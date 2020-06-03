Things To Do (Virtually) in Santa Cruz: June 3-9

By

Because in-person events across Santa Cruz County have been canceled or postponed following the shelter-in-place order, Good Times is compiling a weekly list of virtual events hosted by local artisans, artists, fitness instructors and businesses. To submit your virtual event, send an email to [email protected].

ARTS

IRWIN 2020: COLLECTIVE SOLITUDE: The Mary Porter Sesnon Art Gallery is excited to introduce IRWIN 2020: Collective Solitude, the 34th annual Irwin Scholarship Award exhibition, which showcases the work of a select group of UC Santa Cruz’s most promising young artists: Aaron Martinez, Anastasia Oleson, Angel Gonzales, Chloe Murr, Dominic Ramirez, Edgar Cruz, Emma McWaid, Jocelyn Lee, Joshua Zupan, Morgan Tomfohr, Natalie Del Castillo, Rodrigo Ramos, and Veriche Blackwell. Collective Solitude features 13 artists whose works speak to this extraordinary period in history characterized by tremendous isolation and yet also incredible communal action. Their art addresses the many effects that distance has on individual, group, community, and worldwide levels. With confidence that such great constraints generate new and creative ideas, Collective Solitude aims to explore our present, estranged world where everyone is experiencing some form of loss and separation while working diligently and finding unique means to come together and support one another. Opening celebration: Wednesday, June 3, 6-7pm. RSVP at art.ucsc.edu/sesnon/irwin-2020. Virtual exhibition: June 3-30. For more information, visit art.ucsc.edu/sesnon.



MARTY O’REILLY – ‘UPSTREAM’ LIVESTREAM: Live music and conversation, discussing creativity, place and livestreaming during the era of Covid-19. Hosted by Marty O’Reilly and featuring Kat Factor, Moha Aoualou, Chris Lynch and Salif Kone. Friday, June 5, 6-9pm. Livestreaming​ at ​bit.ly/ebbflow20.



CREATING DYNAMIC RESILIENCE IN THE PROFESSIONAL DANCER: A VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE: Tannery World Dance and Cultural Center presents “Creating Dynamic Resilience In The Professional Dancer: A Virtual Roundtable.” The Roundtable will feature TWDCC’s Founder and Executive Director Cat Willis as moderator, and three former principal dancers with world-renowned Garth Fagan Dance: TWDCC Artistic Director and Virtual Theater Soloist, Micha Scott, Bessie-Award winner Sharon Skepple-Mayfield, and Evidence Dance’s Annique Roberts. The Premiere of Virtual Theater was a huge success for TWDCC, reaching over 2,000 viewers between its initial, live showing and its continued digital presence. TWDCC’s second installment of Virtual Theater will tackle the vital question of how we, as dancers, can diversify our resiliency tactics. We will explore what it means to develop “dynamic resilience” as a professional dancer. TWDCC’s Founder will explore how the panelists, through years of dancing at an elite level of performance and artistic demand, have developed techniques to maintain and nourish their resiliency. What are the tools the panelists use to get through tough periods while continuing to perfect their work and performance? Questions will be submitted from selected students pursuing professional careers in dance. Friday, June 5, 5pm. Visit tanneryworlddance.com/virtual-theater for more information.



VIEWABLE VIA SOCIAL MEDIA: CABRILLO GALLERY EXHIBIT ‘SIX YEARS SMITTEN: OBJECTS OF ADORNMENT.’ We miss seeing you take your time so generously with the artwork in our gallery. But this too shall pass, and we will be able to gallivant around to different venues again someday and bump elbows. In the meantime, we hope you are making the most of hunkering down at home; tidying up, being creative, or continuing work remotely. Since there are more than 150 pieces in the show, we are posting regularly on Facebook and Instagram so you can get a daily inspirational dose of the artwork. You don’t even have to join Facebook to just tune in and see the images. They are available to everyone; you can sidestep the prompt that comes up to join or log in.



