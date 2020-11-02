Rosie McCann’s Irish Pub Closes Downtown Santa Cruz Location

By

Rosie McCann’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, a mainstay in downtown Santa Cruz for 23 years, is now closed “until further notice.”

The restaurant at 1220 Pacific Ave. had its final weekend Oct. 31-Nov. 1, noting on its website, “This isn’t goodbye, just see you later.”

The bustling spot was known for its live music and pub food.

“We are sad to announce that we have made a very difficult decision to close Rosie McCann’s in Santa Cruz until further notice,” the restaurant said in a statement on its website. “Our team has become deeply connected to the community and we will miss seeing you, our loyal guests, every day.”

Rosie McCann’s also has a location in San Jose’s Santana Row, which remains open.

The Rosie McCann’s manager did not immediately respond to a Good Times request for further comment on what prompted the closure, and whether they might reopen.

A string of local restaurants have closed in recent months as the Covid-19 pandemic drags on without any sign of additional federal aid coming to help business owners.

Closures downtown include the Poet and Patriot, Pono Hawaiian Grill, and 99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall. Felton’s The Cremer House and Gilda’s Restaurant on the Santa Cruz Wharf also closed.

As GT reported in September, there is a sense among all kinds of small businesses in Santa Cruz that this fall could be a bumpy ride, and not everyone will still be standing at year’s end.

