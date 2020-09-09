A Vibrant Rosé 2019 from Storrs Winery and Vineyards

By

There’s nothing like a delicious Rosé, and Storrs Winery makes a good one. Stephen and Pamela Storrs have been in the wine biz for some considerable time, and their ever-popular vinos speak for themselves. Restaurants and markets far and wide carry Storrs’ well-made wines.

The 2019 Rosé ($24), a new release made with Pinot Noir grapes, was created using the saignée method that involves “bleeding off” a portion of red wine juice—often resulting in a bolder and darker Rosé. “Grown in the sunny yet cool climate of tranquil Pleasant Valley,” their website says, “it displays vibrant aromas of strawberries with hints of cinnamon bears and touch of Earth—very like a great Bandol.”

With so many inferior Rosés on the market, it pays to buy something that’s carefully hand-harvested and handcrafted. Here’s a delightful pink-hued wine you can drink for the rest of summer.

Storrs Winery’s large area and tasting room in Aptos is ideal for socially distancing whilst enjoying a flight of their superb wines.

Storrs Winery and Vineyards, 1560 Pleasant Valley Road, Aptos, 831-724-5030 (by appointment only). Tasting room in the Old Sash Mill, 303 Potrero St., No. 35, Santa Cruz, 831-458-5030 (sales and pickup only). storrswine.com.

Chocolate the Restaurant

If you love cocktails, then visit Chocolate the Restaurant—the lovely little downtown eatery. Chocolate has come up with some vibrant new mixes—one of which includes local Mutari Chocolate’s roasted cacao nibs (mutarichocolate.com).

Says restaurant owner David Jackman, “We let this chocolate-vodka infusion rest for several weeks before serving this with the addition of nothing but a splash of vanilla.” Does that sound good, or what! Jackman adds that sitting on their heated patio with a cocktail and a fondue pot seems like a fun way to end the afternoon. Or have an Irish Coffee made with locally roasted coffee from Alta Organic Coffee Warehouse and Roasting Co. in Santa Cruz—just perfect with one of Chocolate’s amazing desserts.

Chocolate, 1522 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. 831-427-9900. chocolatesantacruz.com.