Cima Collina Winery’s Noteworthy 2015 Chardonnay

It came as a surprise to many when Cima Collina Winery announced it was closing its doors at the end of last year.

Winemaker Annette Hoff Danzer made a name for herself in the wine industry—consistently turning out noteworthy wines, especially Chardonnay. But when owner Dick Lumpkin passed away, the winery closed.

Cima Collina’s 2015 Chardonnay is still plentiful in local stores. Grapes are harvested from the reputable Tondre Grapefield in the Santa Lucia Highlands—known for its glacial soils and receiving the right amount of sun during the day and cooling fog in the evening. The results reveal in the wine’s rich aromas of tropical fruits and flavors of vanilla, baking spices and pineapple. This Chardonnay is a very good buy for $18 at New Leaf. I have seen it other places for around $30, so snap it up if you find some for a reasonable price.

It’s good news that Garrett Bowlus, winemaker and owner of Albatross Ridge Wines, has taken over the space occupied by Cima Collina in beautiful Carmel Valley. I first tasted Albatross Ridge’s excellent wines a couple of years ago at their small tasting room in Carmel Village, which Bowlus has expanded to include an outdoor deck. With the addition of Cima Collina’s tasting room, Albatross now has greater presence in the area.

Albatross Ridge Wines, Dolores Street between Ocean and 6th avenues, Carmel-by-the Sea. 831-293-8896. Albatross Ridge Tasting Cottage, 19 E Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. albatrossridge.com.

Evening of Wine and Roses

Those familiar with the longstanding Evening of Wine and Roses event will not want to miss it. This annual fundraiser for the Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust will be an online program this year. Check out the terrific auction items—bidding runs until Nov. 10—and visit pvhealthtrust.org/wine-roses-2020 for info.

True Olive Connection

Although True Olive Connection has closed its store on Lincoln Street in Santa Cruz, owner Susan Pappas continues to sell online their splendid assortment of olive oils, vinegars, Olivella skin care products and more. Learn more at trueoliveconnection.com.