DNA’S COMEDY LAB VIRTUAL COMEDY Who says comedy has to be in-person to be funny? We can still laugh over the internet. DNA’s Comedy Lab is hosting live standup (sit down?) in online Zoom meetings, plus their open mic and Sloth Storytelling Show, all online. Visit dnascomedylab.com for more information.

CLASSES

SALSA SUELTA IN PLACE: Free weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. Contact to get a Zoom link. Thursdays at 7pm. Salsagente.com.



PARADIGM SPORT LIVESTREAM CLASSES LIVE While we are sheltering in place, one of the best things we can do for the health of our minds is to move our bodies. When we move together as a community, connected by the desire to inspire and promote wellness, we encourage, motivate and lift each other beyond what we might think is possible. Every day at noon. 426-9500. paradigmsport.com.



TOADAL FITNESS ONLINE CLASSES Toadal Fitness is streaming live classes and workouts that don’t require much if any, workout equipment. You must be a member, so visit toadalfitness.com to sign up. Members can get access to classes at toadalfitness.com/online-classes to take a class.



KIDS EXERCISE CLASS Stuck at home? Don’t let that stop your kids from getting quality exercise. Tune in for a fun, creative way to exercise at home! This class meets state curriculum guidelines for children’s physical education. Classes taught by bilingual trainers (English and Spanish). Our collective health is critical now more than ever! We all need to be healthy to boost our immune systems and fight this virus. We may all have to socially distance in the physical sense of the word, but we do not have to be entirely separated and isolated. All you need is a streaming device, water, Wi-Fi, and a positive attitude. Tune in to our online fitness and education sessions. Pay what you can, and together we will make a stronger, healthier, more resilient community of wellness. We hope to partner with you on your journey to optimal health to keep this going as long as possible. Please RSVP, then use this link to join our sessions: zoom.us/j/344330220. Contributions are via: Paypal: [email protected] Venmo: @santacruzcore. Every day at 11am. 425-9500.

COMMUNITY

IF LATIN AMERICA VIRTUAL APPETIZERS: We can’t do the IF Latin America Dinner this year, so please join us online for IF Latin America Appetizers. A live conversation with leading Mexican nonviolence educator and activist Pietro Ameglio. Bring your own Mexican appetizers (recipes provided) and your questions/comments for Pietro. Relatives of the disappeared during the IV National Search Brigade on the Zoom call, Pietro will give an update on Mexico in the time of coronavirus and on their work, including their “ViralizeSolidarity” social media campaign. And he looks forward to your questions and comments. Whether or not you can join us for the free online conference, please donate generously to support the visionary nonviolent social change work in Mexico of Pietro Ameglio and his co-workers, including the youth-led Peace and Nonviolence Collective. Checks may be made payable to IF and sent to: 160 Sunflower Lane, Watsonville, CA 95076. To donate online, visit integrities.org. Please indicate donations are for “Mexico Nonviolence.” To register for Latin America Appetizers, please send an email to: [email protected]. We will send you login information along with a couple of Pietro’s favorite Mexican appetizer recipes. For more about Pietro’s work, visit integrities.org/nonviolence-in-mexico.html. Thursday, June 4, 7pm.



CASA ONLINE INFORMATION MEETING: CASA of Santa Cruz County needs caring adult volunteers to speak up for the best interests of children who are involved in the Juvenile Dependency Care System (foster care) because they have been abused or neglected. A volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) spends time with one child each week, getting to know them and gathering information from everyone involved in the child’s case. In-person information meetings have been postponed in order to uphold the safety and well-being of you and your loved ones. In the meantime we’re hosting virtual information meetings! Please go to casaofsantacruz.org/signup to sign up, and you’ll receive a confirmation email with details and the link to the online meeting. If you have any questions you can email [email protected]. Monday, June 8, 2pm.

