Boys Pump Track Clinic Planned for Sunday at Ramsay Park

After the success of the all-girls pump track event earlier this year, Bike Santa Cruz County is once again teaming up with the City of Watsonville and other local organizations for a youth pump track clinic this Sunday at Ramsay Park.

The clinic is open to boys ages 6-14. Participants will learn about bike riding and safety, as well as basic pump track forms before taking turns on the new paved track, which was built by the Santa Cruz Mountains Trails Stewardship.

The clinic begins at 9am and will run until 12:45pm. Participants are asked to bring a bike and a helmet. Pads optional. Organizers will have a limited amount of bikes and gear to share if needed.

There are more spots for this week’s event, and organizers say they do accept most walk-ins.

Organizers also say they plan to hold a mixed clinic for all riders sometime in the Fall.

In addition, the Watsonville Criterium bike race through the Brewington Ave. neighborhood returns on July 17, including a free kids race.

