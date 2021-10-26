The Crepe Place Continues to Rock Tasty Crepes with a Side of Stellar Music

The Crepe Place has become an iconic Midtown fixture. The restaurant/bar/live music venue’s owner is a local music icon in his own right. Chuck Platt, bassist for the popular local rock band Good Riddance, bought the place four years ago. After playing shows worldwide and eating so many varieties of cuisine, he came to appreciate the restaurant industry, which led him to discover another means of self-expression. He always wanted to own a local bar and jumped at the opportunity to purchase the Crepe Place, serving up sweet and savory crepes, craft cocktails and good live music.

A couple of the most rocking crepes include Crepe Gatsby, chicken with red pesto, and a dessert option, Banana Rama, smothered in Nutella and vanilla ice cream. They also offer vegan and vegetarian versions of any crepe. Other menu favorites include the Cobb salad and housemade soups. Open every day except Monday, they also serve brunch Saturdays and Sundays. Platt spoke to GT about cool upcoming Crepe Place shows, and reminisced about Good Riddance’s early days.

What future music acts are you excited about?

CHUCK PLATT: We’ve started slow with music acts coming back. Our Halloween shows are always incredibly fun, with local bands playing tribute songs, and another one that I’m looking forward to is Henry Chadwick. He’s played here several times, and the customers love him and his power-pop style. We are hoping to have a big New Year’s Eve party as well.

How did you become a part of Good Riddance?

I was working at a local Kinko’s in 1994, and our guitar player Luke came in to make “Bass Player Wanted” flyers to post around town. I was helping him at the counter and told him I could play bass. He didn’t make the flyer. He went home and brought me back a cassette of their music, and I loved it. Ten albums later, the rest is history, and we’re still going strong.

1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-429-6994; thecrepeplace.com.

