beer garden! We have a great lineup of food trucks for you, and the Shady Rest Band is performing! The beer and wine garden will be in full swing, with a great selection of Steel Bonnet beers and wines. For more info visit foodtrucksagogo.com. Friday, Sept. 24, 5-8pm. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley.



JAKE SHIMABUKURO Every major artist has that one defining album or performance, but for ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro, his entire career has been filled with such magical achievements. Since he first came to the world’s attention with his deeply beautiful and original take on George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” in a viral video that dominated YouTube in 2005, the Hawaiian-born Shimabukuro has virtually reinvented the four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele.” Friday, Sept. 24, 8-9:30pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.



ONLINE ARTISTS’ TALK “ADAPTATIONS: SHIFTING STATES OF BEING” As part of “Adaptations: Cabrillo Art, Photography & Art History Faculty & Staff Exhibition” this will be the last in a series of three Artists’ Talks. Join Cabrillo faculty members Carmina Eliason, Greg Mettler, Janet Fine, Angela Gleason, and Carl Rohrs as they discuss their work that in some way or other deals with ideas of portraiture through representation, gesture and symbolism. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 6pm. Cabrillo College Gallery, 6401-6599 Soquel Drive, Aptos.

COMMUNITY

CLIMATE JUSTICE—STOP THE MONEY PIPELINE MARCH & RALLY Get loud! Learn about the connection between banks and the fossil fuel industry and what we can do! Join us outside the Wells Fargo Bank in downtown Santa Cruz. This event is being organized by Novasutras, Santa Cruz Climate Action Network and Youth for Climate Justice, with assistance from other local climate activists. Are you ready to join our next chance to make some fossil-fuel-funders uncomfortable, and stand up for climate justice? Friday, Sept. 24, 2:30pm. Wells Fargo Bank, 74 River St. Suite 207, Santa Cruz.



CUÉNTAME UN CUENTO Acompáñanos para una hora de cuentos, actividades y canciones en español. Este programa es para niños de 0-8 y sus familias. La hora será miércoles a las 4:30pm. Nos reuniremos en el porche exterior. Cuéntame un Cuento se llevará a cabo en Capitola durante el período de construcción de Live Oak. En caso de mal clima, se cancelará la hora de cuentos. Join us for Spanish Storytime, activities, and music! This program is best suited for kids ages 0-8 and their families. Storytime takes place on Wednesday at 4:30pm. We will meet on the outside porch. Storytime will take place at Capitola during Live Oak’s construction period. In the event of bad weather, storytime will be cancelled. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 4:30pm. Capitola Library A Santa Cruz City County Public Library Branch, 2005 Wharf Road, Capitola.



EVERGREEN AT DUSK: CEMETERY HISTORY TOURS Welcome back to our second year of Evergreen at Dusk historical tours. We invite you to discover the stories and secrets found within Evergreen Cemetery, one of the oldest public cemeteries in California, on a self-guided or private tour of the grounds. Bring your curiosity as you explore the final resting place of Santa Cruz’s early settlers. The 45-minute tour uncovers the stories and tombstones of the people who made Santa Cruz what it is today. Designed for the daring, the curious, and the history-loving. This tour is great for all ages! Each tour should take 30-45 minutes to complete. The time you select is when your group/household tour begins, we recommend arriving 5-10 minutes early to ensure you can begin right on time. Upon arrival, find the MAH table near the iconic Evergreen Arch. We will give you the printed map and guide with a brief introduction to Evergreen. Following the welcome, you are then free to follow the scavenger hunt like map and travel back in time uncovering the stories buried across the grounds. Go at your own pace and begin your adventure. We’ll be there on-site to help you get from tombstone to tombstone if assistance is needed. This tour will be led by a MAH staffer and is available to two households per night. Dig deeper into the stories and history of the cemetery. This tour has to be on your Santa Cruz bucketlist. Please be sure to wear your mask if you are not vaccinated and maintain a 6-ft distance when around other explorers or MAH staffers. Thursday, Sept. 23, 4-7pm. Evergreen Cemetery, 261 Evergreen St., Santa Cruz.