GROUPS

HEALING CRYSTAL BOWL SOUND BATH Relax, empty out and soothe our nervous systems in these uncertain times of great change. While humanity is laying low, nourish your spiritual immune system with high resonance alchemical crystal vibrations! Support all aspects of your being. Ride the wave for one hour with Sonic Vibration Specialist Michele for a deep journey with harmonic, alchemical crystal bowls and chimes. Feel free to sit up or lay down in a restorative pose to receive this uniquely relaxing expression of compassion. Immerse yourself in healing crystal bowl sound resonance and Michele’s angelic voice. Singyoursoulsong.com. Every Monday at 7pm. Online by Donation: eventbrite.com/e/harmonize-w-alchemical-crystalline-sound-immersion-tickets-102214323794.



VIRTUAL GUIDED MEDITATION Reduce stress with meditation and maintain a healthy lifestyle during social distancing. Join us for a free virtual session. It’s been a tough week. In our lifetimes we have never faced a public health crisis like this one. As a locally owned small business, this situation is particularly overwhelming and stressful. Yet, we are also grateful. Grateful for our amazing cohort of practitioners that want to help as many people as they can. Grateful for our dependable back office and administrative support team. And, most of all, grateful to you, our community who has helped my dream of co-creating a community of wellness become a reality. Without you, there is no Santa Cruz CORE! Please RSVP, then use this link to join our sessions: zoom.us/j/344330220. Contributions are via: Paypal: [email protected] Venmo: @santacruzcore. Every day at noon. 425-9500

VIRTUAL YOUNG ADULT (18-30) TRANSGENDER SUPPORT GROUP A weekly peer support group for young adults aged 18-25 who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, or any other non-cisgender identity. This is a social group where we meet and chat among ourselves, sharing our experiences and thoughts in a warm, welcoming setting. Our meetings will be held on Discord during the Shelter in Place Order. For more info, contact Ezra Bowen at [email protected]

LGBTQNBI+ SUPPORT GROUP FOR CORONAVIRUS STRESS This weekly LGBTQNBI+ support group is being offered to help us all deal with stress during the shelter-in-place situation that we are experiencing from the coronavirus. Feel free to bring your lunch and chat together to get support. This group is offered at no cost and will be facilitated by licensed therapists Shane Hill, Ph.D., and Melissa Bernstein, LMFT #52524. Learn how to join the Zoom support group at diversitycenter.org/community-calendar.

OUTDOOR

LIGHTNING TALKS WITH 2019-2020 STUDENT RESEARCH AND EDUCATION AWARDS RECIPIENTS: Each fall, the Seymour Marine Discovery Center and the Institute of Marine Sciences hold an open competition for UC Santa Cruz students to encourage research and education projects in the marine sciences. Top projects receive Student Research and Education Awards, which provide funding to support the continuance of students’ work. The Seymour Center and IMS are pleased to now share these projects with the public. Join us online as the 2019-2020 Student Research and Education Awards recipients present their marine science projects during a live webinar, “A Special World Oceans Day Presentation: Lightning Talks with 2019-20 Student Research and Education Award Recipients.” Project topics range from elephant seals to macroalgae to global sea surface temperatures, each presenting real issues in the world of marine science and showcasing UC Santa Cruz undergraduate and graduate students’ global impact in addressing them. Lightning Talks with 2019-20 Student Research and Education Awards Recipients is offered at no charge with advanced registration. Please consider supporting the Seymour Center by becoming a member or giving a donation today. Become a member: seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/join. Make a donation: seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation. Monday, June 8, 11am. Visit the Seymour Center’s website to register in advance for the webinar (required): seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/college-students.

LIVE FEED FROM THE AQUARIUM It’s not recommended to go outside a lot at this time, but that doesn’t mean the outside can’t come to you. The Monterey Bay Aquarium has its live feeds up and running, from the jellies to the aviary. Log on to montereybayaquarium.org for more information.

NOON IN THE PARK Tune in to our livestream at noon! facebook.com/countyparkfriends. Walk a walk with us; we host virtual storytimes, special guests with yoga, music and more. Every day at noon.