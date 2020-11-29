‘Love You Madly’ Fire Relief Livestream Adds Steve Earle, More

By

The upcoming livestream by the “Love You Madly: Artists for Santa Cruz Fire Relief” campaign has added co-headliner Steve Earle, along with several other new artists, organizers announced today.

The free livestream event on Saturday, Dec. 5, is part of the campaign’s effort to draw attention to the ongoing needs of those affected by this summer’s CZU Lightning Complex fire, and it encourages donations to Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Fire Response Fund, which has already provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance to fire victims.

Since September, “Love You Madly” has been posting weekly videos from national and local musicians featuring performances and messages of support at santacruzfirerelief.org.

The livestream—which features more than two dozen music performances, along with artwork, photos and the stories of some of the people impacted by the Community Foundation’s fund—is a way to boost the profile of the recovery effort, at a time when a number of issues are competing for attention nationwide, says co-organizer Jon Luini.

Besides outlaw-country icon Earle, the new artists just added to the livestream line-up include the California Honeydrops, Y&T, Pete Sears, Con Brio, Wolf Jett, T Sisters, Andrew St. James and Aria DeSalvio. They’ll join previously announced performers Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Sammy Hagar, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwago, Los Lobos, Joe Satriani, Colin Hary, Laurie Lewis, the String Cheese Incident, John Doe of X, Rogue Wave and many more.

Like the weekly video drops, local and regional artists are well-represented on the livestream roster, including not only Wolf Jett, but also James Durbin, Alwa Gordon, Good Riddance, Goodnight Texas and Camper Van Beethoven bassist Victor Krummenacher.

There will also be an online auction featuring autographed guitars from Satriani and Hagar, along with a custom-built guitar from Santa Cruz Guitar Company.

The event begins at 7pm on Saturday, Dec. 5 and can be viewed for free on nugs.tv. A limited edition T-shirt is available up until the event. To donate to the fund, or for more information, go to santacruzfirerelief.org.