FELTON TODDLER TIME Join Librarian Julie on our beautiful Felton patio for Toddler Time. Toddler Time is a weekly early literacy program for families with children ages 0-3 years old. Music, movement, stories, fingerplays, rhymes, and songs are a fun way for your child to learn. Let’s play and learn together! Make sure to bring something to sit on. We ask that adults please wear a mask. Repeats weekly. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 11am. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Sept. 23, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



LA SELVA BEACH PRESCHOOL STORYTIME Join us for a fun interactive storytime. We’ll read books, sing songs and use rhythm and movement. This event is suitable for children ages 3-6 years. There will be an arts and crafts project to take home. This event will be held outside on the back patio. Please bring something to sit on and dress for the weather. Masks will be required. Repeats weekly. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 11am. La Selva Beach Branch Library, 316 Estrella Ave., La Selva Beach.



PRESCHOOL STORYTIME IN THE SECRET GARDEN Join us in the Secret Garden in Abbott Square at the MAH for storytime! We’ll share stories, songs and rhymes in a safe environment! This 30-40 minute program is intended for children aged 2-6. Do it yourself craft kits will be provided every week. Every other week we will feature STEM-related stories and concepts. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 11am. Abbott Square, 118 Cooper St., Santa Cruz.



PRESCHOOL STORYTIME ON THE FELTON PATIO Join Librarian Jackie on our beautiful Felton patio for Preschool Storytime. Preschool Storytime is a weekly early literacy program for children ages 3-5 years old and their caregivers. Music, movement, stories, fingerplays, rhymes, and songs are a fun way for your child to learn. Let’s play and learn together! Make sure to bring something to sit on. We ask that adults as well as children ages 3 and up please wear a mask. Repeats weekly. Thursday, Sept. 23, 11am. Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St., Felton.

GROUPS

COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS Come build strength with us. This very popular in-person community Pilates Mat Class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, small Pilates ball and Theraband if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. Suggested donation of $10/class. Thursday, Sept. 23, 10am. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



COMPLEMENTARY TREATMENT FORUM Complementary Treatment Forum is an educational group, a safe place to learn for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every fourth Saturday, currently on Zoom. Registration required, contact WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Saturday, Sept. 25, 10:30am-12:30pm.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required, please call Entre Nosotras 831-761-3973. Friday, Sept. 24, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through the front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Sept. 23, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Sept. 27, 12:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Sept. 24, noon-6pm. Tuesday, Sept. 28, noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. Saturday, Sept. 25, 1-2pm. Sunday, Sept. 26, 1-2pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ BEACH BOARDWALK FALL CAMPOUT Sleep under the stars at the Boardwalk! Free play in arcade, food, games; Luminaria Dedications, beach movie, $5 donation to ACS. Gather your family and friends and sign up for a memorable overnight event and help support the American Cancer Society. beachboardwalk.com/overnights. Friday, Sept. 24. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz.



SEYMOUR CENTER OUTDOORS Activities include tide pool investigation: hone your observation skills and watch animals such as sea stars, sea urchins, and hermit crabs gracefully move in their environment; outdoor scavenger hunt: explore the pathway of giants and find nine outdoor objects hidden around the Seymour Center; larval fish geocache: why do baby fish look so different from their adult forms? What kinds of strategies do fish use for raising their young? And just what kind of fish live in Monterey Bay, anyway? Find the answers to these questions in five secret containers located throughout the Coastal Science Campus. Marine Animal Selfie Station: Grab a selfie with one of our life-sized wooden marine animals—be sure to use #SeymourCenter on your social media profiles. The Seymour Center Outdoors is free to visit with a suggested $10 donation per household. Become a sustaining supporter of the Seymour Center, and purchase a membership! To learn more visit seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit. Saturday, Sept. 25, 11am-2pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Sept. 28, 6:30-7:30pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your pleasure or to share with family and friends. Visit birdsongorchards.com to make a reservation. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Friday, Sept. 24, 11am. Sunday, Sept. 26, 11am.