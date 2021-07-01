Watsonville’s Music in the Plaza Series Returns July 8

By

On July 8 Music in the Plaza, an outdoor concert series started in 2019, will return to downtown Watsonville after a year of canceled shows.

Presented by the city of Watsonville in partnership with the Watsonville Film Festival (WFF) and iHeart Media, the concerts are part of the city’s Welcome Back Watsonville Summer Event Series. They will feature a list of returning and new acts, including the Chicano All Stars, and a tribute to the popular Mexican-American recording artist Selena.

Nick Calubaquib, Parks and Community Services Director for the city, said that the series is “an opportunity to celebrate together, all summer long.”

“After the year-and-a-half that we have had, we need more reasons to come together, dust off those dancing shoes and just have fun outdoors,” he said.

The series returns just in time to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month, which is held every year in July. Shows will run through the end of summer and into fall, with two additional dates on Sept. 17 and Oct. 29, which are events organized with help from the WFF.

The Oct. 29 event will feature a special performance and film screening in celebration of Día de los Muertos.

Calubaquib said they are urging attendees of the concerts to also shop and purchase food at local establishments while they are downtown.

“Our downtown restaurants and businesses have also had a hard time this past year, so we are hoping the series will encourage people to eat and shop downtown,” he said.

Concerts will be held every Thursday from 6-8pm.

Music in the Plaza concert schedule:

July 8 — B-Town

July 22 — Rumba Cafe con Dinamita

Aug. 26 — Selena tribute

Sept. 9 — Monterey Bay Sound Machine

Sept. 17 — Los Cenzontles

Sept. 23 — The Chicano All Stars

Oct. 29 — Día de los Muertos performance and film screening

For information call Parks and Community Services at 768-3240 or visit bit.ly/3hl63ge.