Opinion: May 6, 2020

Editor's Note In American culture, masks have generally been viewed with suspicion on any day other than Halloween (and sometimes even then; thanks, creepy clowns). Outside of hospital ERs, they’ve been the attire of choice for bank robbers, terrorists and other bad guys in our popular imagination. But during this pandemic, they’ve taken on the exact opposite meaning—to see someone wearing a mask in public now means they are socially responsible. And now, as Wallace Baine writes about in this week’s cover story, we’re also seeing them become expressions of identity. And we all know no one is beating Santa Cruz to the punch on that, so get ready to meet the locals who are crafting some of the most interesting and innovative masks around. Also, check out Jacob Pierce’s story this week on how the coronavirus is devastating city budgets in Santa Cruz County. It’s an essential look at how this pandemic could affect our community for years to come. Finally, I’m so impressed with the way Event Santa Cruz has stepped up to support local musicians with their “Save Our Music” campaign this month. Check out my story on Chris Rene, whose livestreamed performance (from an actual club!) on May 8 is part of that, and go to eventsantacruz.com to see everything they’re doing in May. STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Letters to the Editor

Closing Coastline is Nutso Re: “How Long?” (GT, 4/22): Rash decisions by fear-fueled government bureaucrats don’t encourage confidence or cooperation by the public. Closing 31 miles of beach coastline from Natural Bridges in Santa Cruz to Monterey is nutso! More than 90% of the coastline is deserted. With the exception of a handful of places—i.e. Main Beach in Santa Cruz, Capitola, and by a stretch of the imagination, Rio Del Mar Beach—there is hardly anyone out there. This week I walked Zmudosky Beach; there were fewer than 20 people along a mile-and-a-half stretch. The other day I walked two miles from Portero to Molero beaches—four fishermen! When I visited Rio Del Mar, where about 10 percent of the people were not socially distancing I watched two State Park employees driving up and down the beach and not once informing those breaking the rules to behave responsibly. A short conversation and the threat of a ticket would have solved all of those situations. Rather than close the beaches, those responsible for enforcement should be informing people about options for sunbathing and beach enjoyment. And by the way, whichever fool put police tape up at three spots along West Cliff Drive, forcing pedestrians to walk in the street for 50 yards until they were past the roped off distances should be given a job at the DMV. Jay Dravich | Santa Cruz