Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Sept. 8-14

ARTS AND MUSIC

ANTHONY ARYA BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION SHOW & SPECIAL ACOUSTIC LIVE RECORDING Felton Music Hall Presents Anthony Arya Birthday Celebration and Going Away Party with a live music recording. Anthony Arya is a singer, guitarist and songwriter raised in Santa Cruz, California. In Fall 2018, at age 15, Anthony was on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. Shortly after he released his debut album Going To California. His second album, The Road followed a year later in 2020. Arya was awarded the 2020 Presidential Scholar in the Arts in the category of singer/songwriter. Recently he released Listen to The Voice of Anthony Arya, a collection of songs he performed on The Voice and for the auditions. Don’t miss this special solo acoustic show on Anthony’s birthday, which will be recorded live before Anthony heads off to college. $12 advance and $14 day of show. This is a fully seated show; seating will be first-come-first-served. Tickets: available at anthonyarya.com/events/felton-music-hall-presents-an-evening-with-anthony-arya-for-a-live-music-recording-1 . Monday, Sept. 13, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton.



BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Bring the adventure home! Fluff up your couch cushions, grab a snack of choice, and make sure you have a good internet connection because the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is virtual! Travel to the most remote corners of the world, dive into daring expeditions, and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements, all from the comfort of your living room. Films can be purchased individually or as a bundle. Banff will also be screening Award Winners: Monthly Film Series; join us online for a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Catch up on missed films or relive some of the best that Banff has to offer. Just announced is the Encore Classic Films from the past 10 years. Audience favorites. Don’t miss out! Screening until Oct. 24, 2021. Visit riotheatre.com for more information about the online programs and how you can support your local screening. You may also go directly to the Banff affiliate link for the Rio filmfest.banffcentre.ca/?campaign=WT-163945. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.



SHEDM: THE FEMALE CREATORS OF DANCE MUSIC Sundays: DJs are mixing in the darkest bass beats by our favorite female and LGBT producers. Don’t miss out. Starts at 9pm. Guest DJs every week. Motiv nightclub is open and fully remodeled—there are all-new bathrooms and state-of-the-art dance floor lights. Add to your calendar: facebook.com/events/3008160246139834. Sunday, Sept. 12, 9pm. Motiv, 1209 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



DOWNTOWN SANTA CRUZ ANTIQUE FAIRE The Santa Cruz Antique Faire is on the second Sunday of every month from 8am-5pm. Vendors offer an eclectic blend of antiques and unique items, vintage clothing, collectibles, LPs, clothing, furniture, memorabilia, home decor and more! Sunday, Sept. 12, 9am-5pm. Downtown Santa Cruz Antique Faire, Lincoln St. between Pacific and Cedar, Santa Cruz.



COMMUNITY

GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Sept. 9, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ BLOCK PARTY FOR CLEAN WATER The Santa Cruz Block Party will be an evening full of local food, drinks, music, art, and community! Jam to Matt Masih & The Messengers and get your creative juices flowing with our Community Art Mural hosted by the Made Fresh Crew. Enjoy food by Saucey’z Food Truck, beer provided by Shanty Shack and HumbleSea and wine by Water from Wine. Enter our raffle to win exclusive prizes provided by local businesses, artists, and more! All proceeds from the event will go towards Gravity Water’s work abroad building clean water projects to provide access to underserved students in Nepal and Vietnam. Come join us in celebrating the end of the summer in support of a great cause! For more details and ticket information, check out our website: gravitywater.org/events.html Sunday, Sept. 12, 4-8pm. Edgewater Events, 535 7th Ave, Santa Cruz (behind Harbor Cafe).

GROUPS

COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS Come build strength with us. This very popular in-person community Pilates Mat Class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, small Pilates ball and Theraband if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. Suggested donation of $10/class is welcome. Thursday, Sept. 9, 10am. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF SANTA CRUZ Parents of a child who died at any age, from any cause, any length of time ago, are invited to join The Compassionate Friends of Santa Cruz for our monthly grief support meeting. Opening circle followed by smaller connection groups. Sharing is optional. Grief materials are available. Bereaved grandparents and adult siblings are also welcome. Non-religious. Monday, Sept. 13, 7-8:30pm. Quaker Meeting House, 225 Rooney St., Santa Cruz.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required, please call Entre Nosotras 831-761-3973. Friday, Sept. 10, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. Our small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through the front entrance, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Sept. 9, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration is required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Sept. 13, 12:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 12:30-2pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration is required, please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 3:30-4:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Sept. 10, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



EVERGREEN AT DUSK: CEMETERY HISTORY TOURS Welcome back to our second year of Evergreen at Dusk historical tours. We invite you to discover the stories and secrets found within Evergreen Cemetery, one of the oldest public cemeteries in California, on a self-guided or private tour of the grounds. Bring your curiosity as you explore the final resting place of Santa Cruz’s early settlers. The 45-minute tour uncovers the stories and tombstones of the people who made Santa Cruz what it is today. Designed for the daring, the curious, and the history-loving, this tour is great for all ages! Each tour should take 30-45 minutes to complete. The time you select is when your group/household tour begins, we recommend arriving 5-10 minutes early to ensure you can begin right on time. Upon arrival, find the MAH table near the iconic Evergreen Arch. We will give you the printed map and guide with a brief introduction to Evergreen. Following the welcome, you are then free to follow the scavenger hunt map and travel back in time uncovering the stories buried across the grounds. Go at your own pace and begin your adventure. We’ll be there on-site to help you get from tombstone to tombstone if assistance is needed. Please note that Evergreen Cemetery is currently not ADA accessible. Thursday, Sept. 9, 4-7pm. Evergreen Cemetery, 261 Evergreen St., Santa Cruz.



SEYMOUR CENTER OUTDOORS! Activities include tide pool investigation: hone your observation skills and watch animals such as sea stars, sea urchins, and hermit crabs gracefully move in their environment; outdoor scavenger hunt: explore the pathway of giants and find nine outdoor objects hidden around the Seymour Center; larval fish geocache: why do baby fish look so different from their adult forms? What kinds of strategies do fish use for raising their young? And just what kind of fish live in Monterey Bay anyway? Find the answers to these questions in five secret containers located throughout the Coastal Science Campus. Marine Animal Selfie Station: Grab a selfie with one of our life-sized wooden marine animals—be sure to use #SeymourCenter on your social media profiles. The Seymour Center Outdoors is free to visit with a suggested $10 donation per household. Become a sustaining supporter of the Seymour Center, and purchase a membership! To learn more visit seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit. Saturday, Sept. 11, 11am-2pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your pleasure or to share with family and friends. Visit birdsongorchards.com to make a reservation. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Friday, Sept. 10, 11am. Sunday, Sept. 12, 11am.