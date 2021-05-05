Santa Cruz Locations Announced for RedBall Art Installation

By

In celebration of the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History’s (MAH) 25th anniversary, the RedBall Project, a global art installation that has been to over 30 cities since 2001, is coming to Santa Cruz County.

And now, after a countywide search by MAH staff and sculpture artist Kurt Perschke earlier this year, the exact locations of the installation have been decided.

RedBall Project has been dubbed “the world’s largest-running street art work.” The sculpture is a ball measuring 15 feet in diameter and weighing 250 pounds. It is wedged into random alleyways and on street corners, famous bridges and along picturesque beaches.

“On the surface, the experience seems to be about the ball itself as an object,” Perschke said in a press release. “But the true power of the project is what it can create for those who can experience it.”

During June 8-13, RedBall will make its way through Santa Cruz County, starting at the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. On June 9 it will move to the Del Mar Theater on Pacific Avenue, then to the Esplanade Park Bandshell near Capitola Village on June 10.

On June 11, the ball will roll into South County and be installed at the Cabrillo College Downtown Watsonville Center. It will then move back to Downtown Santa Cruz on June 12, this time at the MAH itself, before ending up back at the Wharf on June 13.

Visitors can come see and discuss the installation from 11am-6pm each day.

“The RedBall Project is a great representation of the spirit and vision of the MAH, which for 25 years has pushed beyond its four walls to be out in the community,” MAH executive director Robb Woulfe said in a press release. “It challenges us to reimagine familiar spaces and, like the MAH, meets people where they are to create new connections.”

