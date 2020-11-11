Morgan Winery’s 2017 Pinot Noir Fit for Thanksgiving Pairing

By

Looking for a terrific wine to pair with your Thanksgiving turkey? Then I recommend Morgan Winery’s 2017 Pinot Noir. This well-known Carmel-based winery consistently produces top-notch wines—and many stores and restaurants carry them.

The 2017 Twelve Clones Pinot Noir ($35) is “drawn from the finest vineyards of the Santa Lucia Highlands appellation, including Morgan’s organic “Double L” estate, which accounted for 47% of the final blend.” Aromas of black cherry, cola and graham cracker are followed by enticing flavors of raspberry and toasted caramel—with smidgeons of spice and pomegranate.

Food friendly and bursting with characteristic earthiness, I would happily pair this Pinot with turkey or chicken—as well as veal, pork and steak.

Morgan Winery, 204 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel. 831-626-3700, morganwinery.com.

New PremierPass Launched for Wine Tasting

The Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association has launched a new wine-tasting experience. The PremierPass offers access to six premium wine-tasting experiences each year at the most prestigious wineries in the region. Passholders can expect access to wineries that are typically closed to the public, private tasting with winemakers, food and wine-pairing flights and exclusive tours. The PremierPass retails at $50 and over. Visit scmwa.com/premierpass for more info.

Roudon-Smith Winery

Al Drewke, proprietor of Roudon-Smith Winery, emailed to let me know that he is now open for indoor and outdoor wine tasting Thursdays through Sundays. After being closed for some time, his tasting room in Saratoga Village finally got the go-ahead to open up—along with other businesses on Big Basin Way. They all had to wait for parklets to be installed on Hwy. 9, and then for 10-foot by 20-foot pop-up tents to be erected. Things aren’t easy in the time of Covid-19. Visit roudonsmith.com for more info.

Congratulations to Local Businesses

Congrats are due to New Leaf Community Markets—celebrating 35 years in business; and Chocolate the Restaurant—celebrating 21 years. And the terrific Discretion Brewing in Soquel won a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its Uncle Dave’s IPA. Visit discretionbrewing.com for more info.

